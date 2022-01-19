Moody's affirms Mercy Health's (MO) A1; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Mercy Health's (MO) A1 revenue bond ratings. The rating outlook is stable. Mercy has about $2.2 billion in total outstanding debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Mercy's A1 rating reflects the system's sizable and regionally diverse revenue base and extensive ambulatory operations in several markets across four states. Despite newly announced transitions, a still relatively seasoned management team and operating company model will continue to support solid performance. Stronger cash levels, bolstered in fiscal 2021 by investment gains and an asset sale, will likely result in maintenance of better cash metrics. Management anticipates that recently improved operating cash flow (OCF) margins, which had trended below average, will be sustained although labor pressures and reliance on 340B net income will provide some uncertainty. While Mercy faces very strong competition in all markets, St. Louis, Springfield and Oklahoma City will likely remain solid financial anchors for the system. Management's keen focus on value based contracting and lowering cost of care will likely advance an ongoing shift away from higher revenue inpatient services, but will be offset by value based reimbursement incentives and an aging population.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Mercy will continue to benefit from its sound operating strategies, producing generally stable OCF margins as it grows its value based revenues.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustain OCF margins in at least the 8% range, as forecasted
- Continue to demonstrate improvement in cash to debt and days cash measures
- Better market positioning as demonstrated by payer contracts or share gains
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to maintain better OCF margins, returning to weaker historical levels
- Notable decline in recently improved days cash and cash to debt metrics
- Material increase in debt
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unrestricted gross revenue pledge of Mercy Health and certain subsidiary operations under a restricted affiliate structure, which we view as less secure for bondholders as a joint and several obligation. The master indenture does not contain any limitations or tests for the incurrence of additional indebtedness. A debt service reserve fund is not maintained. The most restrictive covenants include minimum annual debt service coverage of 1.1 times, minimum cash on hand of 70 days, and maintenance of Baa2 or equivalent rating.
PROFILE
Mercy Health, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a large integrated healthcare system ($7.4 billion in total revenue in fiscal 2021), with 44 owned or leased acute care and specialty heart and rehabilitation hospitals located across Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas. The system also includes a physician practice with over 2,000 employed physicians and 350 outpatient facilities.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Diana Lee
Lead Analyst
PF Healthcare
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Susan Fitzgerald
Additional Contact
Higher Education
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653