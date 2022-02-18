info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms McKissock Investment Holdings, LLC (Colibri)'s B3 CFR following debt funded acquisitions; Outlook stable

18 Feb 2022

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed McKissock Investment Holdings, LLC.'s ("Colibri") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating following the proposed acquisition of Becker Professional Education (Becker) and OnCourse Learning (OCL) from Adtalem Financial Services. Additionally, Moody's also assigned B2 ratings for the proposed new senior secured first lien bank credit facilities consisting of a revolver and term loan. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed $645 million first lien term loan and $180 million second lien term loan (unrated) along with new equity from its sponsor and a small amount of balance sheet cash will be used to repay Colibri's existing debt ($404 million), fund the acquisition of Becker and OCL, and pay related fees and expenses. At the same time, Colibri is raising a new $50 million five year revolving credit facility (undrawn at close) due 2027.

The transaction is credit negative because of the increase in debt and leverage. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage will increase from the mid 6x for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021 to the mid 7x range (Moody's adjusted EBITDA deducts capitalized content development cost). This pro forma leverage is an improvement from the leverage in June 2021 (about 8x) when the company came to the market for a refinancing that included a dividend to owners. Financial policy is aggressive given this is the second debt funded acquisition since June 2021.

Nevertheless, Moody's is affirming the B3 CFR and maintaining the stable outlook because the company will be able to de-lever with solid earnings growth over the next year. Colibri is also expected to maintain good liquidity over the next year with $10 million cash on the balance sheet at the close of the transaction, access to the new $50 million undrawn revolver, and expected free cash flow of about $30 million over the next year.

The B2 ratings on the proposed credit facility are one notch above the B3 CFR to reflect the priority lien on the collateral relative to the proposed second lien term loan. The second lien term loan would absorb first losses in the event of a default. Moody's is taking no action on the B3 ratings on the existing senior secured first lien credit facilities (revolver and term loan) because the company plans to repay these instruments as part of the proposed refinancing. Moody's will withdraw these ratings if the instruments are retired as expected.

Moody's took the following ratings actions:

Issuer: McKissock Investment Holdings, LLC

Ratings affirmed:

Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B3

Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B3-PD

Ratings assigned:

Proposed Senior Secured First Lien Credit Facilities (revolver and term loan), Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Action:

Outlook: Remains Stable

Ratings Rationale

Colibri's B3 CFR broadly reflects its high financial leverage with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in the mid 7x (after deducting content development costs from EBITDA) for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021, pro forma for the proposed acquisitions of Becker and OCL. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to the high 6x over the next 12 to 18 months with earnings growth, barring any additional borrowings. The rating is also constrained by its private equity ownership and the aggressive financial policy including debt funded acquisitions and dividend. The rating also reflects the company's small scale as measured by revenue and competition in the fragmented end markets it serves. However, the rating is supported by Colibri's established market position for the end markets it serves. The company has grown both organically and through tuck-in acquisitions, and the rating acknowledges its track record of successfully integrating acquired companies. The rating also benefits from the company's improving end market diversity though the company remains meaningfully exposed to cyclical end markets such as real estate and financial services. The non-discretionary nature of the services Colibri provides a partial mitigant to the exposure with qualifying and continuing education for licensure based professions in financial services, real estate, property valuation and appraisal, healthcare, and teaching a requirement for individuals choosing to participate in such professions. Colibri's good liquidity provides some flexibility to integrate acquisitions and execute its growth strategies.

Moody's views Colibri's governance risk as high given its private equity ownership by Gridiron Capital. Financial policy is aggressive given this is the second debt funded acquisition since the new issuer transaction in June 2021 when the company accessed the market to refinance its debt and fund a dividend to its owners. Moody's expects additional debt funded acquisitions in the future as the company has adopted a very active growth through acquisition strategy. Furthermore, as a private company, financial disclosures are also more limited than for public companies.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.

Other social risks include the need to maintain good customer relations and a skilled workforce necessary to develop the content and deliver the service including through technology-based distribution.

Environmental considerations are minimal and primarily related to energy usage, and are not a material credit driver

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that barring any additional borrowings, the company will be able to de-lever to a high 6x debt-to-EBITDA range over the next 12 to 18 months through earnings growth. However, given its private equity ownership, Moody's expects re-leveraging transactions including debt funded acquisitions or sponsor distributions to keep leverage in this range over the longer term. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity over the next year.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in operating performance, market share declines, EBITA-to-interest expense is less than 1.0x, free cash flow is weak or negative, or liquidity otherwise deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded if credit metrics weaken due to an aggressive financial policy.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained organic revenue and earnings growth, with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and free cash flow as a percentage of debt sustained above 5%.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms: 1) Incremental debt capacity subject to a 4.9x pro forma net first lien net leverage requirement (if pari passu with first lien) or 6.25x secured net leverage on junior secured debt or 6.25x total net leverage for unsecured debt. No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans. 2) Only wholly owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees; partial dividends or transfers of ownership interest resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. 3) There are no expressed "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to covenant carve-out capacity and other conditions. 4) The credit agreement is expected to provide some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that 100% of lenders consent to the subordination of liens on all or substantially all of the collateral or all or substantially all of the value of the guarantees; a consent of each lender directly and adversely affected will be required with respect to modifications of the pro rata sharing and pro rata repaying provisions.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, Colibri is a provider of mandatory professional education solutions across four core end markets including financial services, real estate, valuation and appraisal, healthcare, and teaching. The company has been owned by the private equity firm Gridiron Capital since May 2019. Pro forma for the acquisitions of Becker, OCL, InforMed and TeachNow, the company generated revenue of about $362 million for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joanna O'Brien
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

