Moody's affirms Medco's B1 rating; changes outlook to negative

Singapore, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B1 corporate family rating
(CFR) of Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (P.T.) (Medco).
Moody's has also affirmed the B1 ratings on the backed senior unsecured
bonds issued by Medco Strait Services Pte. Ltd., Medco
Platinum Road Pte. Ltd., Medco Oak Tree Pte.
Ltd. and Medco Bell Pte.Ltd. These bonds are unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by Medco.
The outlook on all ratings has changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Medco's
credit profile will remain resilient amid the volatile oil price environment,
per our base case scenario of a price recovery in the second half of 2020
and through 2021. The affirmation also reflects the company's
strong liquidity profile, fixed price gas contracts and plans to
defer some of its capital expenditure to conserve cash," says
Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice President.
"That said, Medco's credit profile will likely deteriorate
if oil prices remain low for a prolonged period, underpinning our
negative outlook, " says Halan, who is also Moody's
Lead Analyst for Medco.
In Moody's base case scenario, the effects from the virus
will persist into the second quarter of 2020, with improving economic
fundamentals in the second half of the year. Under this scenario,
Moody's expects oil prices to average $40-$45
per barrel in 2020, returning to $50-$55 per
barrel in 2021. However, in a downside scenario where economic
weakness persists longer, oil would average $30-$35
per barrel in 2020 and $35-$40 in 2021.
Specifically, Moody's expects Medco's adjusted RCF/adjusted
net debt to fall below 10%, and its adjusted net debt/EBITDA
to increases above 4x in 2020. These metrics will position Medco
weakly for B1 ratings.
However, per Moody's base case scenario of a price recovery
in the second half of 2020 through 2021, Moody's expects Medco's
credit metrics to improve to levels more appropriately positioned for
its B1 ratings.
The company has also announced measures to reduce its capital spending
by about $100 million and its operating expenditure by about 15%
over the next two years.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oil & gas exploration
and production sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Medco's credit profile have
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions, and Medco remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's
action reflects the impact on Medco of the breadth and severity of the
oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
Medco's B1 CFR reflects (1) the scale and geographic diversification of
its reserves and production; and (2) the fact that nearly one-third
of its total sales volume is natural gas sold at fixed prices, generating
about $250 million of EBITDA that can cover its interest expense.
At the same time, the B1 CFR remains constrained by Medco's exposure
to the cyclicality of commodity prices, its acquisitive growth appetite,
and the execution risk associated with its annual investment plan.
In addition, Medco's rating benefits from its proactive liquidity
management with the company refinancing its upcoming debt maturities well
in advance, increasing the average weighted debt maturity profile
of its debt.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the ratings also consider the following:
For environmental factors, Medco's rating incorporates the environment
risk that the company is exposed to through its oil & gas, power
and mining businesses. However, the risk is somewhat mitigated
by its high proportion of natural gas business that accounts for about
50% of its revenue, and by its long-term fixed price
gas contracts that generate sufficient EBITDA to cover its interest expenses.
Further, the environmental risk for its power business is largely
mitigated by the company's fuel mix, which is heavily weighted towards
renewable sources like geothermal and hydro. Medco has only a minority
interest in its copper mining business, which is an open pit mine
and is well-positioned to benefit from higher EV penetration.
With regards to social factors, Medco's business mix includes sectors
that are exposed to moderate to high social risks, especially around
responsible production and health & safety issues. However,
this risk is mitigated by the company's long track record of operating
its businesses without any major incidents.
Lastly with regards to governance factors, the ratings incorporate
Medco's strong appetite for growth as shown by its history of debt-funded
acquisitions, and its concentrated ownership structure which could
lead to increased potential for conflicts of interest. Nonetheless,
these risks are partially mitigated by (1) Medco's public commitment to
deleveraging and its target net debt/EBITDA of 3.0x; and (2)
its listing on the Indonesian stock exchange, which requires the
company to comply with listing rules.
Medco's liquidity profile is strong with cash and cash equivalents of
$1.1 billion as of March 2020 (excluding Medco Power) and
undrawn credit facilities of $250 million. The cash balance
includes cash in escrow accounts for repayment of USD denominated bonds
due in 2022, and for the partial repayment of the company's
IDR bonds due in 2021, all totaling about $650 million.
Excluding the cash in escrow accounts, Medco has cash and cash equivalents
of about $420 million against $288 million of debt maturities
over next two years (excluding debt which will be paid from cash in escrow
account). As such, Medco does not have near-term liquidity
issues as long as its cash flow operations is able to cover its capital
spending.
A change in outlook to stable from negative will require a sustained improvement
in the crude oil price environment, such that the annual average
is above $45-$50 per barrel. Significant deleveraging
through asset sales or proceeds from equity issue could also cushion the
impact from low oil prices.
In addition, a stable outlook would also require the company to
maintain strong liquidity with its cash and cash equivalents covering
at least the amount of debt maturing over the next 12 months.
Moody's could downgrade Medco's ratings if oil prices drop
below Moody's expectation, causing Medco's credit metrics
to weaken to level inappropriate for its ratings. Any further debt
funded acquisition could also put downward pressure on the company's
ratings.
Specific credit metrics indicative of downward pressure include Medco's
adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 4.0x, RCF/adjusted
net debt falling below 10%, and EBITDA/Interest expense falling
below 3.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Established in 1980 and headquartered in Jakarta, Medco Energi Internasional
Tbk (P.T.) is a Southeast Asian integrated energy and natural
resources company listed in Indonesia with three key business segments,
oil and gas, power and mining.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vikas Halan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077