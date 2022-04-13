Moody's affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport's (MS) Baa2; outlook revised to negative

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Memorial Hospital at Gulfport's (MHG) (MS) Baa2 revenue bond rating. The outlook was revised to negative from stable. The hospital has approximately $42 million in debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Baa2 reflects the expected reversal this year of material cashflow and liquidity losses seen in 2021, which will be driven by significant improvement initiatives already underway and anticipated sizable multi-year Medicaid supplemental payments. These positive developments, along with very low debt, are expected to result in ample headroom to the debt service coverage covenant this year following a breach in 2021. Major revenue and expense initiatives, most of which have been initiated, and higher ongoing Medicaid disproportionate share (DSH) funds will drive positive cashflow in fiscal 2022. Additionally, the expected receipt of material DSH payments in fiscal years 2022 through 2025 will help rebuild liquidity after a significant decline last year. The hospital's dominant market position, extensive clinic network, and acquisition strategies will help extend strong revenue growth over the next several years. Nevertheless, the negative outlook reflects the severity of cashflow and liquidity losses last year and uncertainty about the pace of improvement. Labor costs will be the greatest operating challenge, particularly since the hospital's essentiality in the region requires a full staff to meet demand amid a disproportionately high number of COVID cases during surges. Also, high Medicare and self-pay business in a non-expansion state, will constrain revenue growth. While expected to grow, days cash on hand will likely remain relatively modest for several years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects risks related to achieving a significant and quick turnaround given the severity of cashflow and liquidity losses in 2021. The biggest risk will be managing labor costs, which are expected to decline but could be at a slower pace than projected and partly offset improvement initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained higher margins

- Material growth in liquidity- Further geographic diversification

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to produce around breakeven operating income in fiscal 2022 and show progression toward further improvement in fiscal 2023

- Inability to achieve meaningful liquidity growth over the next 12 months- Sizable increase in debt or material weakening of debt metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group, which consists of Memorial Hospital, exclusive of several subsidiaries.

PROFILE

MHG is a tertiary acute care provider located on the coast of Mississippi. The system also includes over 100 physician clinics across the region. The hospital provides a full range of patient care services including cardiovascular procedures, cancer, and level II trauma. MHG draws patients from a six county region which includes Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Stone, Pearl River and George counties.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

