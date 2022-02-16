Moody's affirms Michigan State University, MI's Aa2 issuer rating and assigns Aa2 to proposed Series 2022A revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Michigan State University, MI's Aa2 issuer rating and has assigned a Aa2 to Michigan State University's proposed $500 million General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Taxable). The proposed bonds are fixed rate with a bullet payment in fiscal 2123. We have also affirmed the Aa2 on parity debt, the Aa2/VMIG1 on variable rate bonds, and the P-1 on the commercial paper program. The university had approximately $1.7 billion of debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation and assignment of the Aa2 issuer and long-term debt ratings reflects Michigan State University's (MSU) large scope of operations and substantial total cash and investments. Additionally, MSU is the land grant university in the State of Michigan (Aa1/stable) and is a large employer and economic driver in the state supporting an excellent brand and strategic position. The university maintains strong and stable student demand despite weak population growth trends in Michigan and the greater Midwest. An offsetting credit consideration is continued thinner operating performance compared with peers, but debt service coverage should remain solid on a pro forma basis. Other credit considerations include increased debt structure risks associated with a century bond, continued stability in governance and management, a strong financial management team, and modest other debt like obligations resulting in sound leverage despite increased direct debt.

The affirmation of the Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings for outstanding variable rate bonds is derived from (i) the credit quality of the banks providing liquidity support in the form of SBPAs, (ii) the long-term rating of the bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds by the Bank are directly related to the credit quality of the bonds. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

The affirmation of the P-1 is based on MSU's Aa2 long term rating and sufficient self-liquidity to support maturing commercial paper, further backed by bank facilities equal to the full amount of the authorized CP program. Total discounted self-liquidity, as calculated by Moody's, was over $845 million on December 31, 2021, excluding backup liquidity facilities. Available bank facilities and liquid assets are diversified with numerous counterparties. It also incorporates an experienced treasury management team and strong market access. The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 revenue bonds reflects the issuer rating and the broadness of the general revenue pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a low-double digit EBIDA margin in fiscal 2022 and debt service coverage of well over 2x. It also reflects Moody's expectations of continued stability in senior leadership and governance, as well as limited exposure to current and future civil claims.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in EBIDA margins from revenue growth with strengthening debt service coverage and total debt to EBIDA

- Improved direct leverage through debt amortization or significant increase in total cash and investments

- For VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in liquidity or increased leverage beyond levels consistent with Aa2-rated peers

- Sustained deterioration of operating performance and debt service coverage

- Reversal of stability in management and governance

- For VMIG 1 ratings; a downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank; material downgrade of the long-term Aa2 rating

- For P-1 ratings (commercial paper): inability to maintain adequate resource coverage, loss of market access, or evidence of weakening debt and treasury management

LEGAL SECURITY

MSU's outstanding bonds and CP are secured by General Revenues, which include tuition, auxiliary system revenue, unrestricted gifts and unrestricted investment income but exclude state appropriations. The university's obligations under various swap agreements and bank liquidity agreements are also secured on parity with the CP and General Revenue bonds. There is a rate covenant requiring General Revenues to be at least 200% of annual debt service on debt secured by General Revenues. Pledged fiscal 2021 General Revenues totaled nearly $1.6 billion, providing 3.1x coverage of estimated maximum annual pro forma debt service coverage on a gross basis. (When excluding the bullet payment for the proposed Series 2022A bonds, MADS coverage is approxomately 11x.) Moody's-calculated pro forma maximum annual debt service coverage on an entity-wide net basis is nearly 2.8x using fiscal 2021 operating results.

The proposed Series 2022A bonds will be issued under a new trust agreement. The new trust agreement provides future flexibility regarding the legal security and removes the rate covenant for bonds issued under it. Under the revised agreement, the university has the ability to remove all non-tuition, fees, and student charges from the general revenue pledge without bondholder or Trustee consent, so long as after the removal, the general revenue in the most recent fiscal year is not less than 150% of maximum annual debt service. This additional flexibility and removal of the rate covenant will not occur until all of the university's outstanding parity bonds are either retired, redeemed, or defeased, or the terms of the prior agreements are amended. Under the most narrow revenue pledge of just tuition and fees, the university would still have over $1 billion of pledged revenue available for debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2022A bonds will go towards general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, new capital projects and campus improvements to existing university facilities and infrastructure, and other multi-year strategic initiatives of the university. It will also go towards the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Michigan State University, located in East Lansing, is Michigan's land grant university and a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance (Big 10). The university offers a broad array of academic programs, including three schools of medicine. It is a research university, with particular research strengths in accelerator-based sciences, including the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory, and plant research. The university is large, with nearly $2.5 billion in operating revenue and 45,315 full-time equivalent students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

