Moody's affirms Metropolitan State University of Denver, CO's A1 rating; outlook stable

New York, January 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Metropolitan State University of Denver, CO's A1 underlying rating on enterprise revenue debt totaling approximately $79 million, A1 rating on approximately $50 million of debt associated with the HLC@Metro project, and Aa2 enhanced rating on debt outstanding totaling approximately $79 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Metropolitan State University of Denver CO's (MSU Denver) A1 rating reflects its size and importance to the State of Colorado (Aa1 stable) and City and County of Denver (Aaa stable) as a provider of higher education. Growth in state support and MSU Denver's ability to raise tuition in fiscal 2020, which was not afforded to other Colorado public universities, provides evidence of the importance of the university to the state. MSU Denver is the third largest university in the state and is one of three complementary institutions on the Auraria Higher Education Center, CO (A1 stable).

MSU Denver has favorably witnessed continued growth in net tuition per student and overall net tuition revenue, leading to solid operating revenue growth in spite of fairly flat to declining enrollment. Despite good revenue growth, operating performance is tepid and maximum annual debt service coverage thin (including HLC@Metro debt service) because of continued high expense growth, primarily due to wage and fringe benefit pressures, as well as programmatic investments. Though state funding increases are favorable, overall support still lags peers outside of the state. High leverage remains a credit weakness with thin coverage from unrestricted assets and cash flow. Additional credit factors considered include an outsized pension liability, exposure to hotel operations of HLC@Metro (a component unit of the university), weak philanthropy, and good pricing power compared with other Colorado public universities.

The Aa2 enhanced rating and stable outlook are derived from the structure and mechanics of the Enhancement Program (the Colorado State Intercept Act), which is based on the State of Colorado's current rating and outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects expectations of continued solid net tuition revenue trends and state funding growth leading to stable to improving operating performance. It also incorporates expectations of no additional debt without improvement in cash flow and liquid reserves.

The stable outlook for the enhanced ratings reflects the outlook for the programmatic level rating which currently mirrors the outlook for the State of Colorado.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

-Significant increase in available liquid reserves

-Sustained improvement in operating performance providing stronger coverage of debt and debt service on an entity-wide basis

-Material growth in state support over multiple years improving revenue diversity

-For the enhanced rating, upgrade of the Colorado Higher Education Enhancement Program rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

-Inability to improve and sustain operating cash flow margins above 8%

-Increase in debt without improved liquid reserves and cash flow to cover debt service

-Inability of HLC@Metro to make debt service payments requiring MSU Denver to cover the shortfall

-For the enhanced rating, downgrade of the Colorado Higher Education Enhancement Program rating

LEGAL SECURITY

All of MSU Denver's outstanding bonds, including Enterprise Bonds and bonds issued for HLC@Metro, are secured by pledged revenues that include 10% of tuition revenues, net revenues derived from a student facilities construction fee, indirect cost recoveries, mandatory fees for student and faculty services, continuing education services, the federal interest subsidy on qualifying bonds, and all designated unrestricted net income of the university. Estimated fiscal 2019 pledged revenues of $38 million cover maximum annual debt service on enterprise bonds (exluding HLC@Metro associated bonds) by 6.7x. There are no debt service reserve fund requirements on MSU Denver's enterprise revenue bonds, but there is 1.0x rate covenant.

The HLC@Metro Series 2010A bonds, issued through a MSU Denver component unit, are payable first from net hotel revenues, and federal direct payments received as a qualified Build America Bond. These bonds also have the absolute and unconditional guarantee of payment for gross debt service on parity with MSU's enterprise revenue bonds. Hotel operations covered debt service 1.2x in fiscal 2018 and are estimated to have covered debt service 1.1x in fiscal 2020.) The bonds also have the pledge of certain reserve funds including a liquidity fund (25% of the maximum annual debt service on the outstanding bonds) and reserve fund (initially established as $600,000, and with a reserves balance of $8.4 million in cash and repair and replacement reserves).

PROFILE

Metropolitan State University of Denver is the third largest four-year public higher education institution in Colorado, located in downtown Denver at the Auraria Higher Education Center (AHEC). AHEC was established as an agency of Colorado to provide land, plant and facilities to house three institutions: MSU Denver, the University of Colorado Denver and the Community College of Denver. MSU Denver had fiscal 2019 operating revenues of $221 million and served 14,638 full-time equivalent students in fall 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the Institutional Enterprise Revenue ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019. The principal methodology used in the Metro Inc Project rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jared Brewster

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dennis Gephardt

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

