US Life Insurance Subsidiaries

Moody's said that the affirmation of the US insurance subsidiaries ratings, led by MLIC, reflects the groups leading brand name, solid market position, diversified product portfolio and significant operating scale in its businesses, such as group insurance. The US businesses have been consistently generating robust earnings and dividends to the holding companies. Other strengths include solid overall capital base, including access to significant cash and liquid investments at the holding companies. These strengths are tempered by managing risk exposures from a large long duration albeit declining block of insurance liabilities, which include long-term care, universal life and variable annuities, although the latter largely without any secondary guarantees. The US insurance subsidiaries does have an outsized exposure to high-risk assets, namely alternative investments and below-investment grade bonds, relative to peers, which could weaken capital if there is an economic downturn.

American Life Insurance Company (ALICO)

The rating agency said that the affirmation of ALICO's A1 IFS rating is based on strong market position in the Japanese life insurance market, as well as its important and often leading market positions in other countries around the globe, including other parts of Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America. Moody's views the products in these international markets as diversified between life insurance, retirement and savings and accident and health, and have moderate risk and guarantees. Earnings that have been consistently growing and regulatory capital above minimum levels are other key strengths. Mitigating these strengths is the sensitiveness of earnings to the impacts of foreign exchange volatility, and intense competition in the Japanese insurance market, as well as maintaining market positions around the world amid a sluggish global operating environment in several countries.

MetLife, Inc.

MetLife's A3 senior debt rating is the standard three notches lower than the average IFS rating of MetLife's US life insurance subsidiaries and ALICO, reflecting the US life insurance subsidiaries' significantly larger size than 1-notch lower-rated ALICO. Although dividends from non-US operations are quite meaningful and improve holding company diversity of cash flows, the rating agency said that a majority of holding company dividends still emanate from the US life insurance subsidiaries, resulting in the three notches between average IFS ratings and holding company senior debt. However, the rating agency noted that rapid growth and/or majority dividends from ALICO versus US life insurance subsidiaries could place pressure to the holding company ratings because of ALICO's lower IFS rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

US Insurance Subsidiaries

Moody's noted that the following factors could lead to an upgrade of the long-term ratings of MetLife's US life insurance subsidiaries: 1) high risk assets as a percentage of shareholders' equity below 75%; 2) NAIC combined RBC ratio of principal US life insurance subsidiaries consistently above 425%, (company action level), after adjusting for captive reinsurers; 3) adjusted financial leverage (excluding AOCI) less than 20%; and 4) earnings and cash flow coverage (includes both US and international dividends) above 8x and 6x, respectively.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade of the long-term ratings of MetLife's US life insurance subsidiaries: 1) securities lending and institutional funding agreement-backed issuances growing disproportionately relative to the consolidated company; 2) NAIC combined RBC ratio of principal US life insurance subsidiaries consistently below 350% (company action level), after adjusting for captive reinsurers; 3) adjusted financial leverage (excluding AOCI) above 30%; and 4) earnings and cash flow coverage (includes both US and international dividends) below 6x and 4x, respectively.

American Life Insurance Company (ALICO)

The rating agency noted that the following factors could lead to an upgrade of ALICO's rating: 1) profitable and sustainable growth in the company's premiums/deposits and earnings maintained over several years and 2) ALICO maintains higher than peer group as per Moody's adjusted regulatory capital ratio in Japan and other regions.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade in ALICO's ratings: 1) solvency margin ratio (analytically adjusted) decreasing by more than 15% in any given year; 2) diminished product and distribution diversity; or 3) large acquisition or significant organic growth in emerging markets whose operations have a significantly lower credit profile.

MetLife, Inc.

Moody's said the following factors could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's holding company debt ratings: 1) upgrade of MetLife's US subsidiaries and/or ALICO's IFS rating; 2) adjusted financial leverage (excluding AOCI) less than 20% range; and 3) earnings and cash flow coverage (includes both US and international dividends) above 8x and 6x times, respectively.

Conversely, the following factors could cause MetLife's holding company debt ratings to be downgraded: 1) downgrade of MetLife's US subsidiaries or ALICO's stand-alone credit profile; 2) adjusted financial leverage (excluding AOCI) above 30%; 3) earnings and cash flow coverage (includes both US and international dividends) below 6x and 4x, respectively; or 4) rapid growth of international operations relative to the US with modest diversification benefit.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

The following ratings have been affirmed:

MetLife, Inc.: senior unsecured debt rating at A3; senior unsecured shelf debt rating at (P)A3; junior subordinate debt rating at Baa2(hyb); preferred shelf at (P)Baa2; preferred stock non-cumulative at Baa2(hyb)/Baa3(hyb); preferred shelf non-cumulative at (P)Baa2; commercial paper at P-2;

American Life Insurance Company: insurance financial strength at A1;

MetLife Capital Trust IV: junior subordinate debt rating at Baa2(hyb);

MetLife Funding, Inc.: backed commercial paper at P-1;

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company: insurance financial strength at Aa3; short-term insurance financial strength rating at P-1; surplus notes rating at A2(hyb); backed surplus notes rating at A2(hyb);

Met Tower Global Funding: senior secured MTN debt rating at Aa3; backed senior secured MTN program rating at (P)Aa3; backed other short-term MTN debt rating at (P)P-1;

Metropolitan Life Global Funding I: senior secured MTN debt rating at Aa3; backed senior secured MTN debt rating at Aa3; backed senior secured MTN program rating at (P)Aa3; other short-term MTN debt rating at P-1; backed other short-term MTN debt rating at (P)P-1;

Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company: insurance financial strength at Aa3; short-term insurance financial strength rating at P-1; surplus notes rating at A2(hyb).

The following ratings have been assigned:

MetLife, Inc.: subordinate shelf rating at (P)Baa1.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MetLife, Inc.

….Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: American Life Insurance Company

….Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: MetLife Capital Trust IV

….Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

….Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Met Tower Global Funding

….Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

….Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company

….Outlook, Remains Stable

MetLife, Inc. is headquartered in New York. As of September 30, 2022, MetLife reported total revenues of $53.6 billion and net income available to its common shareholders of $1.0 billion. The company reported total assets of about $650.1 billion and total stockholders' equity of $25.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.