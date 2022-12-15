Moody's affirms Messer's B1 rating; outlook stable

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Messer Industries GmbH ("Messer Industries"), including a B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B1 ratings on the Senior Secured credit facilities. The rating outlook is stable.

"Messer has performed well so far in 2022 but performance in 2023 is expected to weaken modestly from the expected economic slowdown in the US and Europe," stated John Rogers, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Messer Industries GmbH. "While credit metrics are strong for the rating, event risk related to the exit of the minority owner continues to constrain the rating.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Messer Industries GmbH

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B2, Affirmed B1 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

..Issuer: Messer Industries USA, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Messer Industries GmbH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Messer's B1 CFR is supported by its sustainable market position in the industrial gas industry, relatively stable performance over the economic cycle and solid free cash flow generation. While this is a fairly capital intensive industry sector, most of the capital is related to growth projects. Hence, management can limit discretionary growth capex to generate more free cash flow and improve financial flexibility. Increasing concern over an economic downturn in the US and Europe in 2023 tempers our outlook for the company's performance over the next 12-18 months.

The principal constraint on the rating today is event risk over the next two years associated with the exit of the minority owner (42% ownership), which could increase leverage. The minority owner, CVC Capital Partners, is a private equity firm and has the ability to exit through a buy out of its ownership stake or an eventual IPO of the company. The strength and stability of Messer's business profile is a key factor supporting the current rating and could justify a higher rating, providing that a debt financed buyout of the minority shareholder's equity is an unlikely scenario.

Messer is a smaller player compared to other rated peers (i.e., Air Liquide , Air Products and Linde ) with about $2.2 billion in revenue. Moody's believes that a combination of scale and ownership structure limits the company's growth prospects, compared to the larger industrial gas firms. However, credit quality has improved due to consistent free cash flow generation and debt reduction since 2017 when the company was formed. Messer generates free cash flow as it capital spending is less than depreciation and amortization ("D&A").

For the LTM period ended September 30, 2022, Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA was 3.3x and Retained Cash Flow to Debt was over 20%. Credit metrics in 2023 are expected to weaken modestly due to reduced demand with leverage rising to the mid-3x range.

Messer has good liquidity to support operations with over $600 million of available liquidity. The company had about $291 million of cash at 30 September 2022 and $355 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. The company is expected to remain free cash flow positive in 2023, despite the economic slowdown. The company's $450 million revolving credit facility had no outstanding borrowings, but availability was reduced by $95 million of letters of credit. The revolver has a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 8:1 that is tested when more than 40% is drawn. Moody's expects the company will remain in compliance over the rating horizon. The first lien term loans do not have any financial maintenance covenants.

As of 30 September 2022, Messer's debt capital is comprised of a $450 million senior secured 1st Lien revolving credit facility, $1,860 million first lien senior secured USD term loan B, and a EUR 325 million first lien senior secured term loan B2. The B1 ratings on the first lien term loans and the revolving credit facility, in line with the B1 CFR, reflect the absence of other material debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook assumes the company will maintain strong credit metrics for the rating and devote the majority of free cash flow to debt reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to the rating is unlikely until Moody's understands the magnitude of the impact on Messer's capital structure from the minority shareholder's exit. However, once this is determined Moody's would consider an upgrade if adjusted financial leverage is sustained below 4.5x, retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 10% (RCF/Debt), and the company can generate at least $100 million of free cash flow on a consistent basis. A downgrade would be considered if adjusted financial leverage were maintained above 5.5x, there was significant cash consumption, or meaningful deterioration in liquidity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Messer's ESG risks have a negative impact on its credit rating similar to many other companies that have a limited number of shareholders and who prioritize shareholder returns. While we believe that the Messer family would have a lower tolerance for risk, the presence of a private equity firm as a large minority shareholder, and risks related to its exit, increase credit risk. In addition, highly negative environmental risks reinforce the CIS-4 score. The company does have moderate social risks.

Messer Industries is an industrial gas producer, dually based in Bridgewater, NJ and Germany, formed in March 2019 with assets divested from the merger of Linde and Praxair and is focused on the Americas, Western Europe and South America. Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners own 58% and 42% of the group, respectively. For the last twelve months ended 31 March 2022, Messer Industries had revenue totaling $2.19 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

