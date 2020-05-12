Moody's affirms Meritage's Ba2 CFR; stable outlook

Approximately $1.0 billion of debt securities affected
New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's
Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Meritage Homes Corporation's
(Meritage) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability
of Default Rating, and the Ba2 rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes of various maturities. The SGL-2 Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained. The outlook is stable.
The rating affirmations reflect Meritage's strong market positioning
within entry-level and first move-up homebuyer categories,
favorable demographic fundamentals given the large population of millennials,
and the company's strong balance sheet and financial flexibility
that will help weather the weaker demand environment caused by the coronavirus
outbreak.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Meritage will
operate conservatively, and maintain a good liquidity profile over
the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects homebuying
demand improving steadily once economic conditions firm up given the supportive
underlying industry fundamentals, including lack of oversupply and
low interest rates supporting affordability.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Meritage Homes Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4)
Unchanged:
. Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Unchanged at
SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Meritage Homes Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Meritage's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's:
1) strong market position within entry-level and first move-up
homebuyer categories, including through its LiVE.NOW homes;
2) product strategy focus that is expected to benefit from the demand
of millennial and baby boomer population cohorts in the next few years;
3) governance considerations including prudent balance sheet management
with a demonstrated conservative approach to debt leverage, which
is expected to be maintained; 4) a disciplined approach to land investments;
and 5) geographic diversity and good market positions within its individual
regional markets.
At the same time, the company's credit profile is constrained by:
1) Moody's expectation of home sale declines given the widespread
effect of the coronavirus pandemic; 2) exposure to gross margin pressure,
including the potential for increased incentives; 3) high proportion
of speculative homes, accounting for approximately 50% of
all homes in production; and 4) cyclicality of the homebuilding industry
and the exposure to protracted declines during a weak market.
Meritage's Speculative-Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 indicates
Moody's expectation for a good liquidity profile over the next 12-15
months, supported by a robust cash balance of $800 million,
positive cash flow from operations, the available capacity under
its $780 million revolving credit facility expiring in July 2023,
and significant cushion under financial covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Meritage is able to significantly increase
its size, scale, and geographic diversification while maintaining
strong credit metrics. Specifically:
» Revenues grow to $4.5 billion
» Gross margins of 20% are maintained
» Debt to book capitalization is sustained below 40%
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» Meritage uses debt to fund substantial land purchases or shareholder-friendly
activities such that debt to book capitalization is sustained above 50%
» Gross margins compress meaningfully
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Meritage Homes Corporation, founded in 1985 and headquartered in
Scottsdale, is the eighth largest rated US homebuilder, based
on 2019 revenues, primarily building single-family detached
and, to a lesser extent, attached homes. The company
operates in three regions (West, Central, East), covering
18 markets in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas,
Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina,
and Tennessee. Product offerings include largely entry-level
and first move-up homes, and to a lesser degree active adult
and luxury homes. Total revenues and net income for the LTM period
ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $3.8 billion
and $295 million, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
