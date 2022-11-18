Moody's affirms Malta's A2 ratings, changes outlook to stable from negative

Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Malta's (Malta) long-term issuer ratings at A2. Concurrently, the outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

Moody's has today also affirmed the USD250 million backed senior unsecured debt due 2028 rating of Freeport Terminal (Malta) Limited at A2, while also changing the outlook to stable from negative, in line with the sovereign's ratings. The rated senior debt instruments issued by Freeport Terminal (Malta) Limited are backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantees from the Government of Malta.

The key drivers for changing the outlook on Malta's A2 ratings are:

1) Malta's economic diversification underpins its resilient growth prospects despite the expected global downturn;

2) Whereas the energy crisis challenges public finances, Moody's expects the gradual fiscal consolidation to continue;

3) Malta's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list reflects the authorities' commitment to institutional reforms.

The affirmation of the A2 ratings balances Malta's wealthy and fast-growing economy as well as solid debt affordability and moderate exposure to susceptibility to event risk against the economy's small size and related high volatility, as well as high openness to international trade. The rating affirmation also considers Malta's in line-with-peers performance on both institutions and governance strength and fiscal strength.

Malta's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. For euro area countries, a six-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the local currency rating as well as a zero-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and foreign currency ceiling is typical, reflecting benefits from the euro area's strong common institutional, legal and regulatory framework, as well as liquidity support and other crisis management mechanisms. It is also in line with Moody's view of de minimis exit risk from the euro area.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

FIRST DRIVER: MALTA'S ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION UNDERPINS ITS RESILIENT GROWTH PROSPECTS DESPITE THE EXPECTED GLOBAL DOWNTURN

The first driver of today's rating action reflects Malta's resilient growth prospects despite the expected global downturn. Moody's forecasts Malta's real GDP to expand by 6% in 2022, supported by strong growth in the first half of the year, with Malta's real GDP standing almost 5% above its pre-pandemic level against 2% in the euro area at the end of the year's second quarter. Domestic demand and export of services have supported the recovery, with private consumption benefitting from the rebound in the tourism sector as international travelling resumes. Data for January to September 2022 show that overnight stays reached 80% of their 2019 levels. The rise in employment and investment activity is also supporting domestic demand. Record-high labour shortages reflect a strong labour market across the board, with employment gains in several sectors such as construction, transportation and professional services.

In the context of the military conflict in Ukraine, it is important to stress that Malta has no direct energy dependence on Russia. As in other European countries, high gas and oil prices, coupled with rising food, non-energy industrial goods and services inflation is negatively affecting household incomes and corporate margins, albeit to a lesser extent than in most other European countries. Moody's forecasts Malta's average inflation to reach 5.9% this year, mainly driven by services prices as governmental measures neutralize the rise in energy prices on the price index. To date, public measures have been instrumental in keeping Malta's inflation (7.4% in October) the third lowest in the euro area.

For 2023 and 2024, Moody's expects Malta's real GDP growth to reach 3.0% and 3.5%, respectively, below the economy's potential of 3.5% to 4%. In parallel, average inflation is expected to reach 3.8% and 2.7% in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The projection assumes a significant slowdown in the European Union (Aaa stable) and the United Kingdom (Aa3 negative), Malta's main export markets.

That said, the likelihood of tourism activity falling sharply due to renewed health concerns is now much lower than a year ago, although the global surge in prices poses a risk to the travel and hospitality industry. Importantly, Moody's forecast assumes continued growth in Malta's diversified services industry: as noted by the European Commission, the Maltese economy performs well in high value services sectors, such as financial services, information and communication and recreational activities (gaming). On top of their higher value-added contribution, these activities are less sensitive to global developments as reflected in their steadily increasing share of value added over the past two decades.

Moody's expects Malta's potential growth will likely be driven by the return of labour inflows, capital investment, and total factor productivity in the coming years. In particular, investment will benefit from the European Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF): under the RRF, Malta is set to benefit from EUR 258.3 million (1.8% of GDP in 2021) of grants, which should support the economy's decarbonization and enhance electrical connectivity with the rest of the EU, amongst others. Moreover, Malta is allocated EUR 838 million (5.7% of GDP in 2021) of Cohesion Funds. Overall, potential growth in Malta is estimated by the European Commission and the government to hover between 3.5% and 4% and has been largely unaffected by the pandemic.

SECOND DRIVER: WHEREAS THE ENERGY CRISIS CHALLENGES PUBLIC FINANCES, MOODY'S EXPECTS THE GRADUAL FISCAL CONSOLIDATION TO CONTINUE

The second driver of the rating action reflects Moody's expectation that Malta's public finances will continue to gradually consolidate despite the energy crisis. Moody's notes that Malta had built fiscal buffers in the runup to the coronavirus pandemic, with three years of fiscal surpluses between 2016 and 2019 which led the debt-to-GDP ratio to drop significantly, from 66.4% of GDP in 2013 to 40.7% of GDP in 2019. However, the large deficits recorded in 2020 (9.4% of GDP) and 2021 (7.8% of GDP) brought the debt-to-GDP ratio to 56.3% at the end of 2021, and the expectation that fiscal metrics would further weaken in 2022 informed our negative outlook in August 2021.

Looking ahead, Moody's forecasts Malta's general government deficit to continue to narrow over the two years and reach 5.8% of GDP in 2022, 5.6% of GDP in 2023 and 4.7% of GDP in 2024 under its baseline scenario. Revenue growth should remain dynamic, benefitting from still solid economic growth. On the spending side, phasing out of pandemic-related support measures is expected to relieve public outlays in 2022 and beyond, while energy support measures will act in the opposite direction.

Moody's forecasts' incorporates the government's comprehensive policy response, whose cost is assessed at 2.7% of GDP in 2022 and 3.6% of GDP in 2023 by the authorities. As a result, Moody's expects Malta's debt-to-GDP ratio to reach 57.1% in 2022, 59.5% in 2023, peaking at 61.2% in 2025 before receding thereafter. However, Moody's believes that there is a risk of higher budget deficits considering the elevated uncertainty and the government's comprehensive policy approach to smooth the impact of the military conflict in Ukraine on energy prices for consumers and businesses.

From a debt affordability perspective, prudent debt management by the Maltese authorities largely shields the country from an abrupt rise in interest payments, considering Malta's long debt average maturity (8.9 years in 2021). Furthermore, the fact that almost all of Malta's debt is denominated in euros and a majority (76.2% in 2021) is held by domestic investors are additional mitigants.

Moody's expects the shift in monetary policy by the ECB will raise Malta's interest payments only gradually over time. Under its baseline scenario, Moody's forecasts Malta's interest-to-revenue ratio to rise from 3.1% in 2021 to 4.5 % in 2024, and the interest-to-GDP ratio from 1.1% in 2021 to 1.6% in 2024. Overall, Malta's fiscal metrics are broadly in line with the A2 median: a slightly higher debt burden is mitigated by strong debt affordability.

THIRD DRIVER: MALTA'S REMOVAL FROM THE FINANCIAL ACTION TASK FORCE'S "GREY LIST" REFLECTS THE AUTHORITIES' COMMITMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS

The third driver of today's rating action relates to Malta's swift exit from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "grey list" in June 2022. In June 2021, the country was placed under the institution's increased monitoring over concerns tied to anti-money laundering supervision. In Moody's views, this posed risks to the economic outlook and the banking sector while challenging the country's institutions and reputation.

The decision from the FATF to remove Malta from its increased monitoring in June 2022 marks an important achievement for Malta. As noted by the FATF in its official statement [1], Malta has made "significant progress (Â…) in addressing the strategic AML/CFT deficiencies previously identified by the FATF and included in its action plan". The key measures adopted as part of Malta's action plan have focused on improving the accuracy of its beneficial ownership regime, enhancing the use of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) in pursuing criminal tax and related money laundering cases, as well as increasing the focus of FIAU's analysis on these types of issues. The Maltese FIAU remained in contact with the FATF throughout the increase monitoring period, reporting regularly to the FATF and hosting an FATF on-site visit in March 2022.

In Moody's view, Malta's swift exit from the "grey list" reflects a firm and steady commitment from the local authorities to comply with international standards and enhance the country's institutional setup. The exit is likely to improve the business climate by significantly reducing the reputational risk attached to the grey listing, shifting the focus towards Malta's traditional strengths such as a competitive tax environment, an existing entrepreneurial ecosystem and the widespread use of English.

Moody's expects Malta to continue to engage with the financial community to ensure a sound regulatory framework, which should support the island's financial competitiveness in a sustainable fashion. Moody's notes the inclusion of a specific component aimed at strengthening Malta's institutional framework in the country's Recovery and Resilience programme.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Malta's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks, balanced by a solid governance profile.

Malta's overall E issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3). As a small island economy, Malta faces moderate physical climate change risks. Highly limited forest areas and a low share of protected natural areas also lead to a low rank for natural capital, whereas the country also faces more elevated waste & pollution risks in part due to rapid growth in the resident population over recent years.

We assess Malta's S issuer profile score as moderately negative (S-3), reflecting low exposure to social risks across most categories, with the notable exception of demographics. Although Malta faces risks related to population ageing, strong labour immigration over recent years has so far proven effective at moderating labour market pressures.

Malta receives a positive G issuer profile score of (G-1). Although concerns remain over the control of corruption in Malta and the small size of the jurisdiction can be a constraint on institutional capacity, on the whole, the country benefits from a solid institutional environment supported by its EU and euro area membership.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE A2 RATINGS

The affirmation of the A2 ratings reflects Malta's wealthy and fast-growing economy mitigated by the economy's small size and related high volatility, as well as high openness to international trade. The economy's increased diversification is a key asset to reduce Malta's reliance on tourism. From an institutions and governance strength perspective, policy effectiveness is in line with peers, while the quality of institutions is somewhat weaker, reflecting lower scores for rule of law and control of corruption indicators. From a fiscal strength perspective, Malta's moderate – albeit rising - debt burden and strong affordability metrics are in line with rating peers. Finally, the affirmation of the A2 ratings reflects Malta's relatively low susceptibility to event risk, including risks that stem from the country's banking sector.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 50,005 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 10.3% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.6% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -7.9% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -4.6% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 633.5% (2021)

Economic resiliency: a3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 15 November 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Malta, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could build on the rating if Moody's were to see a firm decline in Malta's debt burden, reflecting a reduction in the deficit despite the impact on public spending of higher interest rates. Further evidence of reforms to strengthen the country's institutional framework and bring it closer to A1-rated peers would be credit positive, as would increased economic diversification and policies geared towards ensuring Malta's sustainable development over the medium-term.

Downward pressure could build on the rating if Moody's were to see a sustained increase in Malta's debt burden, reflecting a prolonged period of broad government intervention in the context of the energy crisis in Europe, which would lead to a structural worsening of the country's public finances. This could be compounded by a weaker-than-expected economic outlook. Institutional shortcomings in the fields of fight against anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML-CFT) would also be credit negative, as would the reclassification of Malta under the FATF's "grey list".

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] FATF 17-Jun-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Olivier Chemla

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

Alejandro Olivo

MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sovereign Risk Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

