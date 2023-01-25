Moody's affirms Mauser's B3 CFR, rates new debt; outlook remains stable

Approximately $4.85 billion of new rated debt affected

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating of Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company ("Mauser"). At the same time, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to Mauser's proposed $2.75 billion new senior secured notes and $750 million new Term Loan B, and Caa2 to the proposed $1.35 billion new 2nd lien senior secured notes. The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the notes and term loan will be used to refinance Mauser's existing term loans and senior secured notes that are maturing in April 2024, and to replace $1.35 billion senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2025. To support about $400 million of proposed debt redemption, Stone Canyon Holding Industries Holding, Inc., the sponsor, is also injecting $620 million of new money.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the CFR reflects the reduction in Mauser's total debt and improvement in leverage, which was at 6.0x for the last twelve months that ended September 2022, including Moody's standard adjustments. Such improvement is counterbalanced by the weakening of sales and profit that Moody's expects in 2023, driven by moderating economic growth and lower demand from industrial end users. As a result of lower EBITDA in 2023, Moody's expects leverage to increase to about 7x in 2023, positioning credit metrics at the weak end of the B3 CFR. Assuming a subsequent recovery in 2024, Moody's still expects the metrics to remain the range assumed for the B3 CFR. Higher interest expense and exposure to floating rate debt will weigh on Mauser's cash flow generation, but a lower amount of total debt will help keep its interest coverage around 2x for the next 12-18 months, also in line with the CFR.

Mauser's credit strengths include its competitive position and leading share in the relatively consolidated US paints and coatings market. The company has long-standing relationships with customers, including many blue-chip names, which provides some revenue stability. With over $5 billion of revenues, Mauser has a greater scale and a breadth of product line than many competitors. A part of Mauser's sales is directed to relatively stable end markets, including food and consumer products, which accounted for around 16% of sales in 2021.

Mauser's credit weaknesses include high leverage and most of its sales originating from customers in industrial end markets – including chemicals, paints and coatings, and petrochemicals – which tend to have more cyclical demand relative to that of food and household consumer goods. The company has a leading position in paint cans and plastic/steel pails, but it also operates in more competitive and fragmented market for bulk shipping packaging products.

Moody's expects the company to have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, supported by sufficient availability under the proposed $350 million new ABL revolving credit facility, the new $150 million super priority cash flow revolver (both unrated by Moody's), and projected free cash flow generation. As of September 2022, there was $40 million of borrowings under the ABL revolver, and Mauser plans to keep $30 million under the new ABL revolver at closing.

The new Term Loan B and the new senior secured notes, both due in August 2026, are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR. The one notch difference reflects these facilities' senior position in the capital structure relative to the unsecured notes. The collateral and guarantees for the secured debt represent the majority of the group's assets and EBITDA. The borrower is Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company.

Moody's expects the new term loan and the new senior secured notes to be pari passu and guaranteed by Mauser Packaging Solutions Intermediate Company, Inc. the direct parent, and each of the issuer's existing and future direct and indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries subject to certain exceptions. The facilities will also have a second lien on the collateral securing the new ABL revolver and the new super priority cash flow revolver. Moody's expects the term loan and the senior secured notes to have no financial covenants.

The new 2nd lien senior secured notes due April 2027 issued by Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company are rated at Caa2, two notches below the B3 CFR. The lower rating reflects the subordination of the 2nd lien senior secured notes to a substantial amount of 1st lien secured debt, including the term loan and the senior secured notes. The 2nd lien senior secured notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the same domestic guarantors as the 1st lien secured facilities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Mauser's improved debt capital structure will help offset our expectation of weaker end market demand negatively impacting key credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Mauser sustainably improves its credit metrics and maintains good liquidity, with an improvement in the cyclical end markets the company serves and without debt-financed acquisitions or dividends. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x, EBITDA/interest expense is above 3.0x and FCF/debt is above 4% through various phase of the economic cycle.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's key credit metrics weaken from a further decline in end markets beyond our current expectation or from additional debt for acquisitions or shareholder returns. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA increases above 7.0x, EBITDA/interest expense falls below 2.0x or FCF turns negative or liquidity deteriorates.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Mauser Packaging Solutions Intermediate Company, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of rigid metal, plastic and fiber containers primarily to manufacturers of industrial and consumer products for use as packaging. The company is the reporting entity for the group and the parent of Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company, the borrower/issuer of the group's debt. The company generated about $5.3 billion in revenue for the twelve months that ended September 2022. The company has been owned by Stone Canyon Holding Industries Holding, Inc. since 2016 and does not publicly disclose financial information.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

