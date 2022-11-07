Moody's affirms Manchester Airport Group Funding's Baa1 ratings, changes outlook to stable from negative

London, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 senior secured ratings and the (P)Baa1 senior secured rating on the multicurrency medium term note programme of Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc (Manchester Airport Group Funding). The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc is a finance company owned by the Manchester Airport Group (MAG) and the entity issuing bonds within the group.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the continued recovery in traffic will allow MAG to improve operating and financial performance with metrics trending towards levels commensurate with the current Baa1 ratings, namely a funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio in the low teens in percentage terms. It further considers the group's commitment to pace its capital spending in the context of the actual and expected traffic performance and reduce leverage in line with its stated financial policies.

Following the severe reduction in passenger volumes during 2020-21, traffic at MAG's airports continued to rebound in the first nine months of 2022, recovering to around 77% of the 2019 level. This performance was achieved despite operational challenges, including staff shortages this summer, that impacted the aviation industry as a whole, and reflects a strong pent-up travel demand and an increase in airline capacity once travel restrictions were lifted. Moody's expects traffic recovery to continue next year, albeit with some differences across MAG's airports – Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands, reflecting each airport's traffic profile, catchment area and carrier base. This traffic performance coupled with higher airport charges and a more efficient cost base will drive an improvement in MAG's earnings.

Moody's cautions, however, that there remain uncertainties around the traffic recovery profile, given the weakening macroeconomic environment, cost of living pressures and the current geopolitical environment and knock-on effects on the European economy. Availability of staff across the aviation industry is a further risk factor. In this regard, Moody's has positively factored in MAG's contractual arrangements with airlines, which could offset some of the weakness in traffic, if certain passenger volumes are not achieved, and management's commitment to reduce leverage to the levels commensurate with the current ratings and in line with its stated financial policies, including a net debt to EBITDA of around 4x. While MAG's plans include a material increase in investments, which would result in a further transformation of Manchester and London Stansted airports, management is committed to pacing of its capital spending depending on the evolution of the actual and expected passenger volumes. This commitment is an important factor underpinning the current ratings, given MAG's limited financial flexibility to deal with downside scenarios in the context of the group's current highly-leverage profile, rising interest rate environment and cost price inflation.

Overall, the Baa1 rating on the senior secured notes of Manchester Airport Group Funding reflects (1) the group's ownership of three airports, with Manchester and London Stansted airports accounting for the majority of total traffic; (2) the strength of the catchment areas, coupled with a degree of competition in the London airport system area; (3) a diversified traffic profile, with the majority of traffic with other European countries; (4) a relatively high concentration of airlines, with a particular reliance of London Stansted on Ryanair; (5) an expectation of a reduction in the group's leverage to the levels commensurate with the current ratings by 2024; and (6) the supportive nature of its owners, as evidenced by the shareholder support received by MAG in 2020, as well as the terms of the group's financing structure.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

As of end-March 2022, MAG's liquidity was supported by GBP463 million of cash on balance sheet and no availability under the revolving credit facilities of GBP500 million, which are now due in May 2027. Moody's understands, however, that given strong cash flow generation, MAG repaid the revolving facilities since then, while the amount of cash has reduced. In addition, the company has access to undrawn standby liquidity facility of GBP90 million with a final maturity in May 2027. The group's next debt maturity is related to the GBP360 million bond due in April 2024.

MAG's debt documentation includes two financial covenants -- net debt/EBITDA of 7.5x and interest cover ratio of 1.4x. The company has received covenant waivers twice since the start of the pandemic. Management expects to be compliant with its covenants, including when these are next tested for the period to 30 September 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although not considered likely given weak macroeconomic prospects, Manchester Airport Group Funding's ratings could be upgraded in the scenario of a stronger-than-expected traffic recovery and a favourable operating environment, such that the group's FFO/debt were to improve and remain in the high teens in percentage terms, coupled with a solid liquidity profile.

The ratings of Manchester Airport Group Funding could be downgraded if (1) it appeared likely that the group's credit metrics will not recover to the levels commensurate with the current ratings, namely FFO/debt at least in the low teens in percentage terms; (2) there was a risk of further covenant breaches without adequate mitigating measures in place; or (3) there were concerns about the company's liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc is a finance company owned by the Manchester Airport Group (MAG). MAG is the owner and operator of Manchester airport, London Stansted airport, and the East Midlands airport. The company is ultimately owned by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (IFM), Manchester City Council (MCC) and borough councils within Greater Manchester with economic ownership split 35.5%, 35.5% and 29% respectively (voting rights are however split evenly between IFM and MCC).

