Moody's affirms Maravai's B3 CFR; stable outlook

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Maravai Intermediate Holdings, LLC's ("Maravai") B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also assigned B3 ratings to the company's proposed new $600 million first lien term loan and $150 million revolving credit facility. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the proposed refinancing will be used to (1) repay $361 million of existing first and second lien debt, (2) repurchase $129 million of Cygnus minority interests, and (3) fund a $94 million distribution to Maravai's shareholders and (4) fees and expenses. Upon completion, Moody's expect to withdraw the rating of Maravai's first lien and second lien debt instruments that will be retired as part of the proposed transaction.

Ratings affirmed:

..Issuer: Maravai Intermediate Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Ratings assigned:

..Issuer: Maravai Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2027, B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2025, B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Maravai Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maravai's B3 CFR is constrained by Moody's expectation that leverage -- currently 6.3x pro forma -- will remain high, and above 5 times over the next 12 months following the recent shareholder distribution. Further, Moody's expects that improving financial flexibility from earnings growth will be used either for business development or for shareholder distributions, reflecting Maravai's private equity ownership. Maravai's rating is constrained by its modest market position where it competes with significantly larger and well-capitalized players. In addition, Maravai has a somewhat limited operating track record, as the company was formed through a series of acquisitions. These challenges are tempered by the company's high profit margins and Moody's expectation for at least mid-to-high single digit revenue growth over the next 12 to 18 months. Revenue growth will be driven by favorable demand trends for Maravai's products used in drug R&D and manufacturing, and other end markets such as components for COVID-19 vaccine candidates. While these bring sizeable opportunities for Maravai, the nascent mRNA technology that is being used in some COVID-19 vaccines programs makes the impact difficult to quantify until more data on the vaccine candidates is available.

Moody's expects that Maravai will have very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, characterized by free cash flow of at least $60 million annually, with significant upside depending on the success of COVID-19 vaccine programs. Moody's expects capex to be roughly $30 million in 2020 including investments in on-going capacity expansion but to decrease in 2021 to $10 to $15 million. As of the end of June 2020, Maravai had $84 million of cash and equivalents. Internal liquidity will be supported by the proposed $150 million revolving credit facility expiring 2025 that is expected to be undrawn at close.

Environmental risks are not considered material to Maravai's credit rating. The company has some exposure to the coronavirus outbreak - both positive and negative. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The temporary closure of research labs creates a revenue headwind for Maravai's protein detection business, which will shave off a couple of percentage points of revenue growth for the whole company in 2020. On the other hand, Maravai is involved with several COVID-19 vaccine research projects where it applies its technological expertise in the field of cell and gene therapy to provide vaccine components for pharmaceutical and biopharma companies. This in turn is providing a material revenue tailwind for the company, but its duration and magnitude will be largely dependent on the success of the various vaccine development programs. From a governance perspective, Maravai's high leverage reflects an aggressive financial policy and its private equity ownership may lead to shareholder friendly actions which are detrimental to creditors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Maravai will continue to grow revenue and earnings, but that financial leverage will remain high to support business development.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company materially increases its scale in its key business segments and adopts more conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, sustaining debt/EBITDA around 5.0x would support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates or operating performance weakens. A downgrade could also occur if Maravai increases its financial leverage.

Maravai Intermediate Holdings, LLC is the parent holding company of Maravai Life Sciences ("Maravai"). Maravai manufactures scientific reagents used in drug development and manufacturing, diagnostic tests, life science tools, and for other research purposes. Over 80% of revenue is derived from gene therapy and bioproduction. The company is owned by Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR and was formed through a series of acquisitions completed in December 2017. Annual sales are roughly $200 million.

