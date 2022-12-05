Moody's affirms Mercer's Ba2 CFR; Outlook stable

Approximately $1.2 billion of rated debt

Toronto, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Mercer International Inc.'s ("Mercer") Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating, and Ba3 senior unsecured debt rating. The company's speculative-grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The ratings outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects our expectation that Mercer will maintain solid credit metrics and very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months despite commodity prices moderating", said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's analyst. "We expect that benchmark North American pulp prices will decline in 2023, as supply ramps up."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mercer International Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mercer International Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mercer's rating (Ba2 CFR) benefits from its leading global market position in northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp; earnings contribution from relatively stable energy and chemical business segment; operational flexibility and geographic diversity with several pulp mills in Germany and Canada, and wood product facilities in Germany, all which produce surplus energy; and very good liquidity. Mercer's rating is constrained by the inherent price volatility of market pulp and lumber which periodically results in high leverage during trough market prices; high product concentration with over 75% of sales tied to pulp; and constrained fiber availability in western Canada.

Mercer has very good liquidity (SGL-1), supported by about $660 million of sources and no near term debt maturity over the next four quarters. The company had about $362 million in cash and short term investments at September 2022, about $259 million of availability under several committed credit facilities totaling about $410 million (most expiring on 2027), and about $40 million of Moody's expected free cash flow over the next four quarters. We expect the company will remain in compliance with its financial covenants. Most of the company's fixed assets are unencumbered, which could provide alternate liquidity. Mercer does not have any significant debt maturities until its $300 million senior unsecured notes mature in 2026.

The Ba3 rating on the company's $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes, one notch below the Ba2 CFR, reflects structural subordination to the Canadian revolving credit facility and other indebtedness and liabilities of the operating subsidiaries. The company's senior unsecured notes do not benefit from operating subsidiary guarantees.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Mercer will maintain very good liquidity as financial leverage increases toward 4.4x in 2023 because higher pulp and lumber volumes will not offset the decline in prices and increase in operating costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» Less earnings volatility with increased diversification away from the cyclical market pulp sector

» Adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained at or below 3x

» The company's retained cash flow to adjusted debt is sustained at or above 20%

» The company maintains strong liquidity and conservative financial policies

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» Significant deterioration in the company's liquidity and operating performance

» Changes in financial management policies that would materially pressure the company's balance sheet

» The company total adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x

» The company's retained cash flow to adjusted debt is sustained below 10%

Mercer International Inc. is a leading producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp and operates two large lumber mills in Germany. The company is incorporated in the State of Washington and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

