Moody's affirms MaxLinear's Ba3 CFR on acquisition of Intel's Home Gateway business; outlook stable

New York, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
MaxLinear, Inc.'s ("MaxLinear") Ba3 Corporate
Family Rating ("CFR") and other ratings following the announcement
of MaxLinear's planned acquisition of Intel Corp.'s
("Intel") Home Gateway Platform division ("Home Gateway")
for $150 million[1]. Moody's downgraded the Probability
of Default Rating ("PDR") to B1-PD from Ba3-PD.
The outlook remains stable.
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: MaxLinear, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba3 (to LGD3 from LGD4)
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: MaxLinear, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MaxLinear, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The acquisition of Home Gateway will increase MaxLinear's revenue
scale by at least $240 million of annual revenue[2],
effectively doubling revenues, and will expand MaxLinear's
chip product line in gateway, WiFi, and components.
Moody's anticipates that the acquisition will also contribute to
deleveraging, since MaxLinear reported that the acquisition of Home
Gateway would increase the combined company's latest twelve months
EBITDA (based on MaxLinear's definition) to $174 million
[3]. Although debt will increase due to the incremental $140
million 3 year secured term loan A (unrated) used to fund the acquisition[4],
leverage will still be at least 0.5 turns lower (proforma for Home
Gateway) than the current 4.4x adjusted debt to EBITDA (LTM December
31, 2019) due to the large EBITDA contribution from Home Gateway.
Still, the execution risk of this acquisition is significant due
to the weakening global business environment and potential operational
disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Also, since
Home Gateway has been operated as a division within Intel with overhead
costs allocated to the business, estimates of standalone operating
costs, and thus the true profitability of the carved-out
operation, are uncertain.
The downgrade of the PDR to B1-PD from Ba3-PD reflects the
existence of a financial maintenance covenant ("total net leverage"
as defined in the term sheet) to govern the new senior secured term loan
A[5].
The Ba3 CFR reflects MaxLinear's niche market positions in radio
frequency ("RF") chips used primarily in home networking,
wireless infrastructure, and data center systems; free cash
flow ("FCF") generation due to the company's outsourced
manufacturing model; and valuable intellectual property ("IP")
as indicated by the high adjusted gross margins, which Moody's
expects will remain above fifty percent, though may be lower in
the near term due to the Home Gateway acquisition.
The CFR also considers MaxLinear's high proforma adjusted leverage,
which Moody's expects will decline to less than 4x (LTM December
31, 2019, proforma for Home Gateway) from 4.4x debt
to EBITDA (LTM December 31, 2019, Moody's adjusted).
This leverage is high given the significant decline in revenues over the
past two years and the still small scale (less than $600 million
annual revenues proforma for Home Gateway) relative to key market competitors
Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V, and Analog
Devices, Inc., which benefit from both broader product
lines and larger research and development resources. The small
revenue base also contributes to customer concentration, as Commscope
Holding Company, Inc ("Commscope") accounted for 14%
of MaxLinear's revenues in 2019. This customer concentration
generates revenue volatility due to Commscope's fluctuating demand
and limits MaxLinear's negotiation leverage, potentially forcing
MaxLinear to concede on terms to maintain the customer relationship.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while organic
revenues and profitability will decline near term as global economic activity
weakens due to the coronavirus outbreak, MaxLinear will maintain
good liquidity and FCF over the period. Moody's expects that
the company will have stemmed the decline in its core business and that
the Home Gateway business will grow modestly such that organic revenues
will decline no more than 5% in the second half of 2020.
Moody's expects that the combined business will grow over the next
12 to 18 months with adjusted EBITDA margin briefly declining to the upper
teens during the second half of 2020 before recovering to about twenty
percent as the pandemic abates and the economy rebounds. FCF will
remain consistently positive over the period, reflecting the outsourced
manufacturing model. Moody's anticipates that MaxLinear will
continue to repay debt with FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) sustained
above the mid-twenties percent level.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The semiconductor sector
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer and enterprise demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in MaxLinear's credit profile, including its
exposure to a global supply chain have left it vulnerable to shifts in
market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and MaxLinear
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rating is supported by governance considerations, specifically
MaxLinear's history of debt repayment in excess of required amortization.
Specifically, MaxLinear has reduced the balance on the senior secured
term loan from the $425 million starting balance in November 2017
to $212 million as of December 31, 2019. Moody's
expects that MaxLinear will continue to follow a conservative financial
policy, repaying the debt in excess of required amortization and
refraining from debt funded shareholder returns.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating of SGL-2
reflects MaxLinear's good liquidity, which is supported by
consistent FCF and a large cash balance. Moody's expects
that MaxLinear will generate annual free cash flow (Moody's adjusted)
of at least $75 million. The Term Loan B is not governed
by any financial maintenance covenants. Although MaxLinear has
no plans to obtain a revolving credit facility, Moody's believes
that MaxLinear will maintain a cash balance of at least $70 million,
which should provide MaxLinear with good liquidity given MaxLinear's
consistent FCF generation.
The Ba3 rating on the Term Loan B, which is equal to the Ba3 CFR,
reflects the collateral, comprised of a first priority lien on the
company's assets, and the minimal amount of unsecured liabilities
in the capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
MaxLinear's ratings could be upgraded if:
• the company builds scale through organic revenue growth,
and
• reduces leverage through a combination of debt repayment and EBITDA
growth, with debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) sustained below
2.5x, and
• sustains EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) above the mid-twenties
percent level
The ratings could be downgraded if:
• Revenues decline, indicating a poor integration of Home Gateway
or a failure to reverse the decline in its core business
• EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) remains below the twenty
percent level
• MaxLinear does not make steady progress toward reducing leverage
to below 3.5x EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) over the next year
MaxLinear, Inc., based in Carlsbad, California,
is a fabless semiconductor firm that produces radio frequency ("RF")
and mixed-signal integrated circuits used in broadband communications,
data centers, and metro and long-haul data transport network
applications.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
