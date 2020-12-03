Moody's affirms Mengniu's Baa1 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited's (Mengniu) Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects Mengniu's strengthened business profile and steady operations, which support its cash flow and gradual improvement in leverage over the next 1-2 years," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mengniu's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its leading positions across major dairy product segments, strong distribution capabilities and integrated model.

The rating also considers the support it receives from its three strategic shareholders: COFCO Corporation, Danone (Baa1 stable) and Arla Foods. In particular, Moody's has factored in the strong support from COFCO because Mengniu and COFCO share joint responsibility for developing a high-quality dairy business in China, in line with the government's food safety policy.

At the same time, Mengniu's credit profile is constrained by food safety issues in the sector, product competition and capital requirements for expansions.

The company has strengthened its business profile over the past few years. It has increased its access to high-quality upstream supply via equity investments in China Modern Dairy (CMD) and Inner Mongolia Shengmu High-tech Dairy Co., Ltd, which enables the company to execute product upgrade plans and maintain stable margins amid fluctuations in the price of raw milk.

Mengniu has also diversified its market coverage by acquiring Bellamy's Australia Limited, while at the same time staying prudent in its investments so that its credit profile remains appropriate for its current ratings.

Moody's expects Mengniu's total revenue will increase at a double-digit growth rate in 2021, supported by healthy demand for dairy products in China, as well as the company's effective distribution channel, expanded capacity and product portfolio. Sales growth began recovering in May 2020, from coronavirus disruptions earlier in the year.

Driven by healthy revenue growth and stable profitability, Moody's expects Mengniu's cash flow will grow faster than debt, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA will decline to 2.4x-2.7x over the next 12-18 months from 2.9x for the 12 months ended June 2020.

Moreover, Moody's expects Mengniu to maintain a solid net cash position as a strong buffer against industry volatility or future investment needs.

Despite Mengniu's 58.15% stake in CMD (46.91% direct and 11.24% held through USD100 million exchangeable bonds), the latter's financials are not consolidated into Mengniu's financial profile as Mengniu controls less than 50% of CMD's voting rights. Moody's views Mengniu's strengthened business profile and strong net cash position as a mitigant on CMD's higher financial leverage and more volatile business, which derives the majority of its revenue from raw milk sales.

Mengniu's liquidity is excellent. As of 30 June 2020, its cash on hand and short term investments totaled RMB28.8 billion. Together with the expected cash flow from operations of over the next 12 months, its cash and cash like sources are more than sufficient to cover the company's short-term debt, capital spending and dividend payments over the same period.

Mengniu's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level . This is because, despite its status as a holding company with a majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, creditors at Mengniu benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile — with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries — and which mitigates structural subordination risk.

Mengniu's ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

In terms of social risk, Moody's has considered Mengniu's good food-safety track record, which has helped the company maintain its market position.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Company's solid financial and liquidity positions provide buffers against the impact on its credit profile.

In terms of governance, Mengniu has a diversified board of directors. It benefits from the presence of three strategic shareholders: COFCO Corporation, Danone and Arla Foods. COFCO has two board seats, while Danone and Arla Foods have one seat each on Mengniu's 10-member board, which also includes four independent directors.

Mengniu has also demonstrated a track record of prudently managing its acquisition and growth strategies, while maintaining a sound financial profile with strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will (1) maintain the quality of its products, thereby reducing food safety risk; (2) continue to manage its capital spending and investments prudently; and (3) maintain adequate liquidity.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings over the medium term if Mengniu (1) achieves its business goal of becoming an integrated dairy product manufacturer over the next 1-2 years; (2) establishes a more diversified product portfolio; (3) generates sufficient operating cash flow to substantially cover its capital requirements and investments; and (4) demonstrates strong financial discipline, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 1.5x and it maintains a net cash position on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Mengniu's operating cash flow generation deteriorates on a sustained basis, owing to a failure to upgrade its product mix strategy or the emergence of food safety issues; (2) its profit margins decline, pressuring its leverage and financial flexibility; or (3) the company engages in material debt-funded acquisitions.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) EBITDA margin falling below 6.0%-6.5%; (2) adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 3.0x; or (3) free cash flow staying negative on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (Mengniu) and its subsidiaries manufacture and distribute quality dairy products in China. The company, which listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004, is a leading manufacturer in this sector in China, with MENGNIU as its core brand.

