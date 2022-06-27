Moody's affirms Magellan's Baa1 ratings

New York, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.'s (Magellan) ratings, including its Baa1 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 commercial paper (CP) program. Magellan's outlook remains stable.

"The Baa1 affirmation reflects Magellan's seasoned management team, solid earnings performance, along with lower business risks," commented Elena Nadtotchi, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Magellan has a high fee-based revenue business with considerable diversification through its crude and refined products transportation and storage operations."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Magellan's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its solid credit profile, underpinned by lower business risk compared to most of its midstream peers, with stable fee-based businesses comprising a significant majority of the company's cash flow. Magellan enjoys a strong competitive position, supported by its system's access to nearly 50% of the US refining capacity, as well as its independent service provider model, making it a preferred partner to many shippers. As an MLP, Magellan maintains relatively high distribution payout, balanced by its commitment to conservative management and financial policies.

The company targets a 1.2x or better distribution coverage and leverage (debt/EBITDA) of under 4x. Magellan sold assets and used its operating cash flow to fund unit repurchases under its $1.5 billion unit repurchasing program, while maintaining steadily rising distributions. It is important for the Baa1 rating that the company rebuild adequate financial headroom under its leverage target of 4x debt/EBITDA in the near term.

Magellan's credit profile is restrained by the financial requirements imposed by the MLP business model and by its mature legacy asset base. In particular, the company's refined products operations are exposed to long-term secular decline in US gasoline. While the company's crude oil-driven growth strategy over the last several years has increased Magellan's scale and diversification, it also introduced some volumetric risk.

Magellan's Prime-2 short-term rating reflects the company's excellent liquidity, with a fully backstopped commercial paper program, stable cash flow profile, modest maintenance capital requirements, and an authorized unit repurchase program of $1.5 billion through 2024. However, the MLP structure reduces financial flexibility, obligating the company to pay out most of its available cash. Magellan's $1 billion commercial paper program is fully backed by a committed $1 billion revolving credit facility, which has same day availability for up to the full facility size. The revolver expires in May 2024 and had no drawings as of March 31, 2022. We expect the company to have ample cushion under its maximum leverage covenant of 5x through 2023.

Magellan's credit facility is primarily used for its modest cash margin posting requirements associated with its butane blending operations. Magellan has previously utilized commercial paper issuance to partially fund its growth capital needs. The company had $336 million of commercial paper outstanding as of March 31, 2022. The company's other upcoming debt maturities are $250 million in March 2025 and $650 million in March 2026.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Magellan will continue to maintain a low business risk profile and adequate financial flexibility, while keeping its debt leverage comfortably below management's target of 4x debt/EBITDA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is not likely due to the financial constraints imposed by the MLP business model and, to a lesser extent, its smaller asset base relative to its peers. An upgrade could be supported if the company materially increases its size with assets of a similar business risk profile while consistently maintaining its financial leverage below 3x.

A ratings downgrade could be considered if the company's business risk profile weakens or if financial risk increases, including in case of funding shareholder distributions or unit repurchases with debt, or leverage exceeding 4x debt/EBITDA.

.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership (MLP) that owns a refined petroleum products pipeline system in the US Mid-Continent, crude oil pipelines and storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma as well as refined product and crude oil marine terminals in the US Gulf and East Coasts.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

