Moody's affirms McLaren Health Care Corporation's (MI) A1 long term ratings; outlook stable

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 long term ratings and P-1 short term rating assigned to McLaren Health Care Corporation, MI's (McLaren) debt. The outlook is stable. There is approximately $1.8 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 reflects McLaren's good market position in its core Michigan markets, diversity of revenue and cash flow among provider and insurance business lines, and adequate liquidity metrics. The organization will continue to generate good margins in the provider division, though consolidated margins will be weaker due to the dilutive effect of the insurance division. Governmental exposure in both business lines will remain above average with high Medicare exposure in the provider division and very large exposure to Medicaid managed care and governmental payors in the insurance division. Following several years of above average investment financed in part through borrowing, capital spending will fall in the coming years and leverage metrics should improve as the organization continues to grow.

Affirmation of the P-1 reflects McLaren's long term rating of A1, sufficient daily assets supporting the program, and strong treasury management practices.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that McLaren will maintain margins at approximately current levels and continue to reduce leverage through growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in leverage

- Growth in unrestricted balance sheet reserves- Material diversification of provider division markets- Short term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially dilutive acquisition

- Deterioration of operating or liquidity metrics- Short term rating: Material adverse changes to McLaren's access to capital markets or downgrade of the long term rating below A2

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a security interest in the Gross Revenues of the members of the credit group. The credit group includes several medical centers and certain foundations. The credit group makes up approximately 61% and 76% of system revenues and assets, respectively. The credit group includes several medical centers and certain foundations.

PROFILE

McLaren operates hospitals and related medical practices and several health plans. The provider division operates 14 acute care hospitals, several outpatient sites, a physician practice plan and a NCI designated cancer institute; hospitals are predominantly in Michigan with a small presence in Ohio. The health plans are concentrated in Medicaid managed care, but offer several products including commercial group coverage and Medicare Advantage. The plans have a statewide presence in Michigan and Indiana.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

