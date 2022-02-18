Moody's affirms McKissock Investment Holdings, LLC (Colibri)'s B3 CFR following debt funded acquisitions; Outlook stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed McKissock Investment Holdings,
LLC.'s ("Colibri") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating following the proposed
acquisition of Becker Professional Education (Becker) and OnCourse Learning
(OCL) from Adtalem Financial Services. Additionally, Moody's
also assigned B2 ratings for the proposed new senior secured first lien
bank credit facilities consisting of a revolver and term loan.
The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed $645 million first lien term loan and
$180 million second lien term loan (unrated) along with new equity
from its sponsor and a small amount of balance sheet cash will be used
to repay Colibri's existing debt ($404 million), fund
the acquisition of Becker and OCL, and pay related fees and expenses.
At the same time, Colibri is raising a new $50 million five
year revolving credit facility (undrawn at close) due 2027.
The transaction is credit negative because of the increase in debt and
leverage. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Moody's
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage will increase from the
mid 6x for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021 to the mid 7x
range (Moody's adjusted EBITDA deducts capitalized content development
cost). This pro forma leverage is an improvement from the leverage
in June 2021 (about 8x) when the company came to the market for a refinancing
that included a dividend to owners. Financial policy is aggressive
given this is the second debt funded acquisition since June 2021.
Nevertheless, Moody's is affirming the B3 CFR and maintaining the
stable outlook because the company will be able to de-lever with
solid earnings growth over the next year. Colibri is also expected
to maintain good liquidity over the next year with $10 million
cash on the balance sheet at the close of the transaction, access
to the new $50 million undrawn revolver, and expected free
cash flow of about $30 million over the next year.
The B2 ratings on the proposed credit facility are one notch above the
B3 CFR to reflect the priority lien on the collateral relative to the
proposed second lien term loan. The second lien term loan would
absorb first losses in the event of a default. Moody's is taking
no action on the B3 ratings on the existing senior secured first lien
credit facilities (revolver and term loan) because the company plans to
repay these instruments as part of the proposed refinancing. Moody's
will withdraw these ratings if the instruments are retired as expected.
Moody's took the following ratings actions:
Issuer: McKissock Investment Holdings, LLC
Ratings affirmed:
Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B3
Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B3-PD
Ratings assigned:
Proposed Senior Secured First Lien Credit Facilities (revolver and term
loan), Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Action:
Outlook: Remains Stable
Ratings Rationale
Colibri's B3 CFR broadly reflects its high financial leverage with Moody's
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in the mid 7x (after deducting content
development costs from EBITDA) for the trailing twelve months ended December
31, 2021, pro forma for the proposed acquisitions of Becker
and OCL. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage
will decline to the high 6x over the next 12 to 18 months with earnings
growth, barring any additional borrowings. The rating is
also constrained by its private equity ownership and the aggressive financial
policy including debt funded acquisitions and dividend. The rating
also reflects the company's small scale as measured by revenue and competition
in the fragmented end markets it serves. However, the rating
is supported by Colibri's established market position for the end
markets it serves. The company has grown both organically and through
tuck-in acquisitions, and the rating acknowledges its track
record of successfully integrating acquired companies. The rating
also benefits from the company's improving end market diversity
though the company remains meaningfully exposed to cyclical end markets
such as real estate and financial services. The non-discretionary
nature of the services Colibri provides a partial mitigant to the exposure
with qualifying and continuing education for licensure based professions
in financial services, real estate, property valuation and
appraisal, healthcare, and teaching a requirement for individuals
choosing to participate in such professions. Colibri's good
liquidity provides some flexibility to integrate acquisitions and execute
its growth strategies.
Moody's views Colibri's governance risk as high given its private equity
ownership by Gridiron Capital. Financial policy is aggressive given
this is the second debt funded acquisition since the new issuer transaction
in June 2021 when the company accessed the market to refinance its debt
and fund a dividend to its owners. Moody's expects additional
debt funded acquisitions in the future as the company has adopted a very
active growth through acquisition strategy. Furthermore,
as a private company, financial disclosures are also more limited
than for public companies.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway,
and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus,
there is uncertainty around our forecasts.
Other social risks include the need to maintain good customer relations
and a skilled workforce necessary to develop the content and deliver the
service including through technology-based distribution.
Environmental considerations are minimal and primarily related to energy
usage, and are not a material credit driver
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that barring any additional
borrowings, the company will be able to de-lever to a high
6x debt-to-EBITDA range over the next 12 to 18 months through
earnings growth. However, given its private equity ownership,
Moody's expects re-leveraging transactions including debt
funded acquisitions or sponsor distributions to keep leverage in this
range over the longer term. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's
expectation for good liquidity over the next year.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in operating
performance, market share declines, EBITA-to-interest
expense is less than 1.0x, free cash flow is weak or negative,
or liquidity otherwise deteriorates. The ratings could also be
downgraded if credit metrics weaken due to an aggressive financial policy.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained organic
revenue and earnings growth, with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
sustained below 6.5x and free cash flow as a percentage of debt
sustained above 5%.
As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
Notable terms: 1) Incremental debt capacity subject to a 4.9x
pro forma net first lien net leverage requirement (if pari passu with
first lien) or 6.25x secured net leverage on junior secured debt
or 6.25x total net leverage for unsecured debt. No portion
of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial
term loans. 2) Only wholly owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees;
partial dividends or transfers of ownership interest resulting in partial
ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees,
with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.
3) There are no expressed "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer
of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers
are permitted subject to covenant carve-out capacity and other
conditions. 4) The credit agreement is expected to provide some
limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement
that 100% of lenders consent to the subordination of liens on all
or substantially all of the collateral or all or substantially all of
the value of the guarantees; a consent of each lender directly and
adversely affected will be required with respect to modifications of the
pro rata sharing and pro rata repaying provisions.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
can be materially different.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, Colibri is a provider
of mandatory professional education solutions across four core end markets
including financial services, real estate, valuation and appraisal,
healthcare, and teaching. The company has been owned by the
private equity firm Gridiron Capital since May 2019. Pro forma
for the acquisitions of Becker, OCL, InforMed and TeachNow,
the company generated revenue of about $362 million for the trailing
twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
