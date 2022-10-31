Moody's affirms McClatchy's ratings, rates upsized notes at B3; outlook stable

Approximately $225 million in new debt rated

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed The McClatchy Company, LLC's (McClatchy) corporate family rating (CFR) at B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) at B3-PD. The rating actions follow the company's refinancing transaction that included a dividend payment to its sponsor. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the company's upsized Toggle PIK note due 2027. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the notes issuance were used to fund approximately $115 million dividend payment to its equity holders and to pay related expenses. Governance considerations are key factors in today's rating actions.

The transaction is credit negative because it will increase leverage and cash interest expense and reduce free cash flow available for investment and debt reduction, at a time when inflation is high and consumer sentiment is uncertain. Pro forma for the upsized notes and dividend transaction, Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA will increase by roughly one turn - to about 2.4x from 1.3x for the LTM period ended Q2 2022. The debt-funded shareholder distribution comes two years after the company's emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2020.

Nevertheless, Moody's affirmed the B3 CFR and maintained the stable outlook because the financial policy is balanced with a moderate leverage target, and the company will be able to de-lever in 2023 with debt repayments from free cash flow despite some earnings pressure. McClatchy will have good liquidity with a projected $16 million cash on the balance sheet at year-end 2022 and expected free cash flow of at least $35 million over the coming year. This liquidity will provide reasonable flexibility to absorb cost increases and to reinvest, which also supports the B3 CFR.

Moody's expects that McClatchy's already implemented cost reductions and continued solid operating performance will help withstand macroeconomic headwinds in the coming year. McClatchy's grew consolidated adjusted LTM Q22022 EBITDA by 52% despite a 12% decline in revenue. The company also reported Moody's adjusted operating cash flows of $55 million for the twelve months ending June 2022, compared to negative cash flows in the same period last year. The company's cash flow generation enabled it to repay in full its $172 million first lien term loan in Q3 2022, well ahead of its scheduled maturity in 2026.

Moody's took the following actions today:

Assignments:

..Issuer: McClatchy Company, LLC (The)

....Gtd Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: McClatchy Company, LLC (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: McClatchy Company, LLC (The)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

McClatchy's B3 CFR reflects the ongoing secular decline in the company's core print business and execution risks associated with converting print circulation to a sustainable and profitable digital platform. McClatchy faces secular declines in its print circulation and print advertising focused activities as consumer preferences continue to gravitate towards digital media and advertisers shift to more efficient, high returning ad channels to reach their customers. McClatchy's share of digital revenue is growing but the print share remains substantial. As of Q2 2022 the company generated roughly 30% from digital-only products and 55% from digital including digital/print bundles.

McClatchy's credit profile benefits from one of the largest portfolios of media assets in the U.S. The company's print and online operations deliver locally oriented content and advertising to a broad audience. McClatchy has good geographic diversification with 30 newspaper and affiliated media companies located in 14 states across the United States. The company has the potential to mitigate the revenue impact from the decline in print circulation by growing digital consumer revenue through migration of current print subscribers to digital, further monetizing the power of its audience generating platform by providing differentiated news and information products, and targeted pricing tactics across its media portfolio.

The B3 rating on the PIK Toggle notes due 2027 reflects the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given a mix of bank debt (ABL) and notes, as well as the notes' ranking in the capital structure. The $225 million PIK Toggle notes rank junior to the $25 million ABL facility (unrated), which benefits from a priority claim on the ABL collateral. The ABL is small relative to the size of the notes, and the notes represent preponderance of the company's debt structure, resulting in a B3 rating in line with the CFR.

Moody's expects that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next year, driven by positive cash flow generation of at least $35 million annually in 2023 despite significant macroeconomic headwinds. Moody's expects that excess cash will continue to be prioritized for debt reduction. The company's liquidity profile is constrained by limited borrowing capacity under the $25 million ABL facility maturing in October 2025. There was $11 million and $5 million of borrowing capacity at 12/31/21 and 6/30/22, respectively, with no borrowings outstanding. There is some seasonality in the business, with accounts receivable and inventory being highest at the end of Q4. Therefore, Moody's expects that the borrowing base will fluctuate between $5-$15 million over the next 12-18 months, which provides a limited source of external liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain good liquidity, grow EBITDA despite an expected overall revenue decline, and continue to prioritize free cash flows for debt repayment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if McClatchy demonstrates meaningful progress in growing its digital revenue that offsets print revenue declines leading to overall organic revenue growth and continued EBITDA growth. Maintaining good liquidity, generating sustained positive free cash flow, maintaining Moody's adjusted leverage under 2x with a clearly articulated financial policy supporting operating with low leverage will also be needed for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, Moody's adjusted leverage rises above 3x, or operating performance weakens such that Moody's believes that the company will not be able to generate positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, The McClatchy Company, LLC, is one of the largest media companies in the U.S., with 30 daily newspapers, community newspapers, websites, mobile news and advertising. It is a publisher of brands such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee and The Charlotte Observer. McClatchy reported revenue of $458 million for LTM June 2022. The company is majority owned by Chatham Asset Management, LLC.

