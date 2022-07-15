Moody's affirms Marvell's Baa3 rating; withdraws Marvell Technology Group Ltd.'s ratings due to insufficient information

New York, July 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Marvell Technology, Inc.'s (Marvell) Baa3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is stable. Moody's has also withdrawn Marvell Technology Group Ltd.'s (MTG) Baa3 issuer rating, senior unsecured rating, and stable outlook.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Marvell Technology, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

.... Issuer Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Marvell Technology, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

The affirmation of Marvell's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's continued strong revenue growth prospects, particularly in the data center end market, despite increasing risks of a moderation of end market demand as global economic growth decelerates. Moody's expects that Marvell will generate revenue growth in the upper single digit percentage over the next 12 to 18 months, which combined with improving profitability due to operating leverage, will drive further deleveraging.

Marvell does not report separate financial results on MTG. Accordingly, Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings and outlook due to insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the ratings. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Marvell's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation due to the fabless manufacturing model, which limits required capital expenditures, and the moderate product life cycles, which reduce revenue volatility. Marvell also maintains a strong market position in select market niches, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid state drive (SSD) controllers, fibre channel adapters, and optical interconnect chips (after the acquisition of Inphi). These leading positions contribute to high gross margins. Revenue growth benefits from the strong secular growth in cloud data center spending and fifth generation (5G) telecommunications upgrades.

Nevertheless, Marvell's leverage of 4.0x debt to EBITDA (twelve months ended April 30, 2022, Moody's adjusted) is relatively high given the cyclical end market demand and still modest revenue scale relative to Marvell's large, diversified competitors, such as Broadcom Inc. and Intel Corp. Although Moody's expects strong revenue growth over the next 12 to 18 months, potential risks to this anticipated growth include the continuing industry-wide semiconductor supply chain stress and the weakening global economy due to the impact of both rising interest rates and trade sanctions against Russia.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will grow at an annual rate in the upper single percentage over the next 12 to 18 months. Revenue growth will be driven by continued data center spending and 5G telecom infrastructure spending, although the slowing global economy increases the risk of a slowdown in end market demand for Marvell's products. With the growing revenues and improving profitability due to operating leverage, debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline toward 3x over the period.

Marvell's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2). The company's moderately negative environmental risks are balanced by low social and governance risks. Though the company's manufacturing is completely outsourced, due to the limited pool of potential foundry partners and chip assembly partners, the company is indirectly exposed to the environmental risks that impact the sector broadly. Marvell's neutral-to-low social risk reflects moderate risks arising from the dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent characteristic of the sector broadly. Still, Moody's sees a positive impact from intermediate to long term societal trends driving expanded computing needs and data creation from smartphones, Internet of Things devices, autonomous driving systems, and industrial automation. Marvell's neutral to low governance risk reflects Marvell's disciplined financial policies, which at times may include debt funded acquisitions, directing the company's strong free cash flow to repay the debt incurred in funding the acquisitions.

Moody's expects that Marvell will maintain an excellent liquidity profile, holding cash of at least $400 million ($465 million as of April 30, 2022). Moody's anticipates that the company will rely mostly on internally generated cash sources, reflecting the strong free cash flow generation, which will likely exceed $750 million over the next year. Marvell's $750 million revolver, which should remain unused due to Marvell's consistent FCF, contains a maximum debt to EBITDA financial maintenance covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

• EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 30%

• Leverage is maintained at less than 2.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted).

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

• Revenues fail to grow at least at the mid-single digits percent level

• EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) is not on-course to improve toward the mid-20 percent level

• Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is not on-track to decline toward 3x.

• Marvell pursues a more aggressive financial policy, engaging in share repurchases while debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) remains above 3x for an extended period of time.

Marvell Technology, Inc, based in Wilmington, Delaware, is a fabless semiconductor firm that produces controller chips and other components for hard disk drives and solid state drives, Ethernet switch and connectivity chips, communications processor chips, network processors and systems, and interface devices for storage area networks, including Fibre Channel and Ethernet adapters.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

