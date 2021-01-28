info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Malaysia's A3 rating; maintains stable outlook

28 Jan 2021

Singapore, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Malaysia's local and foreign currency long-term issuer and local currency senior unsecured debt ratings at A3. The outlook remains stable.

The rating affirmation is underpinned by Moody's expectation that Malaysia's medium-term growth prospects will remain strong and its macroeconomic policymaking institutions will continue to be credible and effective, which provides resilience to the sovereign credit profile. These strengths are, under Moody's baseline assumptions, balanced against the government's relatively high and increased debt burden, which will leave the government with weakened fiscal strength for some time in the aftermath of the pandemic shock to public finances. In particular, while Moody's continues to expect the government to remain committed to its gradual path of fiscal consolidation over the next 2-3 years, the rise in debt burden is unlikely to rapidly reverse.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that risks to the credit profile remain consistent with the A3 rating level based on current assumptions. Moody's does not expect the coronavirus pandemic to have a sustained negative impact on Malaysia's economic model; as such, the current and any subsequent waves of infections will delay, but not materially hinder the economy's eventual return to high growth rates. The authorities' track record of effective macroeconomic policies, including prudent fiscal policies, has also continued to lengthen, despite ongoing noise in the political landscape.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the foreign currency ratings on the backed senior unsecured debt issued by Malaysia Sovereign Sukuk Berhad, Malaysia Sukuk Global Berhad, and Wakala Global Sukuk Bhd. -- special purpose vehicles established by the Government of Malaysia -- at A3. The associated payment obligations are, in Moody's view, direct obligations of the government.

Moody's has also affirmed at A3 the local currency ratings on the backed senior unsecured debt issued by Khazanah Nasional Berhad, which benefits from an explicit guarantee from the government.

Malaysia's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aa1 and Aa2, respectively. The five-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating is supported by predictable, transparent and effective policymaking institutions despite some political noise, as well as the country's strong external position. The one-notch gap between the foreign currency ceiling and the local currency ceiling takes into consideration Malaysia's history of imposing capital controls, although the size of domestic savings and effective policies reduce the risk of volatile capital flows and potential transfer and convertibility restrictions in very low-probability scenarios of the government seeing a need to impose them. These ceilings typically act as a cap on the ratings that can be assigned to the obligations of other entities domiciled in the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

STRONG MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS, CREDIBLE AND EFFECTIVE MACROECONOMIC POLICYMAKING INSTITUTIONS PROVIDE CREDIT RESILIENCE

Malaysia's diversified and competitive economy will, combined with supportive demographics, continue to underpin its strong medium-term growth potential compared to similarly rated peers. At the same, macroeconomic policymaking institutions are credible and effective. These factors contribute to Malaysia's economic resiliency and support the economy's debt carrying capacity.

Moody's expects real GDP growth in Malaysia to rebound in 2021, growing by around 6% after a sharp contraction last year. This is in part driven by base effects, although the government's fiscal package, including ongoing support for wages, public infrastructure spending, and incentives for private investment will support domestic demand.

The ongoing wave of infections and the recently reimposed Movement Control Order (MCO) for nearly the entire country pose downside risks to 2021 growth, even as the government has allowed more than 90% of economic sectors to continue operating, albeit under strict procedures. Nevertheless, beyond 2021, Moody's expects the Malaysian economy to grow strongly by an average of 5-5.5% over 2022-23, higher than the median of 3.4% over the same period for similarly rated peers. This assumes that the government can effectively curb the spread of the virus as it balances its health and economic priorities.

Robust growth potential is supported by the competitiveness of the economy and diversity of exports. Malaysia's rankings for infrastructure quality, higher education and training, labour and product market efficiency, and technology adoption based on international surveys is the highest among regional emerging market peers, while its economic complexity that reflects the knowledge intensity of product exports also exceed many emerging market peers. Indeed, Malaysia produces a wide basket of goods at different levels of sophistication -- ranging from advanced electrical and electronic goods to basic commodities -- for export.

These structural strengths of Malaysia's economy -- supported by the government's ongoing initiatives to upgrade the country's physical infrastructure and encourage digitalisation and investment in higher technologies -- will sustain the country's attractiveness as an investment destination, boost its longer-term economic prospects, and underpin its resilience.

Also supporting the resilience of the economy and credit profile is the credibility and effectiveness of Malaysia's institutional framework, particularly in the implementation of macroeconomic policies. In turn, the long track record of effective policies has allowed the country to generate current account surpluses and domestic savings even during global recessions, kept inflation and inflation volatility moderately low compared to peers despite high growth rates, and maintained banking system stability through episodes of weak operating environments. Moody's expects Malaysia's institutions to continue providing policy buffers in the face of economic shocks.

ALTHOUGH THE GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDEN WILL REMAIN HIGHER FOR SOME TIME, RESULTING IN A REDUCTION IN FISCAL STRENGTH

Balanced against Malaysia's economic resiliency is the deterioration in the government's fiscal and debt metrics due to the coronavirus pandemic, which weakens its fiscal strength by limiting its ability to provide significant on-balance sheet support to counter any future shocks. In particular, even though the government remains committed to its medium-term fiscal consolidation objectives, Moody's estimate that its debt burden is likely to remain at the current, higher levels over the next 3-4 years. A rapid reversal of the increase in debt due to the pandemic is therefore unlikely absent a faster pace of budget adjustment than is implied by the government's fiscal targets for 2021-23. That said, the country's large pool of domestic savings can continue to finance the fiscal deficits and keep interest payments anchored.

Moody's expect the government's fiscal deficit to remain wider than pre-coronavirus in 2021, at around 5.5% of GDP, only narrowing marginally from 6% in 2020, compared to an average of 3.3% of GDP over 2014-19. Given the government's expressed objective to provide ongoing support to the economy as it recovers from the shock, any hurdle to the recovery -- for example a more severe economic impact from the reinstated MCO than currently assumed -- may potentially be addressed through additional economic stimulus. As such, Moody's views risks to the fiscal deficit as skewed to the downside at least in 2021.

Post-2021, Moody's expects that the deficit will narrow to around 4% of GDP by 2023, consistent with the government's 4.5% of GDP average deficit target over 2021-23.

While Moody's projections incorporate some expenditure reduction and a recovery in revenue when the economy returns to potential, debt is nevertheless likely to remain around 64-67% of GDP through 2023, having jumped up to around 66% of GDP at the end of 2020 from just below 56% in 2019. Moody's estimates for Malaysia's general government debt include the debt of some state-owned enterprises that benefit from an explicit guarantee from the government and that, in Moody's view, are unlikely to be able to service their debt independently.

Moody's similarly expects the fiscal trajectories for most sovereigns globally to result in debt remaining at higher levels for some time. However, Malaysia's debt burden is among the highest compared to similarly rated peers, while its debt affordability is among the weakest, with interest payments accounting for around 12-14% of revenue over 2021-23. These compare to the median debt burden of 47% of GDP and median interest payment to revenue ratio of 5% for similarly rated peers as of the end of 2020.

Overall, Moody's assesses the deterioration in fiscal and debt metrics to amount to a reduction in Malaysia's fiscal strength -- already a relative credit weakness for the government pre-pandemic. In Malaysia's case, the fiscal challenge is magnified by the government's narrow revenue base, which has declined since the sharp fall in oil prices over 2014-16 and the abolishment of the goods and services tax in 2018. Moody's estimates that revenue as a share of GDP will fall to around 15-16% in 2021, from a peak of around 21% in 2012 and compared to the median of 34% for similarly rated peers.

Providing some offset to the weaker fiscal and debt metrics is Malaysia's large domestic savings pool, including retirement savings held in the Employees Provident Fund, which can continue to finance government deficits in local currency. This keeps interest rates anchored or otherwise consistent with the central bank's policy rate, and reduces government liquidity risk and the dependence on external financing, which tends to be more sensitive to risk sentiment.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that risks to the credit profile remain consistent with the A3 rating level under the rating agency's current assumptions.

In Moody's view, the economy has not sustained any long-term damage due to the pandemic and continues to be well positioned to take advantage of the gradual recovery in global demand.

Noisy politics are a source of risk, with continued public speculation about the stability of the government coalition potentially representing a distraction to policy priorities. However, Malaysia's policymaking institutions have demonstrated their effectiveness through changes in government. As such, Moody's continues to assume that the institutions will effectively deliver on their policy objectives, including balancing medium-term fiscal consolidation and any further economic assistance or stimulus that may be needed, which support the stable outlook.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Malaysia's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2), as strong institutions mitigate the moderate exposure to environmental risk through effective policies that provide resilience.

The exposure to environmental risk is moderate (E-3 issuer profile score), primarily because of the government's exposure to petroleum-related income, which accounts for around a fifth of total revenue. A global transition away from hydrocarbon fuels threatens the long-term viability of this income stream. Malaysia also suffers from deforestation stemming from the expansion of palm oil plantations as well as mining and logging activity, which contributes to flooding.

Malaysia's exposure to social risk is neutral to low (S-2 issuer profile score), reflecting favourable demographics, wide access to quality education, housing, healthcare and basic services, as well as policies that address the needs of the "B40" -- or those classified with income levels at the bottom 40th percentile of the population -- which mitigate income inequality. These strengths help to offset social issues that may arise from systematic policies that are designed to promote the economic interests of the ethnic Malay majority (bumiputera policies), including the use of quotas in university admissions, public service recruitment, housing and other areas.

The influence of governance is positive (G-1 issuer profile score) in Malaysia, supported by solid executive and legislative institutions, reliable rule of law, and a track record of effective macroeconomic policymaking. That said, the revelation in recent years of high profile incidents of corruption and lack of transparency in government expenditure, if widespread, may threaten the credibility of institutions and governance over the longer term.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 28,991 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 4.3% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.4% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.4% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 63.3% (2019 Actual)

Economic resiliency: a1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 25 January 2021, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Malaysia, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Upward pressure on the rating would develop if prospects for fiscal consolidation were to improve significantly, particularly through measures that broadened the currently narrow revenue base, pointing to a sustained decline in the government debt burden and improvement in debt affordability. Further enhancements to the institutional framework that were to raise governance standards, result in increased policy credibility and effectiveness including in the management of public finances, and boost Malaysia's potential growth would also be credit positive.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Downward pressure on the rating would stem from a further weakening in the government's debt and debt affordability metrics, a sharp rise in contingent liabilities, and/or a softening of the commitment to medium-term fiscal consolidation that were to result in continued deterioration in the government's fiscal strength. Volatile politics that undermined the credibility and effectiveness of institutions and threatened the stability of capital flows would also be credit negative. In the context of the longer-term uncertainty over global trade patterns and supply chains, weaker medium-term growth prospects, including through structurally lower investment, would additionally put downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Fang
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

