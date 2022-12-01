Moody's affirms Mesquite Generation Holdings LLC's B1 senior secured term loan, outlook stable

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed today the B1 ratings assigned to Mesquite Generation Holdings LLC's (formerly Lonestar II Generation Holdings LLC) senior secured debt after considering the planned amendment to the terms of its credit agreement. The outlook remains stable.

The affected debt includes the $310 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B due 2026, the $37.2 million guaranteed senior secured term loan C due 2026 and the $20 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility due 2024. Around $312 million of debt is currently outstanding.

The amendment contemplates the following revisions to the credit agreement: a $50 million one-time debt prepayment; an $85 million distribution to sponsors; introduction of quarterly future permitted tax distributions (PTDs) contingent on EBITDA generation, plant availability, achievement of a target debt balance and PTDs paid on a semi-annual basis; changes to the annual 100% cash flow sweep to a quarterly excess cash flow sweep which occurs after PTDs; and the introduction of an initial $235 million target debt balance covering term loans B and C. Mesquite will also need to hold a minimum $30 million unrestricted cash balance (excluding the $20 million revolving credit facility) before PTDs can be made.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mesquite Generation Holdings LLC

....Gtd. Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mesquite Generation Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action takes positively into account Mesquite Generation Holdings LLC's (Mesquite) solid financial performance for the last two years owing in large part to good operating performance and high market prices during winter storm Uri in February 2021 and during the summer of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, Lonestar had $168 million of cash on the balance sheet and $40 million in deposits.

The affirmation and maintenance of a stable outlook also considers the $85 million one-time distribution to credit sponsors, the elimination of the 100% annual excess cash flow sweep and the introduction of PTDs under the amendment of the credit agreement, which are credit negative changes. While the special dividend will be funded from internal cash, it concurs with the sponsor's ownership of the assets for just 12 months and with limited debt reduction since the issuance of the term loan.

These proposed revisions are mitigated by the portfolio's consistent operating and strong financial performance leading to robust credit metrics, the $50 million debt prepayment and the introduction of a target debt balance covering both term loans B and C which should support future deleveraging. Moreover, a permitted tax distribution can only be paid if EBITDA equals or exceeds $100 million for a twelve month period, a level which generally has not occurred over the historical life of the loan. Nevertheless, future PTDs will be allowed prior to debt prepayments under the excess cash flow sweep, if the EBITDA condition is satisfied and debt is less or equal to the quarterly target debt balance.

Financial metrics are currently above levels expected for the B rating category with a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 6.5x, CFO/debt of 34.6% and debt/EBITDA of 2.4x for the last twelve months period September 30, 2022. Despite the low leverage, net debt reduction has been limited to $30 million since the issuance of the term loan in 2019 and upsizing in 2020. Outstanding debt including Term Loan C was around $312 million at the end of the third quarter 2022.

Market pricing in Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) tends to be quite volatile which will continue to impact future financial results, and financial performance during 2019 and 2020 had been below expectations with market prices often averaging around $30-$40/MWh outside of the summer months. Because of the required $50 million debt repayment and the introduction of a target debt balance, Moody's expects Mesquite will generate strong credit metrics for 2022 and 2023. Moreover, Moody's anticipates that should a substantially weaker price environment surface and persist, Mesquite should generate credit metrics that align with the B rating category including CFO/debt of at least of 7.5% on average and DSCR of at least 1.75x.

The change to a quarterly cash flow sweep from an annual cash flow sweep under the proposed credit amendment will require prudent liquidity management given the high seasonality of the portfolio's cash flows. While credit negative, Moody's gains comfort from the $30 million minimum cash requirement needed before PTDs can be made and the fact that the depositary agreement and credit agreement allow for sufficient baskets to keep cash on the balance sheet in the range of $50-60 million which will be used to manage working capital needs. Mesquite will continue to have access to incremental liquidity through a $20 million RCF.

Other credit considerations include the solid operating track record of the assets; environmental risks associated with the Twin Oaks coal plant, an increasing maintenance capital investment profile, and management's strategy to hedge around 25-50% of Bastrop's and Twin Oak's gross margin. We understand that Mesquite's hedging strategy does not require incremental collateral posting requirements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Mesquite will generate at least a DSCR above 1.75x and CFO/debt above 7.5% through the cycle until maturity of the debt with stronger credit metrics in 2022 and 2023 owing to required debt reduction and near-term market price visibility and executed hedges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

- Hedging strategy that provides excess cash flow generation leading to debt reduction that results in adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, DSCR above 2.0x, and CFO/debt of at least 15% through the cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

- DSCR below 1.75x on a sustained basis.

- CFO/debt below 7.5% on a sustained basis.

- Major operational issues at any of the three assets.

- No visibility for debt reduction from excess cash flow generation.

-Actions that place shareholder interests ahead of creditors.

PROFILE

Mesquite owns a portfolio of three generating assets in ERCOT with a combined capacity of 1,108 megawatts (MW). The portfolio is managed by Kindle Energy, an experienced operator, and Mesquite is owned by Armadillo Power LLC, an entity controlled by Atlas Holdings LLC.

