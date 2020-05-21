Moody's affirms MVK's Corporate Family Rating at B2

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC's (MVK) B2 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's
also affirmed the B2 (LGD 4) ratings to the company's $60 million
senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and $335 million
first lien senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.
MVK is seeking to temporarily increase its revolving credit facility by
up to $25 million to provide for additional liquidity during the
peak seasonal cash use period. The incremental revolver will decline
to $1 million after November 2020. The additional revolver
capacity will be used to enhance liquidity during the peak seasonal working
capital need in May/June until the stone fruit selling season ramps up
over the course of the summer months and drives seasonal cash inflows.
Moody's considers the incremental facility as credit positive as
it will provide additional flexibility to compensate for a weak 2019 operating
season and delay in closing of the merger in September 2019 and subsequent
slower than expected achievement of synergies that would have otherwise
put the company on stronger footing.
Moody's affirmed the B2 CFR with a stable outlook despite weak operating
performance driven by stone fruit pricing deterioration in the summer
2019 season because Moody's expects an improved pricing environment
in 2020 to lead to stronger earnings and free cash flow. Moody's
expects stone fruit demand to be stable with some potential for uplift
because of greater at-home and healthy food consumption during
the coronavirus pandemic.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Rating Affirmations:
..Issuer: MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects MVK's cash flow volatility due to seasonality of business,
relatively small scale with desirable but concentrated growing acreage
in California's San Joaquin Valley, and customer concentration
with 46% of sales generated from its top 5 customers. The
stone fruit business is also subject to significant season-to-season
volatility from weather-dependent growing conditions, competition
for distribution and shelf space with retailers, and fluctuating
fruit prices. Moody's believes that MVK needs to maintain
good liquidity to weather the typical variations in operating performance.
The rating also reflects that while MVK enters the 2020 season with weak
financial leverage (Debt/EBITDA) in a high 7x range estimated as the end
of 2019, Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA to
decline to approximately 6.5x by year-end 2020 after working
capital needs subside, and to 5.5x or lower within 12 -18
months, reflecting earnings growth and debt paydown based on a normalized
pricing and volume selling season. The rating is also supported
by the company's strong position in the US conventional and organic stone
fruit market (primarily peaches and nectarines), positive secular
trends in organic and healthy living, strong profit margins,
good liquidity and moderate free cash flow. Moody's expects
MVK's annual free cash flow to range between $15 million
and $30 million per year.
The coronavirus pandemic outbreak nevertheless presents some risk notwithstanding
Moody's expectation for improved stone fruit pricing in 2020.
The pandemic may cause disruptions to US supply and demand of stone fruit
that could impact pricing. A prolonged US recession may also result
in consumers trading down to less expensive fruit which may negatively
impact MVK's otherwise strong margins. Additionally,
MVK remains vulnerable to potential outbreaks at its facilities,
though no material outbreaks have been noted to date. Offsetting
this potential volatility is MVK's focus in primarily retail and
wholesale channels which have performed well through the shelter-in-place
directives. Additionally, the company offers variability
in packaging options that will benefit from retailer and consumer preferences
to reduce handling of loose produce in this post-pandemic environment.
MVK is also well diversified through multiple pack houses and geographically
dispersed ranches minimizing operational risk.
ESG considerations include high social risks associated with the coronavirus
outbreak given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, lingering
state closures, deteriorating economic outlook, and falling
oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The protein and agriculture sector has been somewhat
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment
including a change in consumer purchasing habits and volatility in price.
More specifically, there could be shifts in market sentiment during
these unprecedented operating conditions. Other EGS considerations
include corporate governance risk associated with an aggressive financial
policy evidenced by high financial leverage.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the incremental revolver
will allow MVK to maintain good liquidity into the peak selling season
and that the company will benefit from positive trends in the stone fruit
market and maintain strong margins over the next 12 to 18 months.
The outlook also reflects Moody's view that the company's financial leverage
will steadily improve due to earnings growth and some debt repayment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if stone fruit pricing or volume is weaker
than expected over the 2020 selling season, MVK's operating margin
declines, cash flows deteriorate, market share declines,
or liquidity weakens. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt
to EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x.
The rating could be upgraded if the company successfully integrates the
Wawona Packing and Gerawan Farming businesses, improves revenues,
and reduces leverage such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x.
The company would also need to sustain stronger free cash flow and liquidity
to be considered for an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Fresno, California, MVK Intermediate Holdings,
LLC (MVK) is the holding company of Wawona Packing Company, LLC
and subs (owning the operating assets), and Wawona FarmCo,
LLC (owning the farmland and trees). In September 2019, legacy
companies, Wawona Packing Company (Wawona) and Gerawan Farming (Gerawan),
merged their businesses into MVK, which is majority owned and controlled
by private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners with minority ownership
by Dan Gerawan. Wawona (founded in 1948) and Gerawan (founded in
1938) are growers, packers and suppliers of organic and conventional
stone fruit including peaches, nectarines, plums, tree
nuts and citrus. The combined company generates pro-forma
revenue of approximately $300 million per year and owns over 17,000
acres of farmland in the highly desirable San Joaquin Valley in California.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
These ratings are solicited.
Maria Iarriccio
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653