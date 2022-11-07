Moody's affirms Manchester Airport Group Funding's Baa1 ratings, changes outlook to stable from negative

info

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Manchester Airport Group Funding's Baa1 ratings, changes outlook to stable from negative

07 Nov 2022

London, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 senior secured ratings and the (P)Baa1 senior secured rating on the multicurrency medium term note programme of Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc (Manchester Airport Group Funding). The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc is a finance company owned by the Manchester Airport Group (MAG) and the entity issuing bonds within the group.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the continued recovery in traffic will allow MAG to improve operating and financial performance with metrics trending towards levels commensurate with the current Baa1 ratings, namely a funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio in the low teens in percentage terms. It further considers the group's commitment to pace its capital spending in the context of the actual and expected traffic performance and reduce leverage in line with its stated financial policies.

Following the severe reduction in passenger volumes during 2020-21, traffic at MAG's airports continued to rebound in the first nine months of 2022, recovering to around 77% of the 2019 level. This performance was achieved despite operational challenges, including staff shortages this summer, that impacted the aviation industry as a whole, and reflects a strong pent-up travel demand and an increase in airline capacity once travel restrictions were lifted. Moody's expects traffic recovery to continue next year, albeit with some differences across MAG's airports – Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands, reflecting each airport's traffic profile, catchment area and carrier base. This traffic performance coupled with higher airport charges and a more efficient cost base will drive an improvement in MAG's earnings.

Moody's cautions, however, that there remain uncertainties around the traffic recovery profile, given the weakening macroeconomic environment, cost of living pressures and the current geopolitical environment and knock-on effects on the European economy. Availability of staff across the aviation industry is a further risk factor. In this regard, Moody's has positively factored in MAG's contractual arrangements with airlines, which could offset some of the weakness in traffic, if certain passenger volumes are not achieved, and management's commitment to reduce leverage to the levels commensurate with the current ratings and in line with its stated financial policies, including a net debt to EBITDA of around 4x. While MAG's plans include a material increase in investments, which would result in a further transformation of Manchester and London Stansted airports, management is committed to pacing of its capital spending depending on the evolution of the actual and expected passenger volumes. This commitment is an important factor underpinning the current ratings, given MAG's limited financial flexibility to deal with downside scenarios in the context of the group's current highly-leverage profile, rising interest rate environment and cost price inflation.

Overall, the Baa1 rating on the senior secured notes of Manchester Airport Group Funding reflects (1) the group's ownership of three airports, with Manchester and London Stansted airports accounting for the majority of total traffic; (2) the strength of the catchment areas, coupled with a degree of competition in the London airport system area; (3) a diversified traffic profile, with the majority of traffic with other European countries; (4) a relatively high concentration of airlines, with a particular reliance of London Stansted on Ryanair; (5) an expectation of a reduction in the group's leverage to the levels commensurate with the current ratings by 2024; and (6) the supportive nature of its owners, as evidenced by the shareholder support received by MAG in 2020, as well as the terms of the group's financing structure.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

As of end-March 2022, MAG's liquidity was supported by GBP463 million of cash on balance sheet and no availability under the revolving credit facilities of GBP500 million, which are now due in May 2027. Moody's understands, however, that given strong cash flow generation, MAG repaid the revolving facilities since then, while the amount of cash has reduced. In addition, the company has access to undrawn standby liquidity facility of GBP90 million with a final maturity in May 2027. The group's next debt maturity is related to the GBP360 million bond due in April 2024.

MAG's debt documentation includes two financial covenants -- net debt/EBITDA of 7.5x and interest cover ratio of 1.4x.  The company has received covenant waivers twice since the start of the pandemic. Management expects to be compliant with its covenants, including when these are next tested for the period to 30 September 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although not considered likely given weak macroeconomic prospects, Manchester Airport Group Funding's ratings could be upgraded in the scenario of a stronger-than-expected traffic recovery and a favourable operating environment, such that the group's FFO/debt were to improve and remain in the high teens in percentage terms, coupled with a solid liquidity profile.

The ratings of Manchester Airport Group Funding could be downgraded if (1) it appeared likely that the group's credit metrics will not recover to the levels commensurate with the current ratings, namely FFO/debt at least in the low teens in percentage terms; (2) there was a risk of further covenant breaches without adequate mitigating measures in place; or (3) there were concerns about the company's liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc is a finance company owned by the Manchester Airport Group (MAG). MAG is the owner and operator of Manchester airport, London Stansted airport, and the East Midlands airport. The company is ultimately owned by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (IFM), Manchester City Council (MCC) and borough councils within Greater Manchester with economic ownership split 35.5%, 35.5% and 29% respectively (voting rights are however split evenly between IFM and MCC).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joanna Fic
Senior Vice President
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Kevin Maddick
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com