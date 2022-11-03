Moody's affirms Medical Properties' Ba1 CFR, outlook revised to stable

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("MPT") as well as the Ba1 senior unsecured debt rating of its main operating subsidiary, MPT Operating Partnership, LP. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The rating affirmation reflects the healthcare REIT's large size, global diversification, and stable cash flows supported by long-term triple-net lease investments in hospital real estate. The outlook was revised to stable from positive, reflecting Moody's expectation that it will be challenging for MPT to reduce its large tenant concentration with Steward Health Care (30% of 3Q22 revenues) as the capital markets climate has made execution of accretive acquisitions more challenging. Additionally, Moody's notes that even as the REIT has reduced debt levels, leverage is more consistent with its existing rating category.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Issuer: Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

- Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

Issuer: MPT Operating Partnership, LP

- Backed senior unsecured debt, Affirmed Ba1 (Co-Borrower MPT Finance Corporation)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

- Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: MPT Operating Partnership, LP

- Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

MPT's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the REIT's prudent capital structure, unencumbered consolidated real estate portfolio and history of stable operating performance which demonstrates prudent underwriting of investments. The rating also considers MPT's large scale and geographic diversification, with 66% of 3Q22 adjusted revenues generated in the United States and 34% from other countries across Europe, Australia, and South America. MPT also maintains some property type diversity with investments in general acute care hospitals, inpatient rehab facilities, behavioral health facilities, and, to a lesser extent, long-term acute care hospitals and freestanding emergency rooms/urgent care facilities, which each serve different patient populations and have different reimbursement mechanisms.

MPT's tenants have experienced operating challenges over the past few years, as the pandemic impacted patient volumes while they also had to contend with sharp increases in labor costs. These pressures have abated in recent quarters and EBITDAR rent coverage is solid across most of the REIT's large leases. Furthermore, Moody's notes that MPT has a strong operating track record of underwriting the value of its hospital real estate, as evidenced by its ability to effectively manage the limited instances in which it has had to transition real estate from distressed operators. Moody's expects MPT will continue to benefit from stable cash flows derived from its portfolio of triple-net leases and, to a lesser extent, mortgage investments. Moreover, the REIT will realize a 4%-5% increase in cash flows from existing investments in 2023 due to CPI-based escalators in most leases.

Key credit challenges include MPT's aggressive acquisition strategy that sometimes causes temporary increases in leverage. But we believe the REIT remains committed to maintaining a sound capital structure and strong liquidity as it continues to execute its growth objectives. MPT has reduced leverage via asset sales in recent quarters, with Moody's Adjusted Net Debt/EBITDA of 6.4x for 3Q22 (current quarter annualized) and it has more asset sales/loan repayments expected to close in 2023 that should reduce debt levels further. Moody's does not expect the REIT to be executing substantial volumes of acquisitions in the upcoming year as its capital costs have risen amidst volatile financial market conditions.

MPT also maintains a large tenant concentration with Steward Health Care (30% of 3Q22 adjusted revenues), which remains a key constraint for the REIT's ratings. Steward has experienced financial challenges over the past year, as the challenging operating environment combined with its mandated repayment of government advances impacted cash flows and prompted MPT to extend the operator a $150 million corporate loan. Positively, even as the hospital operating environment remains challenging, labor and volume trends have been gradually improving and Steward's sound EBITDAR coverage (1.8x for TTM 2Q22) further supports the value of MPT's real estate investment. MPT's strategy is to reduce its Steward exposure over time, but it will be difficult for the REIT to profitably execute on this objective in the current capital markets climate that is marked by volatility and higher costs. Given the uncertainty with respect to how long these conditions will persist, Moody's expects Steward will remain a large exposure over the intermediate term. MPT's large exposure to Prospect Medical Holdings (11%) is also a concern, particularly given the operator's weak rent coverage.

MPT's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects the REIT's sound liquidity profile as we consider its upcoming funding needs. MPT had $1.7 billion of liquidity as of 3Q22 including $300mm cash and $1.4 billion available on its unsecured facility that matures in 2026. The REIT also has $650mm of proceeds expected in 2023 from asset sales and loan repayments. Upcoming maturities are manageable and include Sterling notes maturing in 2023 ($447mm as converted to US dollars at 3Q22) and Australian term loan ($768 million) maturing in 2024.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MPT will generate steady cash flows from its lease and mortgage investments, with rent coverage gradually improving over time. The outlook also expects that the REIT retains adequate liquidity in consideration of upcoming maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating action would likely reflect reduced tenant concentration with the top tenant contributing less than 20% of revenues. Maintenance of Net Debt/EBITDA below 6x, fixed charge coverage above 3.0x, and stable tenant operating performance (as reflected by EBITDARM coverage trends) would also support an upgrade.

Downward ratings movement would likely reflect fixed charge coverage below 2.5x, Net Debt/EBITDA above 7x, or one or more of MPT's larger tenants experiencing a reduced capacity to meet their rent obligations.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW), headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a REIT that invests in acute care hospitals, inpatient rehab hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. MPT's gross assets stood at $20 billion as of September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

