Moody's affirms Meituan's Baa3 ratings; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Meituan's Baa3 issuer rating and senior unsecured rating.

The outlook remains negative.

"The rating affirmation reflects Meituan's strong market position and our expectation that the company will be on track to improve its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months, along with overall positive free cash flow and EBITDA contribution. These will be supported by solid cash flow from its core business segments, a meaningful scaleback of its loss-making group-buying business, and continued financial prudence as demonstrated in its maintaining a solid net cash position," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the continued execution risk associated with its financial and operating improvement, heightened by the evolving regulatory environment and slowing economic growth, which together could lead to continuing negative free cash flow and operating losses," adds Wang.

On 25 March, Meituan announced its 2021 operating results and business outlook for 2022. The company's core business operations, including its food delivery as well as in-store, hotel and travel service segments, posted a 47% increase in combined revenue in 2021. Both core segments' operating margin increased due to a greater operating leverage and growing user stickiness. The company also announced plans to slow down its loss-making new business initiatives and shift its strategy focus to efficiency improvement from scale expansion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Meituan's Baa3 ratings reflect the company's leading positions in China's food delivery as well as in-store, hotel and travel services markets, and the fact that it has been able to leverage its established food delivery business to cross-sell high-margin hotel booking and in-store services.

The ratings also consider Meituan's financial prudence and commitment to an investment-grade credit profile, evidenced by its consistently solid net cash position of about USD10 billion and its track record of using non-debt financing to support its investment needs. The company in April 2021 completed a USD7 billion equity issuance to fund its business expansions.

At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the intense competition in Meituan's key business segments, particularly in the low-margin food delivery industry, as well as the investment and execution risks associated with the company's new business initiatives. The ratings also consider Meituan's short track record of profitable operations.

In 2021, Meituan's total revenue increased by 56% to RMB179 billion. Sales from its food delivery and in-store, travel and hotel services rose 45% and 53%, respectively. Revenue from its new business initiatives, including its newly-invested community e-commerce business, grew 84%.

Meituan's solid earnings growth from its food delivery and in-store, hotel and travel services segments were better than Moody's previous expectations, due to a greater operating leverage and synergy as the company further grew its user base and business operations across multiple segments.

The company's number of transacting users increased by 35% to 691 million in 2021, while the average number of transactions per annual transacting user rose 27% to 36 in the same period.

Meituan's adjusted EBITDA margin turned a negative 7% in 2021, in line with Moody's expectations, because cash out flow from the expansion of its loss-making community e-commerce business more than offset the EBITDA increase in the core operations.

Moody's expects Meituan's total revenue growth to slow to about 25% in 2022, versus an average of 54% for the last four years, primarily driven by the company's plan to cut back on new business growth, as well as China's slowing economic growth and widening social restriction measures as the pandemic spreads across provinces.

Moody's expects Meituan will significantly reduce its investment pace in its loss-making community e-commerce business, considering the lower market growth potential as policy changes prohibit radical market share expansions through below-cost pricing competition. The scaleback also reflects the company's financial prudence and flexible strategy for new business development, in view of changes in the macro environment.

Moody's also expects Meituan will continue generating steady cash flow from its core business segments in the next 12-18 months, supported by its strong brand recognition, extensive market penetration and the high operating synergy across its integrated service platform.

The combined effect of steady core business cash flow and reduced losses from new businesses will place Meituan on track to gradually improve its credit metrics. Moody's estimates Meituan's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will trend toward 4.0x in the next 12-18 months.

Meituan's liquidity remains excellent. Its RMB116.8 billion in cash and short-term investments as of 31 December 2021, together with its expected operating cash flow, will be more than sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB11.6 billion and planned capital spending needs.

Moody's also notes that Meituan has a record of being able to access both debt and equity financing when needed. The agency expects the company will continue to adopt a balanced approach in funding its investment needs.

Meituan's ratings consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

In terms of social risk, Moody's has considered the operational and financial risks stemming from noncompliance with increasing regulations on market antitrust, food safety and delivery staff safety.

On 8 October 2021, China's State Administration for Market Regulation fined Meituan RMB3.4 billion for its anticompetitive behavior. The government also required the company to rectify its business practices to ensure compliance with antitrust regulations. The changes are credit negative for Meituan because full compliance will slow its revenue growth and raise its operating costs. Such a risk is mitigated by the company's proactive response to the requirements and guidance, as well as the buffer provided by its strong liquidity profile.

In terms of governance risk, Moody's has considered the high ownership and voting rights concentration in Meituan's co-founders. This risk is partially mitigated by the company's listed status and adherence to stringent disclosure requirements. In addition, the intense competition in the industry has led to the management's strong investment appetite, although the company's maintenance of a solid net cash buffer and the experience and professionalism of the management provide a cushion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's view that slower macroeconomic growth and increased regulatory uncertainty will increase the execution risk associated with Meituan's efforts to improve its credit metrics.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because of the negative rating outlook.

Moody's could change the outlook to stable if Meituan achieves its growth targets while maintaining a strong financial profile, and manages the execution risks associated with its new business initiatives and intense competition.

Specifically, the outlook could be changed to stable if the company maintains the healthy growth of its core business operations, including its food delivery and in-store, hotel and travel services; achieves free cash flow and increases its EBITDA on the consolidated level; reduces its adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio to around 4.0x over the next 12-18 months; and retains a solid net cash position after including short-term investments as cash-like items. The company will also need to maintain excellent liquidity and a prudent financial policy regarding its investment decisions.

Downward rating pressure could arise if the company fails to narrow the losses at its new businesses, and if its food delivery and in-store, hotel and travel service businesses are substantially disrupted, weakening its revenue growth and cash flow generation on a sustained basis; if the company deviates from its prudent financial policy and grows its user base or business scope at the expense of its financial strength; or if it engages in aggressive acquisitions that strain its balance-sheet liquidity or weaken its overall risk profile.

Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the issuer rating if it is unlikely that Meituan's adjusted debt/EBITDA would trend toward 4.0x or if it loses its solid net cash position. Further adverse developments in China's regulatory regime that materially affect Meituan's operations or business model would also be credit negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Meituan is a leading one-stop lifestyle platform for locally produced consumer products and retail services, including entertainment, dining, delivery, travel and other services. The company was founded in Beijing, China, in 2010, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018.

