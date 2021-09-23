Moody's affirms Mass General Brigham Incorporated's (MA) VMIG 1 on Series 2011K-2

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 of Mass General Brigham Incorporated's (MA) VMIG 1 on Series 2011K-2 in connection with the issuance of a Standby Letter of Credit by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to support the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The VMIG 1 rating on the Bonds is derived from (i) the credit quality of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Bank) providing liquidity support for the Bonds in the form of a Standby Letter of Credit (Liquidity Facility), (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the Liquidity Facility without a mandatory tender. Events that would cause immediate termination or suspension of the Liquidity Facility without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit quality of Mass General Brigham Incorporated (Mass General Brigham). Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Short-term: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Short-term: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or a multi-notch downgrade the long-term rating of the Bonds

The Bank may immediately terminate or suspend its payment obligation under the Liquidity Facility if:

- any principal and interest due on the Bonds is not paid when due;

- the Loan and Trust Agreement, the Bonds, the Reimbursement Agreement or the Liquidity Facility or any Guaranty Agreement (collectively the Bond Documents), or any provision in such documents relating to the payment of principal and interest on the Bonds, or any provision providing the security for the Bonds, in each case shall cease to be valid and binding on Mass General Brigham;

- an authorized officer of Mass General Brigham shall deny that Mass General Brigham has any or further liability under the Bond Documents, or any provision in such documents relating to the payment of principal and interest on the Bonds, or any provision providing the security for the Bonds;

- any Guaranty Agreement or any material provision in such Agreement relating to payment of principal and interest on the Bonds or with respect to the security for the Bonds shall for any reason cease to be valid and binding on any Material Guarantor (defined below);

- an authorized officer of any Material Guarantor shall deny that such Material Guarantor has any or further liability under its related Guaranty Agreement or any provision in such Agreement relating to the payment of principal and interest on the Bonds;

- certain bankruptcy or insolvency events of Mass General Brigham or any Material Guarantor;

- a final, non-appealable judgment or judgments in an aggregate amount in excess of $20,000,000 shall be rendered against Mass General Brigham or a Material Guarantor and remain unpaid, unvacated, unbonded, or unstayed for a period of 60 days;

- Mass General Brigham or any Material Guarantor shall fail to pay any principal or interest when due on debt which is on parity with the Bonds;

- each rating agency shall have suspended or downgraded the rating on the Bonds or debt which is on parity with the Bonds to below investment grade.

Material Guarantor means a Guarantor, or an aggregation or combination of Guarantors, whose total cash flow, determined on the basis of the most recent audited financial statements of Mass General Brigham accounts for thirty five percent (35%) or more of the cash flow of Mass General Brigham and any Affiliates whose financial results are consolidated with Mass General Brigham in its audited financial statements. Guarantor means any of The Brigham and Women's Hospital, Inc., The General Hospital Corporation, and The Massachusetts General Hospital or their respective successors or assigns.

The Bonds will remain in the weekly rate mode and continue to pay interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate may be converted in whole or part, to the daily mode, flexible mode, index floating mode, term mode or fixed mode. Upon conversion, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender. The Liquidity Facility covers the Bonds in the weekly rate mode. The Liquidity Facility is sized for the current principal amount of Bonds outstanding plus 34 days of interest at the rate of 10% per annum (the maximum rate on the Bonds). The Liquidity Facility may be substituted and requires a mandatory tender on the date of substitution. In addition the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on (i) the business day following the last day of each flexible rate or term rate period; (ii) the business day immediately preceding the expiration date or termination date of the Liquidity Facility; and (ii) no later than two business days prior to the termination date of the Liquidity Facility specified in a notice of termination delivered by the Bank to the trustee due to certain events of default under the Reimbursement Agreement.

Bondholders may tender their Bonds during a weekly rate mode on any business day with at least seven days prior written notice to the trustee. Purchase price payments for Bonds tendered will be paid from remarketing proceeds and to the extent that remarketing proceeds are not available from a draw under the Liquidity Facility. Under the terms of the Liquidity Facility, conforming draws received by the bank by 12:00 noon (Eastern time) on any purchase date will be honored by 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on the same day.

The Liquidity Facility will expire upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, currently January 28, 2027; (ii) notice from the trustee that no Bonds remain outstanding; (iii) notice from the trustee that an alternate liquidity facility has been issued to replace the Liquidity Facility; (iv) the close of business on the 30th day following receipt by the trustee of notice of termination from the Bank stating an event of default has occurred under the Reimbursement Agreement which results in a mandatory tender of the Bonds; (v) the business day following the date all of the Bonds no longer bear interest in a weekly rate; and (vi) the date of immediate termination of the Liquidity Facility.

LEGAL SECURITY

Mass General Brigham Incorporated was formerly known as Partners HealthCare System, Inc.

The parent holding company is the only obligor on MGB's outstanding bonded debt. However, system debt issued by MGB is secured by unconditional guarantees of BWH and its parent, Brigham Health, and The General and its parent, MGH. These guarantees may be suspended if certain covenanted financial tests are met, but are automatically reinstated, without board approval, if the covenant tests are not maintained. Although this ratio was achieved at FYE 2002, management has stated that it does not intend to exercise this suspension right.

PROFILE

Mass General Brigham Incorporated (MGB, f/k/a Partners HealthCare System, Inc.) is a Boston based system operating eleven hospitals in eastern Massachusetts and New England. It is anchored by two highly regarded academic medical centers, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. MGB is the largest hospital recipient of NIH funding in the country and is a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. MGB also operates AllWays Health Partners (f/k/a Neighborhood Health Plan) an insurance company with Medicaid managed care and commercial plans

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

