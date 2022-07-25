Moody's affirms MasTec's Baa3 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

Approximately $600 million of rated debt affected

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed MasTec, Inc.'s (MasTec) Baa3 senior unsecured rating following the announcement that MasTec has reached a definitive agreement to acquire in cash and stock Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA). The rating outlook is stable

MasTec is acquiring IEA in a transaction valued at about $1.1 billion. Consideration is comprised of about 25% in equity and 75% funded with debt. MasTec expects to close the transaction by December 31, 2022. At closing, Moody's projects pro forma total debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments and the proposed acquisition financing) will be 3.5x, up from 2.7x at March 31, 2022. While the increase in leverage temporarily weakens MasTec's credit profile, Moody's believes in the strategic merits of the combination and in MasTec's ability to reduce leverage to its target range of net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x - 2.0x (excluding Moody's adjustments) within 18 months of the close. At year-end 2023, Moody's projects total-debt-EBITDA will be 2.6x.

"We believe that the acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. with its expertise and strong market position in renewable energy will materially enhance and solidify MasTec's competitive strength and help diversify its end markets," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer. "In addition, we believe in MasTec's ability to successfully integrate this acquisition and reduce leverage. Over the years this management team has shown strong operating and financial discipline by patiently adding scale (organically and through tuck-in acquisitions), methodically diversifying revenue, and steadily expanding profitability while remaining committed to a conservative financial policy."

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Global Notes, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MasTec's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong market position as one of the top leading specialty contractors (by revenue) servicing the communications, clean energy, electric transmission and oil and gas industries in North America, attractive and board customer base, and large market opportunity. In addition, the Baa3 rating is supported by the company's strong operating performance, disciplined financial policy and strong liquidity. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of the business it operates in.

MasTec has strong liquidity supported by $233 million of cash and a $1,650 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in November 2026, under which about $761 million remains available at March 31, 2022. At the same time, Moody's liquidity analysis considers the Material Adverse Effect clauses under the senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement requiring reps and warranties for each credit extension, which Moody's considers a limiting factor. This limitation is offset by MasTec' cash position and material free cash flow generation.

ESG considerations have a neutral to low impact on MasTec's credit profile (CIS-2). The company's strong financial profile, commitment to investment grade, and neutral to low Environmental (E-2) risks scores mitigates its highly negative exposure to social considerations (S-4). MasTec is a publicly traded company with one class of common stock, a diversified board of directors, and a history of conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assumption that MasTec will grow revenue organically, improve its profitability and generate material cash flow to help reduce leverage. Moody's believes that despite heightened operating and financial risks resulting from higher inflation and geopolitical risks, MasTec will generate material free cash flow in 2023 and in 2024 that will help reduce leverage to meet the company's commitment of net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x to 2.0x (excluding Moody's Adjustments).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if: the company maintains maximum financial flexibility, debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense remains around 10.0x, and funds from operation-to-debt is above 45%

The ratings could be downgraded if: the company's liquidity and operating performance deteriorates, debt-to-EBITDA is above 3.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense is below 7.0x, and funds from operation-to-debt is below 35%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries.

