Moody's affirms ManpowerGroup's long term senior unsecured debt rating at Baa1; outlook remains stable

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed ManpowerGroup Inc.'s ("ManpowerGroup") long term senior unsecured debt rating at Baa1. The outlook remains stable. The rating affirmation is based on Moody's expectation for continued solid financial metrics compared to other Baa1 rated companies, conservative financial strategies, and robust liquidity even if economic conditions in its largest markets deteriorate in the coming quarters. Although there is uncertainty regarding economic conditions in most of the markets that ManpowerGroup operates in, Moody's expects that the company will be able to withstand any declines in revenue in certain markets given its strong market position, exposure to growth areas such as IT services and talent management and geographical and service diversification.

Moody's took the following rating action on ManpowerGroup Inc.:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ManpowerGroup Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ManpowerGroup Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ManpowerGroup's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured rating reflects its leading position in the temporary staffing market and its impressive list of large, multinational clients in its most important national markets. ManpowerGroup's large roster of available workers for permanent and temporary workers and diverse customer base provide important revenue predictability and stability. Moody's expects ManpowerGroup will maintain debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's considers the temporary staffing market cyclical and competitive, so maintenance of solid financial metrics and good liquidity are important rating considerations. Profit margins are thin and are subject to pressure when job assignment volumes decline due to either a decline in demand from employers or a lack of availability of qualified workers.

All financial metrics reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's expects unemployment to increase next year from current low levels on a global basis. Periods of uncertainty should support demand for temporary workers although permanent hiring will likely suffer since clients will not want to retain flexibility with regards to their labor costs. ManpowerGroups's credit profile benefits from cash generation from working capital changes during times of economic downturns, which helps the company to manage liquidity. The rating also considers reputational risk associated with insuring regulatory compliance with diverse local employment law requirements, as well as the company's conservative financial strategy as demonstrated by low financial leverage and good free cash flow generation. Moody's expects ManpowerGroup to maintain conservative financial strategies including sourcing cash for shareholder returns from internal sources. Moody's expects the Experis business to be a driver of revenue and margins since demand for IT skills will remain strong given the secular increase demand for such skills.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA to remain at about 2 times throughout the business cycle and EBITA margins of around 3.5% over the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook incorporates the current Moody's expectation of negative economic growth in 2023 in the major markets that ManpowerGroup operates in and positive growth in 2024.

ManpowerGroup's liquidity profile is very good. Moody's expect ManpowerGroup will maintain over $500 million of cash over the next year; however, a substantial portion of the cash balance must be maintained to provide minimum liquidity for the company's multinational operations. Moody's anticipates free cash flow of about $525 million in 2023. ManpowerGroup has external liquidity from a mostly available $600 million revolving credit facility (unrated) that matures in May 2027. Headroom under two credit facility financial covenants – maximum net debt to EBITDA below 3.5x and minimum fixed charge coverage at least 1.5x – should be adequate over the next year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is possible if Moody's expects ManpowerGroup will sustain throughout a business cycle: 1) debt to EBITDA below 2 times; 2) retained cash flow to debt of about 45%; 3) robust and diverse liquidity; and 4) conservative financial strategies.

The rating could be downgraded if competition increases, driving significant profitability rate declines, or if Moody's comes to expect more aggressive financial strategies, such that Moody's anticipates: 1) retained cash flow to debt to remain below 35% or 2) debt to EBITDA to be sustained above 2.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ManpowerGroup, headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, is a global workforce solution and service provider, generating most of its revenues from temporary, contract and permanent recruitment services. Moody's expects 2022 nominal revenue of close to $20 billion.

