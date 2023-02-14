Moody's affirms Metinvest's Caa3 CFR following downgrade of Ukraine sovereign rating; outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Metinvest B.V.'s (Metinvest or the company) Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and Caa3.ua national scale rating (NSR) corporate family rating. The outlook on Metinvest's ratings remains negative.

The rating action follows Moody's decision on 10 February to downgrade the Government of Ukraine's foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings to Ca from Caa3. The outlook on the ratings of the Government of Ukraine has been changed to stable from negative. Ukraine's local- and foreign-currency ceilings have been lowered to Caa3 from Caa2.

Details of the Ukraine sovereign rating action can be found here: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Ukraines-ratings-to-Ca-with-a-stable-outlook--PR_472790

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Ukraine's ratings to Ca is driven by the increase in risks to government debt sustainability against the backdrop of the protracted military conflict with Russia and its implications for the economy and public finances. Metinvest has a significant portion of its assets in Ukraine and continues to face financial and operational challenges in the midst of the invasion, including damages to its assets, disruption to the workforce, and reduced access to the necessary infrastructure to freely export its goods in the currently extraordinarily stressed circumstances. "However, the affirmation of the CFR at one notch above the rating of Ukraine reflects Moody's expectation that Metinvest will benefit from an adequate liquidity position over the next 12-18 months supported among others by its operating assets outside of Ukraine, including in the US, the UK, and EU," says Sebastien Cieniewski, Moody's lead analyst for Metinvest.

Metinvest's revenue and adjusted EBITDA (as reported by the company) in the first half of 2022 fell 38% and 55% compared to the prior year, and Moody's projects a further significant decline in revenue and EBITDA in full year 2022 and in 2023 as the company faces continued disruption. Production at the company's Mariupol and Avdiivka facilities has not restarted following damages sustained after the invasion of Ukraine and the temporary loss of control of certain Mariupol assets. The suspension of operations in the aforementioned facilities along with Russia's naval blockade of Ukraine's ports on the Black Sea, contributed to a decline in product shipments in the first half of 2022. Metinvest also scaled down production operations in Ukraine during the second half of the year as a result of the accumulation of stock by the end of H1 2022. Metinvest's production volumes will remain constrained in 2023 by the availability of power supply.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Metinvest's liquidity adequate based primarily on its cash balance and expectations for positive free cash flow (FCF). Metinvest had USD460 million cash as of 30 June 2022 and management indicated that its cash balance was at least USD460 million as of the end of Q3 2022, with the majority denominated in hard currencies, including USD and EUR. Despite the projected decline in EBITDA in 2023, the rating agency projects positive FCF thanks to a significant decrease in capital expenditures and the expected absence of shareholder distributions. The cash balance and positive FCF would enable the company to repay USD145 million of notes due April 2023 which were outstanding as of 29 December 2022, while also maintaining a good level of cash throughout 2023. Given it does not have access to any committed third-party undrawn credit lines, Metinvest must maintain a large amount of cash to fund its operations.

OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects the high risks for the credit profile in the midst of the invasion, including from power supply shortages and potential disruptions in exports, and the potential for a debt restructuring that results in less than full recovery for bondholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings at this stage is unlikely absent a change in the sovereign ratings or ceilings as Metinvest's CFR is at the level of Ukraine's country ceiling. Downward pressure on the ratings could be driven by a sovereign downgrade or further weakening in the company's credit profile as a result of pronounced physical damage to assets, market and logistics disruptions, cash flow generation and impaired liquidity. Liquidity erosion would likely raise the likelihood of default, which could also result in downward pressure, as would an expectation for lower recovery for bondholders in the event of a default.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Metinvest, registered in the Netherlands, is the parent company of a vertically integrated steel and mining group with assets in Ukraine, the European Union (EU), the UK and the US. owning assets in each link of the production chain ? from iron ore mining, coking coal mining and coke production, through to semi-finished and finished steel production. The steel products, iron ore, coke and metallurgical coal are sold on both the Ukrainian and worldwide markets. Metinvest's major shareholders are System Capital Management (71%), a vehicle owned by Mr. Rinat Akhmetov, and SMART group (24%).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sebastien Cieniewski

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH (Sp. z o.o.) Oddzial w Polsce

Regus Sheraton Plaza

ul. Boleslawa Prusa 2

00-493 Warsaw

Poland

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

