Moody's affirms Mapletree Commercial Trust's Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Singapore, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of Mapletree
Commercial Trust (MCT).
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured
ratings on the medium-term note programs of MCT and Mapletree Commercial
Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd.
Moody's has also affirmed the Baa1 ratings on the senior unsecured notes
drawn down from the program under Mapletree Commercial Trust Treasury
Company Pte. Ltd. Mapletree Commercial Trust Treasury Company
Pte. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCT and
its notes and programs are guaranteed by MCT.
The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that MCT's
credit metrics could weaken as the heightened social distancing measures
and weaker consumer sentiment will curb retail spending at VivoCity and
could sustainably increase vacancy and lower rental income," says
Junling Tan, a Moody's Analyst.
"Furthermore, MCT's cash flows could be adversely impacted
by Singapore's legislation that allows tenants to defer rent payments
for an initial six months[1]. The outlook for demand for office
space has also weakened given the recession in the global economy and
also as the work from home threatens to become the new normal for many
companies," adds Tan.
Moody's base case scenario assumes an approximate 6% decline in
EBITDA for the fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2021), causing
MCT's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to weaken to around 9.3x from
8.6x in fiscal 2020, and adjusted EBITDA/interest expense
to around 3.6x from 4.3x over the same period.
MCT's Baa1 rating continues to reflect the trust's (1) recurring income
from a portfolio of good quality commercial properties in Singapore with
a diversified tenant profile; (2) improved portfolio diversification
and earnings growth following the acquisition of Mapletree Business City
I (MBC I) and Mapletree Business City II (MBC II); and (3) track
record of prudent financial management and strong financial flexibility.
MCT's liquidity is inadequate over the next 12-18 months,
owing to upcoming debt maturities of SGD160 million in August 2020 and
SGD439.3 million in April 2021. Nonetheless, Moody's
expects refinancing risk will be mitigated by the trust's ability
to draw on around SGD550 million of uncommitted facilities as of 31 March
2020, and its track record of access to funding.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial property
sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the expected weakening in MCT's credit profile
and its exposure to Singapore, have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions,
and the trust remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MCT of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
Moody's has also considered governance risk around related-party
transaction between MCT and its sponsor, Mapletree Investments Pte.
Ltd, which is mitigated by the regulatory oversight provided by
the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised through board consisting
of majority independent directors. Further, there is an alignment
of interest between MCT and its sponsor because the latter has maintained
at least a 30% stake in the trust since its listing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook on the rating could return to stable if (1) the operating
environment improves significantly over the next 12 months; and (2)
the trust's liquidity profile improves to adequately cover its financial
obligations for the next 12 to 18 months.
On the other hand, the rating could be downgraded if (1) the operating
environment deteriorates further, leading to higher vacancy levels
and declining operating cash flow; or (2) the trust's credit metrics
weaken, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA rises above 8.5x
or adjusted EBITDA/interest expense falls below 3.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange
on 27 April 2011. At 31 March 2020, the trust had a portfolio
of five properties in Singapore — across the retail, office
and business park segments — with a combined appraised value of
SGD8.9 billion.
The trust's sponsor, Mapletree Investments Pte. Ltd,
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Aaa
stable), which is in turn wholly owned by the Government of Singapore
(Aaa stable). At 31 March 2020, Mapletree Investments held
a 34% stake in MCT.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Ministry of Law Singapore 20-Apr-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Junling Tan
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077