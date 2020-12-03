Moody's affirms Mengniu's Baa1 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Mengniu Dairy Company
Limited's (Mengniu) Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.
The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
"The affirmation reflects Mengniu's strengthened business
profile and steady operations, which support its cash flow and gradual
improvement in leverage over the next 1-2 years," says
Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mengniu's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its leading positions across major
dairy product segments, strong distribution capabilities and integrated
model.
The rating also considers the support it receives from its three strategic
shareholders: COFCO Corporation, Danone (Baa1 stable) and
Arla Foods. In particular, Moody's has factored in the strong
support from COFCO because Mengniu and COFCO share joint responsibility
for developing a high-quality dairy business in China, in
line with the government's food safety policy.
At the same time, Mengniu's credit profile is constrained by food
safety issues in the sector, product competition and capital requirements
for expansions.
The company has strengthened its business profile over the past few years.
It has increased its access to high-quality upstream supply via
equity investments in China Modern Dairy (CMD) and Inner Mongolia Shengmu
High-tech Dairy Co., Ltd, which enables the
company to execute product upgrade plans and maintain stable margins amid
fluctuations in the price of raw milk.
Mengniu has also diversified its market coverage by acquiring Bellamy's
Australia Limited, while at the same time staying prudent in its
investments so that its credit profile remains appropriate for its current
ratings.
Moody's expects Mengniu's total revenue will increase at a
double-digit growth rate in 2021, supported by healthy demand
for dairy products in China, as well as the company's effective
distribution channel, expanded capacity and product portfolio.
Sales growth began recovering in May 2020, from coronavirus disruptions
earlier in the year.
Driven by healthy revenue growth and stable profitability, Moody's
expects Mengniu's cash flow will grow faster than debt, such
that its adjusted debt/EBITDA will decline to 2.4x-2.7x
over the next 12-18 months from 2.9x for the 12 months ended
June 2020.
Moreover, Moody's expects Mengniu to maintain a solid net
cash position as a strong buffer against industry volatility or future
investment needs.
Despite Mengniu's 58.15% stake in CMD (46.91%
direct and 11.24% held through USD100 million exchangeable
bonds), the latter's financials are not consolidated into
Mengniu's financial profile as Mengniu controls less than 50%
of CMD's voting rights. Moody's views Mengniu's
strengthened business profile and strong net cash position as a mitigant
on CMD's higher financial leverage and more volatile business,
which derives the majority of its revenue from raw milk sales.
Mengniu's liquidity is excellent. As of 30 June 2020,
its cash on hand and short term investments totaled RMB28.8 billion.
Together with the expected cash flow from operations of over the next
12 months, its cash and cash like sources are more than sufficient
to cover the company's short-term debt, capital spending
and dividend payments over the same period.
Mengniu's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims
at the operating company level . This is because, despite
its status as a holding company with a majority of claims at the operating
subsidiaries, creditors at Mengniu benefit from the group's
highly diversified business profile — with cash flow generation
across a large number of operating subsidiaries — and which mitigates
structural subordination risk.
Mengniu's ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
In terms of social risk, Moody's has considered Mengniu's good food-safety
track record, which has helped the company maintain its market position.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Company's solid financial and liquidity positions
provide buffers against the impact on its credit profile.
In terms of governance, Mengniu has a diversified board of directors.
It benefits from the presence of three strategic shareholders: COFCO
Corporation, Danone and Arla Foods. COFCO has two board seats,
while Danone and Arla Foods have one seat each on Mengniu's 10-member
board, which also includes four independent directors.
Mengniu has also demonstrated a track record of prudently managing its
acquisition and growth strategies, while maintaining a sound financial
profile with strong liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
(1) maintain the quality of its products, thereby reducing food
safety risk; (2) continue to manage its capital spending and investments
prudently; and (3) maintain adequate liquidity.
Moody's could upgrade the ratings over the medium term if Mengniu
(1) achieves its business goal of becoming an integrated dairy product
manufacturer over the next 1-2 years; (2) establishes a more
diversified product portfolio; (3) generates sufficient operating
cash flow to substantially cover its capital requirements and investments;
and (4) demonstrates strong financial discipline, such that its
adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 1.5x and it maintains a net cash
position on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if
(1) Mengniu's operating cash flow generation deteriorates on a sustained
basis, owing to a failure to upgrade its product mix strategy or
the emergence of food safety issues; (2) its profit margins decline,
pressuring its leverage and financial flexibility; or (3) the company
engages in material debt-funded acquisitions.
Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) EBITDA margin falling
below 6.0%-6.5%; (2) adjusted
debt/EBITDA rising above 3.0x; or (3) free cash flow staying
negative on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (Mengniu) and its subsidiaries manufacture
and distribute quality dairy products in China. The company,
which listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004, is a leading
manufacturer in this sector in China, with MENGNIU as its core brand.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ying Wang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
