Moody's affirms Mexico Generadora de Energia's Baa2 senior secured rating; stable outlook

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 rating assigned to the senior secured notes due 2032 issued by México Generadora de Energía, S. de R.L. ("MGE" or "Project"). The rating's outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mexico Generadora de Energia S. de R.L.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mexico Generadora de Energia S. de R.L.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the Project's credit profile and terms of the energy self-supply agreement ("ESSA") between MGE and the affiliated counterparties which are mining division subsidiaries of Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Minera Mexico, Baa1 stable). The rating incorporates the offtake credit quality and Minera Mexico as the ultimate ESSA guarantor for the entire capacity of the project through predictable and fully contracted cash flows that cover debt service, variable and fixed costs through the debt term. It also considers the Project's long-term parts supply agreement ("LTSA") with Siemens Energy providing for availability guarantees of around 97% through 2028 and mitigating non-scheduled downtimes.

The rating incorporates the benefits from standard project finance debt features for creditor protection and conservative debt sizing that yields to an average debt service coverage ratio ("DSCR") of 1.43x over the debt tenor. The DSCRs remain above 1.40x under a variety of stress scenarios that include periods of elevated O&M and variable fuel costs due to the pass-through cost provisions embedded in the ESSA.

Furthermore, the rating affirmation incorporates our view that the Project is operating compliant with the self-generation model principles, which remain under increased regulatory scrutiny and exposed to potential government interference.

The stable outlook recognizes the resiliency and stability of cash flow provided by the project structure and robust ESSA. Additionally, it considers that capacity payments will cover fixed charge and variable pass-through costs leaving a buffer to DSCR in the range of 1.8x to 2.0x through the life of the remaining notes by 2032.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account of the impact of ESG factors when assessing a credit profile. In the case of MGE, the significance of ESG to the credit profile is as follows:

MGE faces limited impact from environmental risks due to its low exposure to future carbon transition constraints as the project is fully contracted for the life of the notes. Nonetheless, we observe the concentrated nature of the project poses a vulnerability to physical climate events.

The social exposure to MGE is moderate as the project is subject to adverse political intervention and regulatory changes that could affect its credit profile. Additionally, the ESSA fixed payments sized to meet costs and debt service payments mitigate the risks associated with a workers strike, although an extended strike or suspension due to social unrest at one of the group's mines could eventually hurt the off-taker's ability to pay.

MGE has low exposure to governance risks as a consequence of the covenanted project finance structure with a fully-amortizing profile that protects creditors' interests. In addition, the plant's performance track record, and the non-subordinated debt structure mitigates governance risks for MGE.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure could develop if MGE's DSCR stays above 2.30x on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require the offtake and ESSA guarantor to maintain robust credit quality, along with institutional stability for the energy sector in Mexico.

A downgrade of MGE's rating could result from a downgrade of Minera Mexico's rating, a downgrade of the Government of Mexico's rating, or if MGE´s DSCR drops below 1.40x on a sustained basis during the operating period. Evidence of negative regulatory or political interference, such that as a change in permit or limitation in the Project's ability to operate, would also add downward rating pressure.

PEERS

The main rated peers in the region for MGE are FEL Energy VI S.a.r.l. (Baa3 stable) and Cometa Energia S.A. de C.V. (Baa3 stable). These issuers operate different generation projects on the same operational and regulatory framework. For additional information and comparison on these issuers please visit Moody's website.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

MGE is a special purpose vehicle indirectly owned by Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Grupo Mexico), formed to develop, construct, own, operate and maintain two substantially identical natural-gas fired power plants, each with a net generation capacity of approximately 250MW, for a total of 500MW ("Project") in the City of Nacozari de Garcia, in the state of Sonora in northern Mexico. The project's electric output is delivered to affiliated companies that are subsidiaries of Minera Mexico, which is 100% owned by Southern Copper Corporation, the fifth largest copper producer in the world measured by volume and majority owned by Grupo Mexico.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Diego Gonzalez

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

