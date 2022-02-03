Moody's affirms Mass General Brigham Incorporated's (MA) Aa3, Aa3/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Mass General Brigham Incorporated's (MA) Aa3, Aa3/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on bonds and notes issued through the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency, New Hampshire Health and Education Facilities Authority and by Mass General Brigham (MA). The outlook is stable. The organization has approximately $6 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mass General Brigham's credit quality is undergirded by several fundamental strengths including the excellent clinical reputation of its anchor academic medical centers, status as the largest medical research organization in the US, good financial performance of the clinical division, and strong balance sheet metrics. Patient demand will continue to be very strong across most departments, owing to the organization's preeminent clinical reputation and affiliations and partnerships with hospitals and physicians throughout the region. Research will continue to distinguish Mass General Brigham nationally and provide a platform for future growth as its breadth leverages partnerships and discoveries are commercialized. Capital spending on a variety of strategic projects will remain high, although a portion will be financed through philanthropy, a long-standing strength at Mass General Brigham. Market developments, including hospital mergers and physician group consolidation, will continue to alter the regional market, but MGB will retain its good market position and critical role in the region's healthcare delivery network, especially for high acuity, specialized care. Growth, however may be a challenge; over the next several months regulators will review various capital plans submitted by Mass General Brigham and could deny or alter proposals in ways that would significantly impact Mass General Brigham's plans. Overall financial performance will remain adequate, but is likely to decline over the near term as sector wide labor pressure increases expenses.

Affirmation of the VMIG 1 rating and P-1 commercial paper ratings, which are supported by Mass General Brigham Incorporated's (MGB) own liquidity, are based on the organization's long term Aa3 rating and the adequacy of liquid investments to support maturing commercial paper (CP) and unremarketed variable rate bonds as well as management processes to ensure timely payment of maturing CP.

Affirmation of the short-term VMIG 1 rating on bonds supported by a SBPA reflect the credit quality of the bank providing liquidity support and the long term rating on the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Mass General Brigham will continue to maintain a strong market position and financial performance will remain generally stable, though is likely to moderate over the near term due to labor and other cost increases. Moody's further expects that incremental borrowings will not materially alter Mass General Brigham's leverage position over the outlook horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in financial performance at the provider and insurance divisions

- Material deleveraging of direct debt and comprehensive debt liabilities

- For the VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings supported by self-liquidity: not applicable

- For the VMIG 1 rating supported by conditional liquidity: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of market position or inability to generate organic growth

- Return to significant losses at the insurance division

- Sustained weaker operating cash flow margins

- Capital spending in excess of available resources or inability to deleverage as planned

- For the VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings supported by self-liquidity: decline in in daily liquidity, material decline in overall credit quality, or downgrade in MGB's long term rating

- For the VMIG 1 rating supported by conditional liquidity: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the Bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Mass General Brigham Incorporated (MGB) is the sole member of the following entities: Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Brigham Health (parent of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital), NSMC HealthCare, Inc. (parent of North Shore Medical Center d/b/a Salem Hospital), NewtonWellesley Health Care System, Inc. (parent of Newton-Wellesley Hospital), Foundation of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Inc. (MEEI), Spaulding Rehabilitation (network of several non-acute service providers), AllWays Health Partners (f/k/a Neighborhood Health Plan), and various other entities that do not make material contributions to operating performance. MGB also controls Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Organization which is a management services organization that supports an integrated managed care strategy and administers its physician network. MGH is the sole member of The General Hospital (commonly referred to as Massachusetts General Hospital), Cooley Dickinson Health Care Corporation, McLean HealthCare, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Health System.

The parent holding company is the only obligor on Mass General Brigham's outstanding bonded debt. However, system debt issued by Mass General Brigham is secured by unconditional guarantees of BWH and its parent, Brigham Health, and The General Hospital and its parent, MGH. These guarantees may be suspended if certain covenanted financial tests are met, but are automatically reinstated, without board approval, if the covenant tests are not maintained. Although this ratio was achieved at FYE 2002, management has stated that it does not intend to exercise this suspension right.

PROFILE

Mass General Brigham Incorporated (MGB, f/k/a Partners HealthCare System) is a Boston based system operating ten hospitals in eastern Massachusetts and New England. It is anchored by two highly regarded academic medical centers, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. MGB is the largest hospital recipient of NIH funding in the country and is a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. MGB also operates AllWays Health Partners, an insurance company with Medicaid managed care and commercial plans.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

