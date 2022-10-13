Moody's affirms Michael Baker International, LLC's B2 CFR; outlook is stable

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Michael Baker International, LLC's ("Michael Baker") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B2 rating on its $300 million senior secured first lien term loan due in 2028. The ratings outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Michael Baker International, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Michael Baker International, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectation for about breakeven free cash flow through 2023, limited by expected higher interest expense because of higher interest rates and about steady credit metrics. However, cost inflation including for skilled labor and sizable recurring distributions to its financial sponsor will constrain growth in free cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of steady demand that will support modest revenue growth at about steady margins and that liquidity will remain adequate. There are no debt maturities before 2026.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects the company's modest free cash flow generation, moderate leverage of about 4.25x and the company's defensible position in the fragmented market for engineering design services. The company's operating history and longstanding customer relationships enable competitive yet profitable pricing of contracts such that EBITDA margins will remain above 10%. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that the higher interest burden that accompanies the increasing interest rate environment will limit meaningful increases in annual free cash flow which could lead to increasing reliance on the revolving credit facility.

Moody's considers Michael Baker's liquidity to be adequate though with limited cushion. The company holds little cash and Moody's projects about breakeven free cash flow; however, the company has significant availability on its revolving credit facility that expires in 2026 and its debt capital matures in 2028.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to sustain recurring positive free cash flow from 2023, if EBITA/interest coverage does not approach 2.0x or if Moody's expects Debt/EBITDA to approach 6.0x. The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains annual free cash flow generation above $10 million, it no longer utilizes its revolver and maintains Debt/EBITDA near 4.0x.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Michael Baker International, LLC ("Michael Baker") specializes in engineering, planning, and consulting services for civil infrastructure projects such as highways, dams, bridges, and water systems. Moody's estimates that Michael Baker's revenues will be around $750 million in 2022. The company is majority-owned by DC Capital Partners, LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

