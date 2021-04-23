Moody's affirms Macrotech Developers' Caa1 rating; changes outlook to positive

Singapore, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Macrotech Developers Limited's (MDL) Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Caa1 backed senior secured rating of Lodha Developers International Limited's USD bonds guaranteed by MDL.

The outlook on the ratings has been changed to positive from stable.

The rating action follows the completion of MDL's initial public offering (IPO) and successful listing on the Indian stock exchanges on 19 April.

"The affirmation of MDL's Caa1 ratings and change in outlook to positive reflects our view that proceeds from the recently concluded IPO and other management initiatives can eventually improve MDL's liquidity, which could then support a higher rating despite pandemic-related operating challenges," says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Analyst.

"Successful completion of the IPO has broadened the funding base for the company. The IPO and conclusion of the inventory financing at Grosvenor Square, one of the company's projects in London, in November 2020, also demonstrate MDL's improved financial management," adds Patodia.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MDL raised around INR24 billion ($333 million) from its recent equity offering, of which almost 80% of the proceeds will be applied towards debt reduction. The management is currently in the process of identifying specific tranches of debt that will be repaid from the IPO proceeds.

MDL expects to receive around INR15 billion ($200 million) by way of repayment of loans made to the promoter over the next 3-6 months. The company expects to receive another $150 million-$250 million as proceeds from land sales and monetization of commercial assets by March 2022. The management intends to use most of these proceeds towards debt reduction.

As of 31 March 2021, MDL had around INR60 billion ($800 million) of debt maturities at its India operations over the next 24 months. MDL's liquidity could improve significantly following the completion of these transactions even if its operating performance were to weaken.

MDL also has around GBP45 million ($60 million) of debt maturing at Lincoln Square, one of its project in London, by March 2022. The company intends to service this debt out of fresh sales made at the project. As of 31 March 2021, the company had GBP121m of unsold inventory at the project.

Remote working, low interest rates and government tax incentives will keep housing demand in India buoyant over the next 12-18 months. This trend bodes well for real-estate developers such as MDL.

A virus resurgence in India, especially in MDL's main operating market Maharashtra, has led to fresh lockdowns in the region. This could affect the company's operating sales and collections over the next few months. MDL's operating performance in London also continues to be subdued because of pandemic-related disruptions.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, MDL is exposed to effects of the pandemic on the operating environment in India. Moody's considers this as a social risk.

In terms of the governance risk, Moody's expects MDL to remain exposed to risks from concentrated ownership as the promoter group continues to hold 88% of the company after the IPO. In addition, the company's dividend policy might change following its public listing. Payment of dividends, if substantial, will reduce MDL's free cash flows, which remain exposed to the deteriorating operating environment in India.

Nonetheless, Moody's believes that MDL's financial disclosures will improve because the company will now have to comply with the disclosure requirements as per listing regulations in India.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company successfully executes its ongoing fund-raising initiatives and uses the proceeds to address its debt maturities, both in India and London, over the next 12-24 months. However, a sharp decline in MDL's operating performance, which may result from a prolonged economic lockdown in India, could constrain its rating.

Moody's could also revise the outlook to stable if MDL's liquidity profile fails to improve and its debt maturities over the next 12 months remain at elevated levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Macrotech Developers Limited is the largest real estate developer in India by sales of residential apartments. The company is focused on residential developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with some projects in nearby Pune. It has also expanded into the London market with two projects in the city namely, Grosvenor Square and Lincoln Square. It is listed on the Indian stock exchanges, with the promoter group, comprising the Lodha family and their respective investment vehicles, owning around an 89.5% stake in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

