Moody's affirms Michigan State University, MI's Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1, and P-1 ratings; outlook is stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Michigan State University, MI's (MSU) outstanding Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1, and P-1 ratings on approximately $1.7 billion of outstanding debt. The affirmation of the VMIG 1 ratings on the Variable Rate Demand Bonds, Series 2000A-1 and Series 2005 Bonds is in conjunction with the substitution of the liquidity facility currently supporting those bonds with new Standby Bond Purchase Agreements (SBPA) from PNC Bank, N.A. (the Bank), replacing those currently with Royal Bank of Canada. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of MSU's Aa2 long-term rating is based on its sizeable scope of operations and wealth, providing the university with significant operating flexibility. MSU is the land grant university in the State of Michigan (Aa1 stable) and is a large employer and economic driver in the state. Enrollment is stable, but the university does face potential headwinds due to projected low population growth in the State of Michigan and short-term volatility because of the coronavirus.

Operating performance has thinned in recent years due to heightened legal expenses and salaries for newly hired researchers coupled with tepid state appropriation growth and flat net tuition revenue. Thinner performance will continue into fiscal 2021 as the university faces operating revenue and expense pressures due to the pandemic and potential state funding cuts, which could be severe. Favorably, the university has sizeable unrestricted and liquid reserves, providing operating flexibility, though a complex debt structure and numerous potential calls on liquidity add risk.

Management and governance challenges have eased over recent months, with stability in senior leadership since the departure of a Board member late last year. Nearly all of the university's outstanding inquiries and investigations stemming from abuse cases tied to a former university employee have concluded, as well as associated high-profile trials of former MSU staff. Additionally, the university has settled nearly all outstanding civil claims against the university for its handling of the abuse claims, but did fully exhaust the full $500 million in dedicated proceeds for claims. MSU does not expect the remaining claims to have a material financial impact.

Additional credit factors considered include low total adjusted debt, risk from a potential reopening of a still outstanding State of Michigan Attorney General investigation, possible additional insurance reimbursement which will go towards debt paydown, and potential for future unknown claims against the university.

The Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings on the Bonds are derived from (i) the credit quality of the Bank as provider of liquidity support for the Bonds in the form of SBPAs, (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds by the Bank are directly related to the credit quality of the Bonds. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

Our current short-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of PNC Bank, N. A. is P-1(cr).

The P-1 ratings are based on MSU's sufficient self-liquidity to support maturing commercial paper, further backed by bank facilities equal to the full amount of the authorized CP program. Total discounted self-liquidity, as calculated by Moody's, totals nearly $500 million, excluding $250 million in available funds from backup bank facilities. Available bank facilities and liquid assets are diversified with numerous counterparties. It also incorporates an experienced treasury management team and strong market access.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of a manageable operating deficit in fiscal 2021, with a return to a near double-digit operating cash flow margin in fiscal 2022. It also reflects our expectations of continued stability in governance and management, as well as limited financial exposure to current and future civil claims.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant improvement in leverage through either continued growth in wealth or significant paydown of debt

-Sustained improvement in operating performance driven by revenue growth

-Continued stability in governance and management, resulting in lowered ESG risk and an improved strategic position

-For VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material decline in liquidity or increased leverage beyond levels consistent with Aa2 peers

-Sustained weakening of student demand or donor support

-Inability to resume steady operating performance in fiscal 2022

-Reversal of recent management and governance stability

-For VMIG1 ratings: a downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank; material downgrade of the long-term Aa2 rating

-For P-1 ratings (commercial paper): inability to maintain adequate resource coverage, loss of market access, or evidence of weakening of debt and treasury management

LEGAL SECURITY

MSU's bonds and CP are secured by General Revenues, which include tuition, auxiliary system revenue, unrestricted gifts and unrestricted investment income but exclude state appropriations. The university's obligations under various swap agreements and bank liquidity agreements are also secured on parity with the CP and General Revenue bonds. There is a rate covenant requiring General Revenues to be at least 200% of annual debt service on debt secured by General Revenues. Pledged fiscal 2019 General Revenues totaled over $1.8 billion, providing 14.3x coverage of estimated maximum annual pro forma debt service coverage on a gross basis. Moody's-calculated pro forma maximum annual debt service coverage on an entity-wide net basis is over 1.7x using fiscal 2019 operating results.

Liquidity Support for Tenders (SBPA)

The Bank may automatically terminate or suspend their payment obligation under the SBPAs upon: (i) the bankruptcy or insolvency of the Board of Trustees of Michigan State University (the Board); (ii) the Board fails to pay principal and interest on the Bonds, the Bank Bonds or on any debt on parity with the Bonds; (iii) a court rules, or finds, or enters a final and nonappealable judgment, that any material provision of the SBPA, the Bonds, the Bank Bonds, the Resolution or the Trust Agreement relating to payment of principal and interest on the Bonds or the pledge of the general revenue collateral securing the Bonds is not binding on, or not valid and enforceable against the Board; (iv) the Board repudiates, publicly contests or otherwise claims in writing that any material provision of the SBPA, the Bonds, the Bank Bonds or the Trust Agreement relating to payment of principal and interest on the Bonds or the pledge of the general revenue collateral securing the Bonds is not binding on, or not valid and enforceable against the Board; (v) a final nonappealable judgment is entered in a court of proper jurisdiction against the Board for the payment of money in excess of $15,000,000 and such judgment remains unpaid, unstayed, undischarged, unbounded or undismissed for a period of 60 days; (vi) the Board publicly declares, or a governmental authority imposes, a debt moratorium, debt adjustment or comparable extraordinary restriction on the payment when due of the principal or interest on the Bonds or general revenue bonds of the Board; or (vii) the long-term unenhanced ratings assigned to the Bonds or any other general revenue bonds by each rating agency rating the Bonds shall be withdrawn or suspended for credit related reasons or reduced below investment grade.

The 2000A-1 and Series 2005 Bonds will continue to bear interest in the weekly rate mode and pay interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted in whole to the daily, fixed, term, commercial paper, SAVRS or ARC modes.

Upon any substitution of the liquidity facility the applicable Series of Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on a substitution date. The Bonds are also subject to mandatory tender as follows: (i) upon conversion of the interest rate; (ii) on the 5th business day prior to the expiration or termination of the applicable SBPA; (iii) at the end of each long term or flexible rate period; and (iv) on the 25th day following the date on which the trustee receives notice of termination from the Bank.

Each SBPA covers the full principal amount of the applicable Series of Bonds outstanding plus 35 days of interest at 15%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. The SBPAs are available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient and provide sufficient coverage for the Bonds while in the daily and weekly rate modes.

Each SBPA commitment will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) August 18, 2022, the scheduled expiration date; (ii) the date on which the available commitment is permanently reduced to zero upon redemption, purchase, cancellation, defeasance or other retirement of all the Bonds; (iii) the date on which the Bank receives written notice from the trustee that the Board has elected to terminate the SBPA and the mandatory purchase in connection with such termination has been paid by the Bank; (iv) the business day following conversion of the interest on all of the Bonds to a rate mode other than daily or weekly; (v) the date of substitution of the liquidity facility provided the Bank has honored any purchase of the Bonds as a result of such substitution; (vi) the close of business on the 30th day following the trustee's receipt of notice from the Bank of an event of default under the applicable SBPA; and (vii) the date on which the available commitment under the applicable SBPA is automatically terminated.

PROFILE

Michigan State University, located in East Lansing, is Michigan's land grant university and a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance (Big 10). The university offers a broad array of academic programs, including three schools of medicine. It is a research university, with particular research strengths in accelerator-based sciences, including the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory, and plant research. The university is large, with nearly $2.6 billion in operating revenue and 45,732 full-time equivalent students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jared Brewster

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

