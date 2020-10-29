Moody's affirms Marvell's Baa3 rating on proposed Inphi acquisition; changes outlook to negative

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Marvell Technology Group Ltd's ("Marvell") Baa3 senior
unsecured rating and revised the outlook to negative following the announcement
that Marvell intends to acquire Inphi Corp. ("Inphi")
in a cash and stock transaction.
Marvell plans to acquire Inphi for a per share price of $66.00
cash and 2.323 Marvell shares, or about $158 per share
(based on Marvell's October 28th closing price) and $9.8
billion of total purchase price for the equity excluding transaction fees.
The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second half of
2021, will be funded with a combination of $4 billion of
debt financing, split between term loans and bonds, and $6
billion of new equity, which includes new equity to refinance Inphi's
convertible debt. Marvell has committed financing from JP Morgan
to fund the acquisition. The acquisition requires approval from
Marvell and Inphi shareholders and from regulatory bodies, including
those in the US and China.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
. Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the strategic benefits of the
Inphi acquisition. Inphi will provide Marvell with a complementary
portfolio serving the broad optical interconnect market. Inphi's
interconnect products are used to provide interconnection within data
centers (DC), between data centers (Data Center Interconnect,
DCI), and over hundreds of kilometers (Metro and Long Haul Interconnect).
With the ongoing transition of the data transmission technology from NRZ
to PAM4 in Data Center and DCI and increasing use of coherent technology
for Long Haul, Inphi's revenue base is growing rapidly.
The acquisition will diversify Marvell's revenue base and expand
the service available market, enhancing the company's overall
scale.
The use of equity for approximately 60% of the purchase price is
credit positive, since it limits the leveraging impact of the acquisition.
The outsourced manufacturing model of Marvell and Inphi provides the combined
company with consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation, though
the cash dividend will remain, limiting FCF.
Still, despite the large equity component, the high purchase
multiple results in a very leveraging acquisition at close, even
with a large increase in EBITDA of the combined company over the coming
quarters. Moody's expects that leverage at closing in the
second half of 2021 will be nearly 5.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted, excluding $125 million of anticipated cost synergies).
Moreover, although the debt financing includes a large portion of
prepayable bank debt, approximately two thirds of the debt financing
will be comprised of bonds, most of which exceed three years in
tenor. Thus, Moody's anticipates that a large portion
of the deleveraging will be driven by anticipated EBITDA growth,
which is dependent on both rapid revenue growth and a large expansion
in profit margins reflecting operating leverage.
Marvell's Baa3 senior unsecured rating also considers the company's
consistent FCF generation due to the moderate product life cycles,
which tends to reduce revenue volatility, and the fabless manufacturing
model, which limits required capital expenditures. With the
acquisition of Inphi, which diversifies the product portfolio,
Moody's anticipates that revenue volatility will improve and benefit
from secular growth drivers in cloud data center spending and fifth generation
(5G) telecommunications upgrades. Marvell also benefits from a
strong market position in select market niches, such as hard disk
drive (HDD) and solid state drive (SSD) controllers, fibre channel
adapters, and with the acquisition of Inphi, optical interconnect
chips. These leading positions contribute to high gross margins.
Nevertheless, Marvell's leverage, which Moody's
expects will exceed 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) for some
time following closing of the acquisition, is high given the cyclical
end market demand and modest revenue scale relative to Marvell's
large, diversified competitors, such as Broadcom Inc.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage
will remain above 3.5x for an extended period post-closing
despite the anticipated strong revenue and profit growth. This
level of leverage weighs on the credit profile, since it is high
for the Baa3 senior unsecured rating. Moody's also believes
that Marvell's willingness to increase financial leverage may indicate
a credit negative shift in the company's financial policy.
Moody's expects that Marvell will maintain an excellent liquidity profile
following the close of the acquisition, maintaining a cash balance
in excess of $750 million. Moody's expects that following
completion of the acquisition Marvell will rely mostly on internally generated
cash sources, reflecting the strong free cash flow generation of
the combined Marvell and Iphi, which Moody's expects to exceed $700
million annually. The company's $500 million revolving
credit facility contains a maximum debt to EBITDA financial maintenance
covenant that Moody's expects will exceed the covenant threshold
due to the debt incurred to finance the acquisition, which will
restrict revolver availability at close.
Marvell's credit profile reflects credit negative governance considerations.
Though Marvell has committed to curtail share repurchases and direct FCF
to debt repayment until leverage is reduced to pre-acquisition
levels, Moody's views the company's liberal use of debt
to fund this acquisition as aggressive. Moody's expects that
the starting leverage will be nearly 5.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted, excluding anticipated cost synergies), which is
high, and presumes a large increase in profits near term.
Additionally, the use of long term, non-prepayable
debt for much of the debt financing mix will place a large burden of deleveraging
on EBITDA growth, which depends on both the continuation of rapid
revenue growth and the expansion of profit margins following closing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating outlook could be stabilized if:
• Moody's has a high degree of confidence that Marvell will
reduce leverage to less than 3.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) within 18 months of closing of the acquisition.
The rating could be upgraded if:
• Marvell successfully integrates Inphi and achieves cost synergies
such that the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above
30%
• Leverage is maintained at less than 2.5x debt to EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted).
The rating could be downgraded if:
• Regulators place significant operational burdens on the combined
company as a condition for regulatory approval
• If the integration of Inphi encounters material challenges or Marvell
pursues a more aggressive financial policy such that leverage is not on-track
to decline below 3.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) within
24 months of closing.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd, based in Hamilton, Bermuda,
is a fabless semiconductor firm that produces controller chips and other
components for hard disk drives and solid state drives, Ethernet
switch and connectivity chips, communications processor chips,
network processors and systems, and interface devices for storage
area networks, including Fibre Channel and Ethernet adapters.
Inphi Corp., based in Sunnyvale, California,
is a fabless analog and mixed signal semiconductor firm that produces
digital signal processing chips, transimpedance amplifiers,
and other components used in optical interconnect devices used in cloud
data center, data center interconnect, and telecommunications
long haul applications.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
