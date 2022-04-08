Moody's affirms Mavis Tire's B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P. ("Mavis"), including the B3 corporate family rating and the B3-PD probability of default rating. The B2 rating on the senior secured first lien term loan and the Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes were also affirmed. The outlook remains stable. The affirmation of the ratings incorporates Mavis' proposed $275 million add-on to its first lien term loan due May 2028. Mavis plans to use net proceeds from the fungible add-on to finance the near term acquisition of Jack Williams Tire and repay existing revolver borrowings.

"We expect proforma leverage for the add-on transaction to be about 8.3x for 2021, which is above our 8x downgrade trigger. However, the affirmation reflects favorable industry fundamentals as well as solid performance of the existing business including high quarterly comp sales and stable gross margins through 2021, and when combined with Jack Williams Tire, we expect leverage will decline to the high 7x range over the next 12-18 months," stated Moody's Vice President Stefan Kahandaliyanage.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mavis' B3 corporate family rating considers its high leverage, which is over 8x for 2021 pro-forma for the add-on transaction without add-backs for new center ramp-ups. The rating is supported by Moody's expectation that solid performance of the existing store base will continue, and, that as the new locations mature and EBITDA improves, leverage will trend toward the high 7x range over the next 12-18 months. The rating also considers Mavis' coverage which is 1.2x proforma for the transaction and is expected to improve to about 1.6x over the next 12-18 months. Mavis' meaningful scale and favorable market position in a highly fragmented segment of retail are considered credit positives. Penetration and brand recognition is evident in its chosen markets, both of which have been strengthened by recent acquisitions including Town Fair, Tuffy Tire & Auto, and Action Gator Tire—and now Jack Williams. The ratings are also supported by Mavis' strong execution ability and experienced management team. Mavis' adequate liquidity, is another key factor, including the $200 million revolver which expires May 2026 and no meaningful maturities until May 2028. Moody's also notes that maintenance CAPEX requirements are manageable and growth CAPEX can be scaled to enhance liquidity when needed.

Ratings also consider the potential for shareholder-friendly financial policies associated with the company's financial sponsor ownership. Although we continue to expect the company to focus on greenfield/brownfield growth, which reduces the risk of increased leverage, debt-financed acquisitions have been and, Moody's expects, will continue to be a key component of the company's growth strategy. This will cause leverage to increase periodically above the downgrade trigger.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Mavis to deleverage over the next 12-18 months, which will require increasing levels of EBITDA and no additional incremental debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA reduces below 6.25x, EBIT/interest was sustained around 1.5x and financial strategies support credit metrics remaining at this levels. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity were to weaken, or if credit metrics do not show a reasonable path to improvement such that debt/EBITDA can be maintained below 8x and EBIT/interest remains below 1x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P. is the parent company of Mavis Tire Express Services Corp., which includes Mavis Discount Tire, Inc. and Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers. Mavis is owned by affiliates of BayPine and TSG Consumer as well as by Co-CEOs David and Stephen Sorbaro. Mavis operated 1,400 service centers as of December 31, 2021 and generated about $2.2 billion in revenue. Pro forma for planned acquisitions, Mavis will operate about 1,485 service centers and generate approximately $2.6 billion in annual revenue.

