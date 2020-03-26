Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Miami-Dade (County of) FL Miami-Dade (County of) FL Port Facility Related Research Credit Opinion: Miami-Dade (County of) FL Port Facility: Update following upgrade to A3 Credit Opinion: Miami-Dade (County of) FL Port Facility: Update following positive outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Miami-Dade (County of) FL Airport Enterprise Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa3 to Miami-Dade Co.'s (FL) $1.1B Revenue Bonds, outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms P-1 of Miami-Dade County's LOC-backed Seaport CP Notes Series A-1 & A-2 Rating Action: Moody's affirms Miami-Dade (County of) FL Port Facility's A3 rating, outlook changed to negative 26 Mar 2020 New York, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 ratings assigned to Miami-Dade (County of) FL Port Facility's ("PortMiami") senior port revenue bonds. The outlook was changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The negative outlook is prompted by unprecedented Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions globally that led to the halt of cruise operations at PortMiami and other cruise ports in the US for a 30-day period since March 13, 2020, the potential deterioration in the credit quality of major cruise line customers, and the resulting pressure on the authority's operating earnings and liquidity. PortMiami's cruise operations have been very resilient to past economic and industry cycles. Its operating revenue is supported by minimum annual revenue guarantees. These cover around 70% of PortMiami's operating revenue. However, the cruise industry has been one of those most visibly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Moody's sees scope for a significant drop in cruise passenger volumes in 2020. The outlook was changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The negative outlook is prompted by unprecedented Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions globally that led to the halt of cruise operations at PortMiami and other cruise ports in the US for a 30-day period since March 13, 2020, the potential deterioration in the credit quality of major cruise line customers, and the resulting pressure on the authority's operating earnings and liquidity. PortMiami's cruise operations have been very resilient to past economic and industry cycles. Its operating revenue is supported by minimum annual revenue guarantees. These cover around 70% of PortMiami's operating revenue. However, the cruise industry has been one of those most visibly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Moody's sees scope for a significant drop in cruise passenger volumes in 2020. While cruise demand has proven to be resilient following previous challenges, the eventual return to a more normalized state is likely to take longer than in the past and the fallout from COVID-19 could damage the trajectory of demand in the industry. The affirmation of the A3 rating reflects that PortMiami is entering this downturn from a position of financial strength, following a record fiscal 2019 (ending September 30, 2019) and a strong operating revenue trend in the first five months of fiscal 2020 (October to February). PortMiami is reacting swiftly to the substantial decline in revenue by adjusting operating expenses and reducing capital expenditures to preserve liquidity. PortMiami's A3 seaport revenue bonds rating reflects the port's strong competitive position as the largest cruise port in the world, the diversity of revenue across cargo and cruise, and the presence of minimum annual revenue guarantees. Moody's will focus on the risk that relief will be granted to cruise lines during shutdown periods under the minimum annual revenue guarantees and the resulting impact on operating revenue. Due to strong demand from cruise lines, PortMiami previously anticipated material capital investments of around $1.5-$2.0 billion, contingent on execution of certain new customer agreements, in the period 2019-2031. Moody's views positively that PortMiami will be reducing capital expenditures substantially during the current shutdown of cruise operations. PortMiami currently has a strong cash position of around $135 million of unrestricted cash reserves which is sufficient to cover the targeted reduced operating expenditures, capital expenditures and total debt service in fiscal 2020. Moody's cautions that total DSCR including county supported debt could fall to 1.0x or slightly below 1.0x in fiscal 2020 if the shutdown is extended for several months while senior DSCR should remain at solid levels. Moody's previously projected a total direct and indirect debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of around 1.1x-1.2x based on actual debt service paid. We also projected an adequate liquidity profile with days cash on hand at least above 365 days. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the expected substantial revenue decline and the impact on its operating income from the spread of COVID-19. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainty around the length of time before the industry sees an eventual recovery. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE - Improved financial performance supporting a return to senior DSCR (Moody's net revenue calculation) of around 2.0x - Total DSCR (direct and indirect debt) comfortably above 1.5x - Sustained improvements in the port's liquidity profile with days cash on hand materially above 450 days and cash to debt above 15% for a sustained period of time - Visibility that leverage will not increase further FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE - Direct senior DSCR (existing GO and senior revenue bonds) below 2.0x, senior and subordinated DSCR below 1.3x - Total direct and indirect DSCR (including debt issued and backed by the county) falls to 1.0x - Weakening competitive position resulting in lower than expected operating revenue or loss of minimum annual revenue guarantee contracts - Weakening liquidity profile with days cash on hand falling significantly below 365 days cash on hand for a sustained period of time LEGAL SECURITY The port's outstanding debt consists of a combination of seaport revenue bonds, seaport GO bonds, Sunshine State Loans and Capital Asset Obligation Acquisition bonds. The seaport revenue bonds are payable solely from the revenue of the seaport and are not general obligations of the County. The general obligation (GO) bonds are payable primarily from the revenue of the seaport, and, to the extent that the revenue of the seaport is insufficient, are payable from ad valorem taxes levied on property in Miami-Dade County without limit as to rate or amount. Debt service on GO bonds ranks pari passu to revenue bonds. Sunshine State loans and capital asset special obligation acquisition bonds are not legal debt of the port, but the port has historically reimbursed the county for debt service paid from available seaport revenues. Both Sunshine State loans and capital asset special obligation acquisition bonds are subordinated to the seaport revenue bonds and the seaport GO bonds. The commercial paper program notes (rated P-1, based on letter of credit from Bank of America, N.A.) are also subordinated to the seaport revenue bonds and GO bonds and are backed by the County. Operating income, defined as revenue less operating expenses before depreciation must be at least 125 percent of the maximum principal and interest requirements on all seaport revenue bonds for any future fiscal year plus 110 percent of the maximum principal and interest requirements on general obligation bonds for any future fiscal year. The port must have debt service reserves at least equal to 100 percent of the amount required to pay maturing principal and interest semiannually. PROFILE PortMiami is a landlord port located in Biscayne Bay, on an island a half-mile from the City of Miami. The port is the largest multi-day homeport for cruise vessels in the world, currently with service from 22 cruise lines (berthing 55 ships). The port handled a record 6.8 million passengers in fiscal year 2019 (+22% year-over-year). The port also has significant cargo operations and handled more than 1 million TEUs in 2019. The port is operated as an enterprise of Miami-Dade County, and has benefited from the county's implicit and direct support. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Ports Methodology published in June 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. 