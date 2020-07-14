Moody's affirms MetroHealth System's (OH) Baa3; stable outlook

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed MetroHealth System's (OH) Baa3 revenue bond rating. The rating affects approximately $1.0 billion of rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Baa3 revenue bond rating reflects expectations that MetroHealth System (MHS) will return to pre-COVID operating performance in fiscal 2021 given the rebound in volumes and MHS's role as a trauma, teaching and safety net provider. The improvement in cash flow will be integral to de-leveraging given the system's high debt burden and expectations for lower results in 2020. Operating performance has been solid over the previous three years and leading up to the pandemic although with continued reliance on annual supplemental funding which will make the system more vulnerable to reductions. Despite an above-average Medicaid exposure given its essential role, the system's payor mix has dramatically improved with higher commercial and Medicare volumes due to successful growth strategies throughout the service area. A core competency in managing growth will be integral to the completion and opening of the transformational capital project at the flagship (2023), a key credit risk. A fixed rate debt structure and absence of debt service payments until 2023 is viewed favorably.

The most immediate risk is the coronavirus outbreak, a social consideration under Moody's ESG classification, which resulted in the deferral of elective services and reduced revenues at MetroHealth. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the deferral given unknowns related to a longer-term recovery period.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that MHS will continue to generate solid operating cash flow margins and complete the large construction project on time and budget. MHS should return to pre-pandemic performance in fiscal 2021 after lower performance in 2020 which will partially be offset by CARES Act grant funding. Growth in absolute unrestricted liquidity will continue but at a slower pace in the near term due to the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Completing the replacement hospital project on time and on budget while meeting forecasts

-Deleveraging of balance sheet

-Maintenance of improved operating cashflow margins

-Continued growth in liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Unexpected and material decrease in operating performance due to sizable cuts in supplemental funding or inability to sustain a favorable rebound in volumes

-Adverse material change to relationship with County

-Reduction in liquidity

-Overspending or major delays in the construction project

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of MHS with security defined as "Hospital Receipts", which includes bond and reserve funds (for certain debt) and any other financing payments made to the trustee for debt service.

PROFILE

The MetroHealth System is a county hospital established by the County of Cuyahoga and operated by the System Trustees in Northeast Ohio. The system serves as the safety-net hospital for the greater Cleveland area. MetroHealth provides inpatient and outpatient care, long-term nursing care and rehabilitation services. The system's main location is a recognized Level I trauma center and is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The system generated $1.3 billion of revenue in fiscal 2019.

