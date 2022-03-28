Moody's affirms McDonald's Baa1 unsecured and P-2 commercial paper ratings

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of McDonald's Corporation ("McDonald's") including its Baa1 senior unsecured ratings and P-2 short term commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable.

"The affirmation reflects Moody's view that McDonald's will be able to maintain solid credit metrics and strong liquidity as it navigates the current industry challenges including historically high inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages along with its decision to temporariliy pause all operations in Russia and Ukraine" stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. " McDonald's decision to temporarily close all of its restaurants in Russia and Ukraine while still paying its employees, landlords and suppliers will negatively impact operating profit although we believe the impact will be manageable" added Fahy. McDonald paused all operations of its 849 restaurants in Russia and 107 in the Ukraine and intends to continue to pay all of its employees, landlords and suppliers at an estimated cost of around $50 million per month. McDonald's stated for 2021, Russia and Ukraine generated about $2.0 billion in sales (about 9% of total company revenue) and around $300 million in operating profit (less than 3% of total company operating profit).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: McDonald's Corporation

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: McDonald's Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

McDonald's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its global brand strength, excellent geographic diversity, steady pipeline of new and refreshed product offerings, leading market position, strong cash flow and liquidity, and healthy franchise network. Moody's also view the earnings stability of its recurring rental income and franchise royalties from an extensive network of franchisees as a key credit positive. The ratings are constrained by intense competitive pressures, industrywide staffing challenges and historically high level of commodity inflation that will dampen the rate of operating profit growth and margins over the near term. Cash flow credit metrics that are weak for the rating are also ratings factors.

The stable outlook reflects our view that McDonald's brand strength, business model and solid base of franchisees around the world will continue to produce strong earnings and stable cash flows. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that McDonald's has the ability to navigate the current challenges around the world while maintaining strong credit metrics and liquidity.

McDonald's ESG credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2) and reflects our assessment that ESG attributes are overall considered to have a neutral-to-low credit impact on the company's credit rating. McDonald's has moderately negative environmental (E-3) and social risks (S-3) based on its high reliance on natural capital and risks associated with customer relations and responsible production. These risks are mitigated by McDonald's good governance (G-2) that drives the overall CIS-2 including balanced financial strategies that support strong credit metrics and liquidity .

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include maintaining strong operating performance and positive same store sales that drive stronger debt protection metrics and liquidity. A higher rating would require McDonald's to achieve and sustain debt to EBITDA below 3.5 times and EBIT to interest above 6.0 times. A higher rating would also require maintaining strong liquidity and a moderate financial policy.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained weakening of same store sales or earnings or the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy that results in a sustained deterioration in credit metrics with debt to EBITDA of over 4.0 times or EBIT to interest approaching 4.0 times.

McDonald's is a globally diverse owner-operator and franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSR), in addition to being the largest QSR operator in the world based on revenues. McDonald's has approximately 40,031 restaurants globally with revenue of about $23.2 billion for the LTM period ending December 31, 2021 and system-wide sales of around $112 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

William V. Fahy

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

