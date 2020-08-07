Moody's affirms Maybank's ratings

Singapore, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the A3 long-term foreign currency deposit and A3 long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings of Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank).

Moody's has also affirmed Maybank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a3, and the bank's long-term foreign currency subordinated debt rating of Baa2 (hyb).

The rating outlook is stable.

For the detailed list of affected rating please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Maybank's A3 ratings and a3 BCA reflects Moody's view that the bank's financial performance will remain resilient, underpinned by its robust track record over the past decade, strong capital buffers, favorable funding and ample liquidity. The rating action also takes into account Moody's expectation of a moderate strain on bank's asset quality and profitability due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Maybank's capital is strong, supported by the bank's dividend reinvestment plan and modest credit growth. The bank's tangible common equity as a percentage of risk-weighted assets of 19.1% as of 31 March 2020 exceeded that of its peers in the region and provides ample buffer against risks.

Funding and liquidity are strengths of Maybank, underpinned by its position as Malaysia's largest bank by assets. The bank has a strong deposit base and good market access, while its liquidity buffer is in line with the regional peers.

In the past few years, the asset quality of Maybank's overseas loans -- which are mainly in Singapore and Indonesia -- has deteriorated due to the bank's relatively highly concentrated loan exposures to sectors such as oil & gas, shipping and structured trade credit amongst others. The gross impaired loan ratios for the bank's operations in Singapore and Indonesia registered 4.0% and 4.9%, respectively, as of 31 March 2020, compared to 2.0% for Malaysia.

Despite the weakening in asset quality, Maybank has de-risked its international loan book and reduced its concentration to large borrowers. As such, Moody's does not expect a further material deterioration in the quality of the bank's international corporate loans.

In line with the trend for other peers in the region, Moody's expects the quality of Maybank's retail and small and mediums-sized enterprise (SME) loans to deteriorate due to the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the various countries of its operations. Based on data as of May 2020, about 60% of the bank's loans are under repayment moratoriums until October 2020. Moody's expects impaired loans will increase once the loan deferment period ends. Credit costs will also increase because of the strain on asset quality and will hurt profitability.

However, Maybank's strong loss absorbing buffers put the bank in a comfortable position to weather the economic shock.

Maybank's A3 ratings also take into account Moody's expectation of a very high level of support from the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable) based on the bank's dominant and leading market share of 17% of system deposits as of the end of March 2020, as well as the bank's importance to the country's banking system. However, this support assumption does not result in any rating uplift because Maybank's a3 BCA is already at the same level as Malaysia's sovereign rating of A3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

An upgrade of Malaysia's A3 sovereign rating would likely lead to an upgrade of Maybank's A3 deposit rating, on account of the government support uplift incorporated into its rating.

Maybank's a3 BCA is already at the same level as Malaysia's sovereign rating, and its BCA will not be upgraded without a sovereign upgrade given the credit linkages between the bank and the government.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

The outlook on Maybank's ratings could be revised to negative if (1) the sovereign rating outlook is revised to negative; or (2) there is a significant weakening in the bank's standalone credit profile, resulting in a multi-notch downgrade of its BCA.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's BCA if there is a material decline in capital because of a strain on asset quality and profitability. Moody's could also downgrade Maybank's BCA if the continues to experience large defaults in its international operations, leading to a weakening of asset quality and profitability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Malayan Banking Berhad, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, reported total assets of MYR845 billion ($195 billion) at 31 March 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Malayan Banking Berhad

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A3; Outlook maintained at stable

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Multicurrency Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Long-term Subordinate Multicurrency Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Long-term Subordinate Debt (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

....Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Debt (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3; Outlook maintained at stable

....Outlook, Maintained at Stable

..Issuer: Malayan Banking Berhad, Hong Kong Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Multicurrency Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Long-term Subordinate Multicurrency Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Outlook, Maintained at Stable

..Issuer: Malayan Banking Berhad, Singapore Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Multicurrency Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Long-term Subordinate Multicurrency Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Outlook, Maintained at Stable

