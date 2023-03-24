Moody's affirms Merck & Co.'s A1 rating; revises outlook to stable from negative

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Merck & Co., Inc. and a subsidiary (collectively "Merck") including the A1 long-term rating and Prime-1 short-term rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from negative.

"The stabilization of Merck's outlook reflects improved capacity for acquisitions at the existing rating level, which results in reduced likelihood of a downgrade occurring due to a large acquisition," stated Michael Levesque, Moody's Senior Vice President.

"Improved M&A capacity stems from a combination of steady debt reduction, growth in cash levels, and strong underlying performance in Merck's business, resulting in modest gross debt/EBITDA of 1.5x at year-end 2022," continued Levesque.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Merck & Co., Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

..Issuer: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Merck & Co., Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Merck's A1 rating reflects its strong global position, high margins and solid cash flow. Fueled by the oncology blockbuster Keytruda but supported by a broader product portfolio, Merck will sustain at least mid-single digit revenue growth and a higher rate of earnings growth for the next several years. Absent extremely large acquisitions, debt/EBITDA will remain below 2.5x, with good free cash flow available for discretionary uses.

Tempering these strengths, Merck's revenues are becoming more concentrated in fewer products including Keytruda. Keytruda will eventually face biosimilar competition – likely in 2028 in the US. Several other oncology growth drivers, like Lynparza and Lenvima will also face generic competition by then. The recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act will result in substantial new pricing pressure, although material impact will not occur until later this decade. In light of these factors, Merck is likely to pursue business development deals to enhance its product portfolio and pipeline.

ESG considerations are material to Merck's credit profile. Merck's ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3). Like other pharmaceutical companies, Merck has a highly negative exposure to social risk considerations (S-4). Merck faces rising exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices such as the US Inflation Reduction Act. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Among governance considerations, Merck's long history of successful track record and conservative financial policies are positive for the credit profile (G-1).

The outlook is stable, incorporating Moody's expectations for solid operating performance and generally conservative financial policies including deleveraging following any material acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include increased revenue diversity, continuation of solid operating performance and strong pipeline execution including advancing more compounds into Phase III development. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.75x could support an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include major pipeline setbacks, unexpectedly severe competitive pressures in key franchises or large debt-financed acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.75x could pressure the rating.

Headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey, Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck") is a global research-based pharmaceutical company. Its flagship products include Keytruda (oncology), Gardasil/Gardasil-9 (HPV vaccine) and Januvia/Janumet (for diabetes). In 2022, Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenues totaled approximately $59 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

