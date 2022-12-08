Moody's affirms Mariner Wealth Advisor's Corporate Family Rating; assigns Ba3 rating to new debt

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC's (Mariner) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) following the company's announced placement of a new $100 million non-fungible incremental first lien term loan B. The incremental loan, which matures on the same date as the company's existing first-lien term loan in August 2028, is assigned a Ba3 rating. The company is also upsizing its Ba3-rated credit facility by $25 million to $125 million. The credit facility remains undrawn. Concurrent with the incremental term loan, Leonard Green Partners is investing an additional $200 million cash equity into Mariner. Total debt, including the company's unrated $150 million second-lien term loan, rises to $820 million. Outlook remains stable.

The following ratings actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mariner's B1 CFR reflects its leading position as a consolidator of wealth advisors, its strong AUM resilience and organic growth rate, and its relatively high financial leverage, a product of its acquisition-driven strategy. The company has relied on a balanced use of debt, sponsor equity, and internally generated cash to support its acquisition strategy and grow its business since its founding in 2006.

The Ba3 ratings on Mariner's first-lien loans are supported by Mariner's outstanding second lien term loan due 2029 (unrated), which acts as a loss-absorbing cushion in Mariner's capital structure. Were Mariner to further increase the size of its first lien loan without increasing the size of the second lien, the rating uplift on the first lien loan relative to the CFR could be eroded to the point where the first lien rating would fall back in line with the CFR. The incremental first lien loan increases the size of the first lien loans relative to the total debt, which has the effect of modestly reducing the support of the subordinated debt.

Mariner's gross leverage of 6.8x pro forma LTM EBITDA will be elevated above the level Moody's might otherwise associate with an asset manager at its rating level. Nonetheless, the company's strong liquidity position, with cash of approximately $245 million remaining after funding its current acquisition pipeline, provides ratings stability. The company's financial flexibility is supported by Leonard Green Partner's additional commitment of $200 million cash equity. Cash will be equivalent to approximately two years of EBITDA. There have been no meaningful dividend distributions to owners, who continue to prioritize investment in the company's growth.

Mariner's Q3 2022 acquisition of The Financial Services Network diversified further its sources of revenue. Rebranded as Mariner Advisor Network, it added approximately $28 billion to assets under administration and increased the range of services Mariner's existing service platform, Mariner Platform Solutions, provides to support the wealth management practice of non-affiliated RIAs. Mariner currently is active in 75 locations across the United States.

The company's strong organic growth, which has exceeded 10 percent given the company's excellent client retention and sales record, could reduce leverage over time, as revenues grow, and the company invests in efficiencies that accelerate gains in operating leverage. However, Moody's noted the potential for slower growth, as Mariner confronts greater market volatility and prioritizes consolidation of its strong inorganic growth of recent years. We expect Mariner will be an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the wealth advisory industry, but with multiples for quality RIA acquisitions averaging 10x acquired EBITDA, we do not expect significant deleveraging for the next 12 to 18 months.

Marty Bicknell, a founder of Mariner and its CEO and president, has been instrumental in fashioning the firm's strategic objectives, and he maintains oversight of the firm's critical M&A program. Thus, Mariner is exposed to the "key person" risk that he might be unable to continue in his duties for any reason.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The factors that could lead to an upgrade of Mariner's rating include: 1) scale (net revenue) exceeding $400 million; 2) steady-state leverage multiple below 3.5x; and 3) pre-tax margins in excess of 15%. Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade included: 1) scale declining below $150 million; 2) leverage rising on decline in earnings, to exceed 6.0x; 3) breakdown of advisor and client retention metrics; and 4) sustained decline in wealth management fee rates or loss of pricing power.

The last rating action on Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC was 27 April 2022 when Moody's assigned ratings to Mariner's incremental first lien term loan facilities due 2028.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC is a national wealth advisory firm founded in 2006 with $95.8 billion of assets under management and advisement as of 30 September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019.

