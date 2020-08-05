Moody's affirms Michigan State University, MI's Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1, and P-1 ratings; outlook is stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Michigan State University, MI's Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1, and P-1 ratings; outlook is stable

05 Aug 2020

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Michigan State University, MI's (MSU) outstanding Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1, and P-1 ratings on approximately $1.7 billion of outstanding debt. The affirmation of the VMIG 1 ratings on the Variable Rate Demand Bonds, Series 2000A-1 and Series 2005 Bonds is in conjunction with the substitution of the liquidity facility currently supporting those bonds with new Standby Bond Purchase Agreements (SBPA) from PNC Bank, N.A. (the Bank), replacing those currently with Royal Bank of Canada. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of MSU's Aa2 long-term rating is based on its sizeable scope of operations and wealth, providing the university with significant operating flexibility. MSU is the land grant university in the State of Michigan (Aa1 stable) and is a large employer and economic driver in the state. Enrollment is stable, but the university does face potential headwinds due to projected low population growth in the State of Michigan and short-term volatility because of the coronavirus.

Operating performance has thinned in recent years due to heightened legal expenses and salaries for newly hired researchers coupled with tepid state appropriation growth and flat net tuition revenue. Thinner performance will continue into fiscal 2021 as the university faces operating revenue and expense pressures due to the pandemic and potential state funding cuts, which could be severe. Favorably, the university has sizeable unrestricted and liquid reserves, providing operating flexibility, though a complex debt structure and numerous potential calls on liquidity add risk.

Management and governance challenges have eased over recent months, with stability in senior leadership since the departure of a Board member late last year. Nearly all of the university's outstanding inquiries and investigations stemming from abuse cases tied to a former university employee have concluded, as well as associated high-profile trials of former MSU staff. Additionally, the university has settled nearly all outstanding civil claims against the university for its handling of the abuse claims, but did fully exhaust the full $500 million in dedicated proceeds for claims. MSU does not expect the remaining claims to have a material financial impact.

Additional credit factors considered include low total adjusted debt, risk from a potential reopening of a still outstanding State of Michigan Attorney General investigation, possible additional insurance reimbursement which will go towards debt paydown, and potential for future unknown claims against the university.

The Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings on the Bonds are derived from (i) the credit quality of the Bank as provider of liquidity support for the Bonds in the form of SBPAs, (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds by the Bank are directly related to the credit quality of the Bonds. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

Our current short-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of PNC Bank, N. A. is P-1(cr).

The P-1 ratings are based on MSU's sufficient self-liquidity to support maturing commercial paper, further backed by bank facilities equal to the full amount of the authorized CP program. Total discounted self-liquidity, as calculated by Moody's, totals nearly $500 million, excluding $250 million in available funds from backup bank facilities. Available bank facilities and liquid assets are diversified with numerous counterparties. It also incorporates an experienced treasury management team and strong market access.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of a manageable operating deficit in fiscal 2021, with a return to a near double-digit operating cash flow margin in fiscal 2022. It also reflects our expectations of continued stability in governance and management, as well as limited financial exposure to current and future civil claims.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant improvement in leverage through either continued growth in wealth or significant paydown of debt

-Sustained improvement in operating performance driven by revenue growth

-Continued stability in governance and management, resulting in lowered ESG risk and an improved strategic position

-For VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material decline in liquidity or increased leverage beyond levels consistent with Aa2 peers

-Sustained weakening of student demand or donor support

-Inability to resume steady operating performance in fiscal 2022

-Reversal of recent management and governance stability

-For VMIG1 ratings: a downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank; material downgrade of the long-term Aa2 rating

-For P-1 ratings (commercial paper): inability to maintain adequate resource coverage, loss of market access, or evidence of weakening of debt and treasury management

LEGAL SECURITY

MSU's bonds and CP are secured by General Revenues, which include tuition, auxiliary system revenue, unrestricted gifts and unrestricted investment income but exclude state appropriations. The university's obligations under various swap agreements and bank liquidity agreements are also secured on parity with the CP and General Revenue bonds. There is a rate covenant requiring General Revenues to be at least 200% of annual debt service on debt secured by General Revenues. Pledged fiscal 2019 General Revenues totaled over $1.8 billion, providing 14.3x coverage of estimated maximum annual pro forma debt service coverage on a gross basis. Moody's-calculated pro forma maximum annual debt service coverage on an entity-wide net basis is over 1.7x using fiscal 2019 operating results.

Liquidity Support for Tenders (SBPA)

The Bank may automatically terminate or suspend their payment obligation under the SBPAs upon: (i) the bankruptcy or insolvency of the Board of Trustees of Michigan State University (the Board); (ii) the Board fails to pay principal and interest on the Bonds, the Bank Bonds or on any debt on parity with the Bonds; (iii) a court rules, or finds, or enters a final and nonappealable judgment, that any material provision of the SBPA, the Bonds, the Bank Bonds, the Resolution or the Trust Agreement relating to payment of principal and interest on the Bonds or the pledge of the general revenue collateral securing the Bonds is not binding on, or not valid and enforceable against the Board; (iv) the Board repudiates, publicly contests or otherwise claims in writing that any material provision of the SBPA, the Bonds, the Bank Bonds or the Trust Agreement relating to payment of principal and interest on the Bonds or the pledge of the general revenue collateral securing the Bonds is not binding on, or not valid and enforceable against the Board; (v) a final nonappealable judgment is entered in a court of proper jurisdiction against the Board for the payment of money in excess of $15,000,000 and such judgment remains unpaid, unstayed, undischarged, unbounded or undismissed for a period of 60 days; (vi) the Board publicly declares, or a governmental authority imposes, a debt moratorium, debt adjustment or comparable extraordinary restriction on the payment when due of the principal or interest on the Bonds or general revenue bonds of the Board; or (vii) the long-term unenhanced ratings assigned to the Bonds or any other general revenue bonds by each rating agency rating the Bonds shall be withdrawn or suspended for credit related reasons or reduced below investment grade.

The 2000A-1 and Series 2005 Bonds will continue to bear interest in the weekly rate mode and pay interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted in whole to the daily, fixed, term, commercial paper, SAVRS or ARC modes.

Upon any substitution of the liquidity facility the applicable Series of Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on a substitution date. The Bonds are also subject to mandatory tender as follows: (i) upon conversion of the interest rate; (ii) on the 5th business day prior to the expiration or termination of the applicable SBPA; (iii) at the end of each long term or flexible rate period; and (iv) on the 25th day following the date on which the trustee receives notice of termination from the Bank.

Each SBPA covers the full principal amount of the applicable Series of Bonds outstanding plus 35 days of interest at 15%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. The SBPAs are available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient and provide sufficient coverage for the Bonds while in the daily and weekly rate modes.

Each SBPA commitment will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) August 18, 2022, the scheduled expiration date; (ii) the date on which the available commitment is permanently reduced to zero upon redemption, purchase, cancellation, defeasance or other retirement of all the Bonds; (iii) the date on which the Bank receives written notice from the trustee that the Board has elected to terminate the SBPA and the mandatory purchase in connection with such termination has been paid by the Bank; (iv) the business day following conversion of the interest on all of the Bonds to a rate mode other than daily or weekly; (v) the date of substitution of the liquidity facility provided the Bank has honored any purchase of the Bonds as a result of such substitution; (vi) the close of business on the 30th day following the trustee's receipt of notice from the Bank of an event of default under the applicable SBPA; and (vii) the date on which the available commitment under the applicable SBPA is automatically terminated.

PROFILE

Michigan State University, located in East Lansing, is Michigan's land grant university and a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance (Big 10). The university offers a broad array of academic programs, including three schools of medicine. It is a research university, with particular research strengths in accelerator-based sciences, including the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory, and plant research. The university is large, with nearly $2.6 billion in operating revenue and 45,732 full-time equivalent students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jared Brewster
Lead Analyst
Higher Education
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Susan Fitzgerald
Additional Contact
Higher Education
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com