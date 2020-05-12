Moody's affirms Meritage's Ba2 CFR; stable outlook

Approximately $1.0 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Meritage Homes Corporation's (Meritage) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes of various maturities. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained. The outlook is stable.

The rating affirmations reflect Meritage's strong market positioning within entry-level and first move-up homebuyer categories, favorable demographic fundamentals given the large population of millennials, and the company's strong balance sheet and financial flexibility that will help weather the weaker demand environment caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Meritage will operate conservatively, and maintain a good liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects homebuying demand improving steadily once economic conditions firm up given the supportive underlying industry fundamentals, including lack of oversupply and low interest rates supporting affordability.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Meritage Homes Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4)

Unchanged:

. Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Unchanged at SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Meritage Homes Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Meritage's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's: 1) strong market position within entry-level and first move-up homebuyer categories, including through its LiVE.NOW homes; 2) product strategy focus that is expected to benefit from the demand of millennial and baby boomer population cohorts in the next few years; 3) governance considerations including prudent balance sheet management with a demonstrated conservative approach to debt leverage, which is expected to be maintained; 4) a disciplined approach to land investments; and 5) geographic diversity and good market positions within its individual regional markets.

At the same time, the company's credit profile is constrained by: 1) Moody's expectation of home sale declines given the widespread effect of the coronavirus pandemic; 2) exposure to gross margin pressure, including the potential for increased incentives; 3) high proportion of speculative homes, accounting for approximately 50% of all homes in production; and 4) cyclicality of the homebuilding industry and the exposure to protracted declines during a weak market.

Meritage's Speculative-Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 indicates Moody's expectation for a good liquidity profile over the next 12-15 months, supported by a robust cash balance of $800 million, positive cash flow from operations, the available capacity under its $780 million revolving credit facility expiring in July 2023, and significant cushion under financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Meritage is able to significantly increase its size, scale, and geographic diversification while maintaining strong credit metrics. Specifically:

» Revenues grow to $4.5 billion

» Gross margins of 20% are maintained

» Debt to book capitalization is sustained below 40%

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» Meritage uses debt to fund substantial land purchases or shareholder-friendly activities such that debt to book capitalization is sustained above 50%

» Gross margins compress meaningfully

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Meritage Homes Corporation, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Scottsdale, is the eighth largest rated US homebuilder, based on 2019 revenues, primarily building single-family detached and, to a lesser extent, attached homes. The company operates in three regions (West, Central, East), covering 18 markets in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Product offerings include largely entry-level and first move-up homes, and to a lesser degree active adult and luxury homes. Total revenues and net income for the LTM period ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $3.8 billion and $295 million, respectively.

