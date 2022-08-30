Moody's affirms Marriott's Baa3 unsecured rating and changes the outlook to positive

New York, August 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Marriott International, Inc.'s ("Marriott") ratings, including its unsecured rating at Baa3 and short term commercial paper rating at P-3. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to positive from stable.

"The ratings affirmation and positive outlook reflect Moody's view that continued strong leisure travel and further improvement in business transient and group travel will enable Marriott to maintain debt/EBITDA below 3.5x," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. Marriott has been able to return to pre-pandemic leverage through a combination of earnings improvement and debt reduction – Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was 3.3x for the TTM period ended June 30, 2022. This is within the company's publicly stated leverage target of 3.0x-3.5x. Risks to the downside include a softer demand environment in the fall and winter months caused by a macro-economic headwinds including inflation and/or a slower than expected recovery in business transient and group travel.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Marriott International, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Marriott International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Marriott's rating benefits from its commitment to an investment grade credit profile as the company consistently demonstrates the willingness to maintain debt/EBITDA within its stated target of 3.0x to 3.5x. The company also continues to benefit from its large scale – it is the world's largest hotel company with about 1.5 million rooms and 30 brands worldwide. The credit profile also benefits from Marriott's well recognized brands, and good geographic diversification. About 98% of Marriott's room count is franchised and/or managed rooms which results in a more stable earnings stream and lower capital investment needs relative to those peers that own and lease a larger percentage of their hotels. While Marriott's EBITDA declined by about 65% in 2020 versus 2019 due to the pandemic, companies that own a larger percentage of their room base saw much greater declines. The strength in the company's managed/franchised business also helped Marriott generate operating cash flow of $1.3 billion in 2021 despite significant challenges (includes Moody's standard adjustments).

Marriott's rating is constrained by the delay in the return of large enterprise business travel which is an important piece of Marriott's revenue. While Marriott -- and the lodging industry in general -- have benefited from the surge in leisure travel this past year, a strong recovery in business travel is important for Marriott to be able to sustain the improvements it has achieved.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Marriott will be able to maintain debt/EBITDA below 3.5x over the next year.

Marriott's liquidity reflects its good cash balances of about $550 million and $4.2 billion of availability under its $4.5 billion committed revolver that expires in June 2024 (as of June 30, 2022). Moody's forecasts free cash flow for 2022 of more than $1 billion which will be used primarily for shareholder returns – the company expects capital return to shareholders of more than $2.2 billion for the full year 2022. The company's internal sources of cash are sufficient to cover debt maturities over the next 12 months of about $500 million. The company's revolver contains a leverage covenant under which the company will maintain adequate cushion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could come if business travel demand returns to near prior levels and debt/EBITDA is sustained around 3.5x. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a material weakening in liquidity or if earnings deteriorated for any reason without a corresponding decrease in debt such that debt/EBITDA increased and was sustained above 4.0x.

Marriott International, Inc. operates the world's largest hotel system. As of June 30, 2022, the company owns, leases, manages or franchises about 1.5 million hotel rooms. Insiders, including the Marriott family owned about 19% of the company's shares at August 26, 2022. Net revenue for the TTM period ended June 30, 2022 was about $4.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

