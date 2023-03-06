Moody's affirms McGill University's Aa2 ratings, outlook remains stable

Toronto, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the baseline credit assessment (BCA) of McGill University to aa3 from a1 and concurrently affirmed McGill's Aa2 long-term debt ratings. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: McGill University

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2

Upgrades:

..Issuer: McGill University

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to aa3 from a1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: McGill University

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the BCA to aa3 from a1 primarily reflects the resiliency of McGill's operating performance during both the peak and declining pressure from the pandemic as well as maintaining leverage metrics below Moody's previous forecasts. Additionally, the aa3 BCA and the affirmation of the Aa2 long-term debt ratings reflects McGill's excellent brand and strategic positioning, substantial wealth and leverage supported by ongoing provincial debt subsidies. The rating affirmation also reflects credit challenges such as a longstanding high level of deferred maintenance, but for which Moody's does not anticipate any additional financial pressure over the next 3-4 years, as well as ongoing enrolment pressures due to weak demographic trends in the Province of Quebec.

McGill University has a strong international reputation, often ranking in the top 50 globally on renowned academic rankings, with a strong research focus. The university benefits from strong demand, which helps support a healthy enrolment level and revenue generation. McGill's international reputation allows the university to enroll a relatively high share of international students who pay higher tuition rates than domestic students, helping to boost revenue flexibility. As one of Canada's top research-intensive universities, research funding enhances the diversity of the university's revenue base as well.

This reputation and student demand helped McGill pass through the pandemic with no long-term impacts to key metrics. McGill's EBIDA margin demonstrated a continuous improvement, rising from 9.5% of operating revenue in 2019 to 12.9% in 2022, one the highest such measures across Canadian peers rated by Moody's. Moody's anticipates that the EBIDA margin will remain unchanged in 2023. Similarly, total debt to cash flow averaged 9.3x over this same period, with Moody's forecasting an improvement to 7.6x in 2023 due to a decrease in debt through the year.

McGill also holds one of the highest levels of total cash and investments among Canadian universities. McGill's extensive and global alumni base, as well as its reputation and research potential that is attractive to organizations, provides for a very strong footing for fundraising. The university's total cash and investments provides very strong levels of coverage to both operating expenses (1.6x in 2021-22) and total adjusted debt (1.5x). Moody's does not expect these levels to vary materially over the next 2-3 years.

In addition to cash and investments, McGill's debt profile is further supported by significant debt subsidies provided by the province. The province provides full debt service subsidies to nearly two-thirds of McGill's long-term debt. McGill also has sinking funds for its debt that is not supported by the province to help ensure debt repayment upon maturity.

As one of Canada's oldest universities with a campus housing numerous heritage buildings, McGill has a considerable deferred maintenance backlog. However, given the nature of the deferred maintenance is not disruptive to the academic experience, and Moody's view that the quality of McGill's campus continues to support its reputation, Moody's expects this issue to remain a longstanding issue as McGill's takes a measured approach to addressing its deferred maintenance backlog, including through the use of specific provincial funds for this purpose, thereby minimizing potential impacts to leverage or operating outcomes.

McGill also faces operating performance pressure, particularly across the next 1-3 years, given ongoing weak demographic trends in Quebec, which has led to declines in total enrolment across the province's entire university sector. As per recent provincial guidelines, all Quebec universities are required to have 55% of their enrolment from Quebec students. The weak demographics hinder McGill's ability to increase its total of Quebec students which in turn, given the need to respect the ratio, limits its ability to increase students from the rest of Canada or internationally. This, in turn, constrains McGill's ability to generate revenue from higher tuition paying students.

The Aa2 rating incorporates the aa3 BCA, which takes into consideration the above-mentioned credit factors, and Moody's assumption of a high level of support from the Province of Quebec (Aa2 stable) should the university face acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's forecast that the university's management continues to have sufficient flexibility, assisted by the supportive government funding framework, to successfully navigate the ongoing operating pressures stemming from the weak Quebec demographics, without recording a material deterioration in key financial metrics including EBIDA margin and debt service coverage. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's assumptions that leverage metrics will remain in line with current levels across the next 3-4 years.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS FOR McGILL UNIVERSITY

McGill University's Credit Impact Score of CIS-3 reflects the following mix of environmental, social and governance risk exposure. The environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of E-2 reflects the lack of material risk across all environmental categories Moody's considers. The social IPS S-3 reflects the combination of risk from some rigidity stemming from McGill's human capital structure and the potential for wage increases to add to operating pressure, weak demographic trends in Quebec and Moody's views of "customer" relations due to affordability issues for international students. The governance IPS G-2 signifies the neutral-to-low risk stemming from governance considerations, including sound budgeting practices, solid oversight and excellent risk management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

McGill's rating could face upward pressure if EBIDA margins were to be sustained at materially higher levels, roughly in the 15-17% range and coverage of total cash and investments relative to total adjusted debt was sustained above 3x.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise if EBIDA margins were to fall below 5% for multiple years, indicating either an inability to align budgets with operating pressures or a failure to benefit from its strong brand positioning and reputation. A deterioration in McGill's management of its substantial deferred maintenance or external pressure to accelerate its advancement on this issue, leading to material operating pressure or higher debt levels, could also lead to downward rating pressure.

