Moody's affirms Macon-Bibb County Consolidated Gov't, GA's Aa3 issuer and GO ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Macon-Bibb County Consolidated Government, GA's Aa3 issuer, general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT), and GOULT backed revenue ratings. The city has about $173 million of debt outstanding as of March 24, 2023. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the county's improving financial position, which is characterized by strong reserves and liquidity and conservative fiscal policies. The local economy lags behind the national trend, but benefits from the stabilizing presence of multiple higher education institutions and the county's role as a regional economic and employment hub. Resident income and wealth are below average, partially influenced by a notable student population. Overall long-term liabilities are moderate and carry limited fixed costs.

The Aa3 rating on the city's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating, reflecting a pledge of the county's full faith and credit and unlimited ad valorem taxing authority. Most of the GOULT debt is solely backed by intergovernmental contract payments from the county, which constitute general obligations for which the county pledges its full faith and credit and taxing power.

The Aa3 rating on the Taxable Revenue Bonds (Macon Mall Project), Series 2022 is at the same level as the issuer rating and reflects the pass through of the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge pursuant to an intergovernmental contract between the county and the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority, GA. Under the contract, the county has pledged its full faith and credit and taxing authority to levy and collect amounts sufficient in order to make principal and interest payments should the net revenues derived from the Macon Mall project be insufficient. The rating also considers the strong governance connection between the authority and the county, and the county's ability to cure a non-payment related default of the authority. The authority is a discretely presented component unit of the county, and the county appoints the authority's board and approves annual budget requests. Additionally, while the Macon Mall project is mostly non-essential, a small portion includes on site county administrative offices.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the county's financial position will remain strong over the near term and the local economy will continue to benefit from moderate development and its position as a regional economic and employment hub.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained growth in the local economy or resident income and wealth

- Material reduction of total long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant declines in reserves and liquidity

- Sizable increases in overall leverage or fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT Series 2017 bonds are general obligations of the county and are backed by a pledge of its full faith and credit and taxing authority. However, the bonds are expected to be repaid from proceeds of a special local option sales tax.

The GOULT Series 2017A, 2015, 2015A, 2015B, (City of Macon Projects) Series 2002A and 2002B, (Bibb County Public Facilities Project) Series 2002A, and (Riverside Drive Project) Series 2002B bonds are backed solely by payments made by the county under intergovernmental contracts, for which the county has covenanted to levy and collect taxes (unlimited by rate or amount) in amounts sufficient to pay for debt service on the bonds.

The (Macon Mall Project) Series 2022 revenue bonds are backed by the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge pursuant to an intergovernmental contract between the county and the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority, GA. Under the contract, the county has pledged its full faith and credit and taxing authority to levy and collect taxes (unlimited by rate or amount) sufficient in order to make principal and interest payments should the net revenues derived from the Macon Mall project be insufficient.

PROFILE

Located at the crossroads of Interstates 75 and 16, Macon-Bibb County serves as an economic and employment hub to central Georgia (Aaa stable). The City of Macon and Bibb County combined as of January 1, 2014 to form an entity legally named Macon-Bibb County Consolidated Government, Georgia and became Georgia's fourth consolidated government. The consolidated government includes all portions of Bibb County. Moody's rates the consolidated government as a county, as its property tax base is coterminous with the former Bibb County. The county's population was estimated to be 157,346 as of the 2020 U.S. Census, representing a 1.2% increase since 2010.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the Series 2022 rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jose Cavazos

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Weber

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

