Moody's affirms Magnachip's B1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation's B1 corporate family rating.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The affirmation reflects our expectation that Magnachip will maintain significant net cash that, combined with its low capital spending requirements, will give it a solid buffer against near-term weakness in operating performance," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The rating action also considers the good long-term growth prospects for the company's core display and power businesses," adds Tsuen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Magnachip's B1 rating reflects the company's strength in its core display and power businesses, and its solid balance sheet with a large liquidity buffer. In addition, the company's business model does not require substantial capital spending, which allows it to preserve cash flow.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's small scale, high customer and business concentrations, exposure to the volatile and competitive consumer electronics industry, and changes in end-customer demand.

The company's revenue and adjusted EBIT declined by 24% and 81%, respectively, during the first nine months of 2022 over a year ago, because of a global shortage in semiconductor manufacturing capacity and reduced demand for smartphones amid pandemic-related lockdowns in China and a slowing global economy.

However, Magnachip remains well positioned in the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display driver market where it has a strong product lineup. This market has good long-term growth prospects, driven by growth in 5G smartphones, OLED televisions and new applications such as automotive. The company also has an upgraded power product portfolio, focusing on higher-efficiency and higher-margin products.

Moody's expects Magnachip's revenue from display and power products to increase in the mid-teens percentage range in 2023. The improvement will be driven by increased wafer supply, mass production ramp-ups by key OLED customers, and the company's continued new design wins.

That said, Moody's estimates that Magnachip's adjusted operating margin will be weak at 0%-1% this year and next, compared with 4%-11% during 2019-21, and will improve moderately in 2024.

Magnachip has a strong net cash position with $251 million cash and no interest-bearing debt as of 30 September 2022. Moody's expects it to maintain a solid balance sheet, supported by very low capital spending. This level of cash provides an adequate buffer against external shocks and short-term volatility in operating performance.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a moderately negative impact on Magnachip's rating (CIS-3), reflecting the company's moderately negative environment (E-3) and governance (G-3) risks and neutral-to-low social risk (S-2). The company has limited disclosures of its financial policy and forward-looking guidance, although that is mitigated by its solid balance sheet and the high independence of its board with five out of six members being independent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will return to growing its business while maintaining a solid financial profile over the next 12-18 months.

A rating upgrade is unlikely over the next two to three years given Magnachip's small scale, and high business and customer concentrations.

Moody's would downgrade Magnachip's rating if its (1) adjusted operating margin falls below 3%-5%; (2) adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 3.0x; or (3) net cash (excluding lease liabilities) falls below $100 million.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet-of-Things, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications.

