Moody's affirms Mativ's Ba3 CFR and debt ratings; outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Mativ, Inc.'s ratings (Mativ, fka Schweitzer-Mauduit International), including the Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Ba3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed the Ba2 rating on the company's senior secured debt and B2 rating on its senior unsecured debt. Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative. The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

The affirmation of the ratings and the change in the outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation of improving liquidity and credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. While leverage is high and de-leveraging will be protracted amid macro and supply chain pressures, Moody's expects Mativ to leverage its positive price and cost actions and capitalize on the opportunities the July 2022 combination with Neenah, Inc. presents to improve returns. This includes achieving targeted synergies and making progress toward restoring credit metrics to pre-2021 levels, with leverage trending towards 4.5x over the next 18 months. The stable outlook does not anticipate any debt funded acquisitions in the near term.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mativ, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan A, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mativ, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 CFR reflects Mativ's larger scale following the combination with Neenah, a manufacturer of fiber-based technical materials and fine paper & packaging products. The combination also adds diversification and complements Mativ's specialty materials business. The strategy to grow specialty materials products and technologies (the Advanced Technical Materials "ATM" segment) has better positioned the company for longer term growth. Mativ must navigate secular business pressures with the gradual decline of its legacy tobacco-related business (the Engineered Papers "EP" segment) and Neenah's fine paper and printing business, roughly a third of combined revenue. These higher margin and solid cash flow generative businesses have supported the growth of Mativ's and Neenah's industrial (i.e. specialty materials) segments. Yet, with acquisitions a key driver of the longer term growth strategy, this creates uncertainty. Moody's expects Mativ's adjusted EBITDA margin to approach 14%, which is lower than it had been (20%+) prior to the Neenah combination and acquisition of Scapa plc in April 2021. Leverage will also remain high. Pro forma debt/EBITDA (before synergies) was above 5x at September 30, 2022. Mativ expects to achieve at least $65 million in synergies within 24-36 months.

The Neenah integration is occurring amid challenging business conditions with supply chain disruptions, cost inflation related to energy, labor and material inputs, and moderating demand from macro headwinds that will exert margin pressures into 2023. Mativ is undertaking the integration from a leveraged position following its transformative debt fund acquisition of Scapa. The company is also exposed to cyclical markets. However, Moody's anticipates that price increases, cost measures and productivity initiatives will temper the margin pressures and support an improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects leverage to fall towards 5x over the next year, which would be accelerated with realization of synergies. Moody's believes Mativ will prioritize deleveraging, including from debt reduction, to improve financial flexibility, consistent with its history after acquisitions.

The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity, based on cash balances of over $60 million, free cash flow improving and turning positive in 2023 and ample availability on the $600 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2027. The facility had approximately $307 million available at September 30, 2022, net of borrowings and about $5 million in letters of credit. Moody's anticipates the company will pay down revolver borrowings over time. However, revolver draws will fluctuate with working capital needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with improving organic growth and material margin expansion such that the EBITDA margin is expected to approach 20%. Consistent solid free cash flow boosted by renewed strength in tobacco-related revenues and/or accelerating growth prospects in the Advanced Technical Materials end markets could also support an upgrade. Free cash flow-to-debt sustained above 10% and debt-to-EBITDA remaining below 3.5x while executing acquisitions would be important for an upgrade.

Delays in demonstrating steady reduction in leverage towards 4.5x over the next 18 months, either due to a decline in operating results or the inability to successfully integrate the Neenah operations could lead to a downgrade of the ratings. Inability to improve EBITDA margin or EBITA/interest coverage falling towards 2.5x could also lead to a ratings downgrade. Deteriorating liquidity, including sustained negative free cash flow or increased reliance on the revolving credit facility could also result in a downgrade of the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Mativ, Inc. (fka Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. - SWM) is a producer of specialty materials focused on resin-based nets, films and other non-wovens through its Advanced Technical Materials segment. The company also manufactures fiber-based cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products and fine paper and packaging products through its Fiber Based Solutions segment. The company closed on a merger with Neenah, Inc. in July 2022 and acquired Scapa plc in April 2021. Mativ reported revenue of approximately $1.9 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. On a pro forma basis, revenue approached $2.8 billion.

