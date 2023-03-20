Moody's affirms Melco group companies' ratings; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of Melco Resorts Finance Limited (MRF), Studio City Finance Limited (Studio City) and Studio City Company Limited (Studio City Company) -- collectively addressed as the Melco group.

The affected ratings are (1) MRF's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured ratings, (2) Studio City Finance Limited's B1 CFR and senior unsecured ratings; and (3) the Ba3 rating on the USD senior secured bonds issued by Studio City Company, which is wholly owned by Studio City through Studio City Investments Limited.

The rating outlook remains negative.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Melco group's financial leverage will improve significantly over the next 2-3 years, as Macao SAR, China's gaming market will recover strongly after China recently lifted its pandemic-related travel restrictions," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"Nonetheless, Melco group's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months, as the recovery is still in its early stages, and it will take time to repair the group's capital structure, which weakened materially during the pandemic. This consideration drives the negative outlook," says Tsuen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MRF's ratings reflect the consolidated credit quality of its parent, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MRE), because MRF is 100%-owned by MRE, and MRE relies heavily on MRF and its subsidiaries for profit generation and funding.

Moody's expects MRE's and Studio City's earnings to increase significantly over the next 2-3 years, following the removal of quarantine restrictions for travelers from China in early January this year. The policy change drove an almost immediate surge in visitors to Macao, mainly from mainland and Hong Kong SAR, China and in Macao's gross gaming revenue (GGR) in January and February.

Moody's estimates that MRE's adjusted EBITDA will be around $0.7 billion in 2023 and $1.2 billion in 2024, compared with a loss of $0.1 billion in 2022, while Studio City's adjusted EBITDA will also turn positive in 2023 and increase further to around $0.3 billion in 2024.

These estimates are based on the assumption that Macao's mass-segment GGR will return to about 75% of its level in 2019 and fully recover in 2024, although the VIP segment GGR will remain anemic in both years because of tight regulatory restrictions on the operations of junkets that previously drove the VIP business.

Despite the robust recovery, leverage at MRE and Studio City will remain very high at about 6.5x and 8.8x respectively until 2024, reflecting mainly the large debt increases at both companies during the pandemic. MRE's adjusted debt increased to $8.7 billion as of the end of 2022 from $4.9 billion as of the end of 2019, while Studio City's adjusted debt increased to $2.4 billion from $1.5 billion over the same period.

While the steady growth in mass GGR will likely boost the group's earnings and bring down financial leverage further in 2025, there is a degree of uncertainty about their ability to lower leverage below the respective thresholds for MRF's and Studio City's current ratings.

MRE's credit quality continues to benefit from the Melco group's established operations and high-quality assets, and Macao's good long-term growth prospects. These considerations mitigate the risk associated with the company's geographic concentration in Macao, where gaming GGR is subject to policy changes in Macao and China.

The Ba3 ratings also consider MRE's good liquidity, underpinned by its combined cash and unused revolver of $1.9 billion as of the end of 2022. These resources and improving operating cash flows will be sufficient to cover the company's capital spending and short-term debt repayments for the next 12-18 months. The company's next key debt maturities will be in 2025.

Studio City's B1 CFR reflects the company's moderate standalone credit quality and a one-notch uplift from the likelihood of extraordinary support from MRE, given the company's strategic importance to its parent.

Studio City's standalone credit quality considers its established market position and its mass market-focused operations. These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's geographic concentration in Macao.

Studio City's cash holdings (excluding restricted cash) of $510 million as of the end of 2022, and around $30 million in availability under a revolving credit facility, will be more than sufficient to cover the company's cash needs for the next 12-18 months. The company's next key debt maturity is in 2025.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have an overall moderately negative impact on MRF's and Studio City's ratings (CIS-3), skewed by their highly negative exposure to social risks that are inherent in the gaming industry.

MRF has a moderately negative and Studio City a highly negative exposure to governance risks, reflecting the high concentration of Melco group's ultimate ownership in a controlling shareholder, and the group's appetite for growth. Studio City has in addition a more aggressive financial policy and higher organizational structure complexity than MRF because of its reliance on an intercompany gaming services agreement.

However, both MRF and Studio City's governance risks are mitigated by the Melco group's financial policy track record, MRE's listed status, and the board oversight exercised through independent directors. Studio City's overall CIS is also mitigated by the likelihood of support from its parent and the recent track record of significant equity financings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of MRF's or Studio City's ratings is unlikely at present, given the negative outlook.

MRF's outlook could return to stable if the Melco group under MRE improves its earnings, reduces debt and maintains good liquidity. An adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 5.5x-6.0x on a sustained basis would indicate such a scenario.

Moody's could downgrade MRF's ratings if the agency believes that MRE's adjusted debt/EBITDA is unlikely to return to below 5.5x-6.0x on a sustained basis or if MRE's liquidity weakens. This situation can result from a slower-than-expected earnings increase, a failure to reduce debt, or an aggressive financial policy.

In addition, the ratings of MRF's senior unsecured notes could be downgraded if the amount of priority claims at MRF's subsidiaries increase on a sustained basis compared with MRF's own senior unsecured debt at the holding company level.

Studio City's outlook could return to stable if the company improves its earnings, reduces debt and maintains a balanced financial policy, such that its debt/EBITDA falls below 7.5x-8.0x and EBITDA/interest exceeds 1.8x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Studio City's ratings if the company's earnings recovery stalls, it fails to reduce debt, or its liquidity weakens. Specifically, downward rating pressure is likely to emerge if its debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.5x-8.0x and EBITDA/interest remains below 1.8x on a sustained basis. A decline in the ability or willingness of its parent, MRE, to provide support would also lead to downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Melco Resorts Finance Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, which is listed on the NASDAQ exchange and is majority-owned by the Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development Ltd. Through Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, Melco Resorts Finance operates two wholly-owned casinos in Macao, namely, City of Dreams and Altira Macau.

Studio City Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates the Studio City property, an integrated gaming and entertainment resort in Macao. The company's holding company, Studio City International Holdings Limited, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is around 55% owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

