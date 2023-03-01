Moody's affirms Matrix's B3 corporate family rating; changes outlook to negative from stable due to deteriorating liquidity

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Community Care Health Network, LLC's (dba "Matrix") B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 rating on the $330 million senior secured first lien term loan and withdrew its B3 rating under the $20 million senior secured revolving credit facility given its expiration. The company is an Arizona-based provider of in-home health and care assessment services for Medicare Advantage health plans in the US.

The outlook was changed to negative from stable to reflect the company's overall liquidity profile deterioration, evidenced by the expiration of its $20 million revolving credit facility and recent free cash flow deficits. The ratings affirmation takes into consideration the company's refocus towards its foundational business (formerly known as Clinical Care), the continued demand for comprehensive health assessments, and the stabilization of its credit metrics including debt to EBITDA and interest coverage ratios.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Community Care Health Network, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B3 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Community Care Health Network, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Community Care Health Network, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 corporate family rating reflects Matrix's relatively modest scale, very high financial leverage, and narrowly focused business model. Moody's expects Matrix's financial leverage, as expressed by debt to EBITDA, to be approximately 7.5 times for fiscal year 2022 and to remain elevated at least for the next 12 months. Matrix's underperformance in 2022 was marked by the company's lack of material growth in its foundational business (formerly known as Clinical Care segment) and rapid decline in the Other Service Lines (formerly known as Clinical Solutions) segment. During 2020 and 2021, through its Clinical Solutions segment, Matrix repurposed its staff and mobile clinics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing COVID testing and employee-healthcare services to major corporate clients. Although unsustainable, the initiative proved to be extremely profitable. In 2022, however, as COVID eased, the company elected to refocus on its comprehensive health assessments foundational business. As it was unable to repurpose the Clinical Solutions assets towards non-COVID business, those were divested in the second half of the year.

Matrix's overall liquidity profile has deteriorated, which is reflected in the change of outlook to negative from stable. However, Moody's assesses the company's liquidity for the next 15 months as adequate, supported by a cash position of approximately $50 million and Moody's expectations of minimal free cash flow generation. The company's $20 million revolving credit facility expired in February of 2023 was undrawn and is not considered in the liquidity assessment. The outlook could be changed to stable if the company improves its overall liquidity profile and successfully refinance its capital structure.

The rating for Matrix's debt instrument reflects both the overall Probability of Default of the company, B3-PD, and a loss given default assessment of the individual debt instrument. Since Matrix's debt capital structure consists of first-lien debt only, the term loan's facility rating, at B3, directly reflects the company's B3 CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings could be upgraded if Matrix substantially increases scale, diversifies the revenue base, sustains free cash flow to debt above 5%, decreases leverage such that Moody's adjusted debt-EBITDA is sustained below 6.0 times, and improves its overall liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects further liquidity deterioration with sustained negative free cash flow, further decay of revenue and profitability, or inability to refinance its capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Community Care Health Network, LLC (dba Matrix Medical Network, "Matrix") provides primarily in-home health and care assessment services for Medicare Advantage health plans in the United States. Moody's expects the company to have generated revenues of approximately $300 million in 2022. Matrix was spun out from The Providence Service Corporation in an October 2016 buyout by Frazier Healthcare Partners.

